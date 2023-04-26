IDEX Reports First Quarter Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

(All comparisons against the first quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Record sales of $845 million, up 13% overall and 6% organically

Reported EPS of $1.84, up 1% and adjusted EPS of $2.09, up 7%

Strong operating cash flow of $148 million, up 86%; free cash flow of $121 million, up 91%

Reached agreement in April 2023 to purchase Iridian Spectral Technologies

IDEX Corporation IEX today announced its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.

"IDEX delivered strong results in the first quarter," said Eric D. Ashleman, IDEX Corporation Chief Executive Officer and President. "We achieved record sales with positive organic growth across all three of our segments, earnings per share above the high end of our guidance, and strong free cash flow. Strength in our Fluid & Metering Technologies and our Fire & Safety / Diversified Products businesses provided near-term mitigation against the impacts of the anticipated inventory correction experienced within our Health & Science Technologies businesses."

"As we progressed through the quarter, customers across our Health & Science Technologies segment indicated a larger, more prolonged inventory correction than previously communicated. End market demand is still positive, but we believe our customers have sufficient inventory of our critical components to support that demand. With the revised 2023 revenue growth outlook for Health & Science Technologies now negative, we have proactively executed targeted cost reductions to offset a portion of this pressure. Based on our current outlook, we are lowering our full year 2023 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.25 to $8.55 per share."

"The markets served by our Health & Science Technologies businesses have strong fundamental secular growth trends. We remain well-positioned, solving difficult problems with customers on the cutting edge of new technologies, and our organic and inorganic pipeline supports our aspirations to deliver outstanding business performance." Ashleman continued, "We continue to execute on our strong M&A strategy and are excited to announce our intent to acquire Iridian Spectral Technologies for 150 million Canadian dollars. This highly strategic asset brings capabilities that expand our optical filters portfolio serving the space, life science and telecommunications markets. We expect this transaction to close in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions."

2023 Outlook

Full year 2023 organic sales growth is projected to be 0 to 3 percent over the prior year period, with GAAP EPS of $7.30 to $7.60 (adjusted EPS of $8.25 to $8.55).

Second quarter 2023 organic sales growth is projected to be approximately 3 percent, with GAAP EPS of $1.86 to $1.89 (adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.13).

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Increase

(Decrease) Net sales $ 845.4 $ 751.1 $ 94.3 Organic net sales growth* 6 % Net income attributable to IDEX 139.8 140.0 (0.2 ) Adjusted net income attributable to IDEX* 158.6 149.8 8.8 Diluted EPS attributable to IDEX 1.84 1.83 0.01 Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to IDEX* 2.09 1.96 0.13 Adjusted EBITDA* 229.8 214.7 15.1 Cash flows from operating activities 147.9 79.7 68.2 Free cash flow* 121.3 63.6 57.7 Gross margin 45.2 % 45.6 % (40) bps Net income margin 16.5 % 18.6 % (210) bps Adjusted EBITDA margin* 27.2 % 28.6 % (140) bps *These are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these non-GAAP measures in the section in this release titled "Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance" and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Orders

First quarter 2023 orders of $825.5 million reflected a 4 percent decrease compared with the prior year period (-10 percent organic, +8 percent acquisitions/divestitures and -2 percent foreign currency translation).

Net Sales

First quarter 2023 sales of $845.4 million reflected a 13 percent increase compared with the prior year period (+6 percent organic, +9 percent acquisitions/divestitures and -2 percent foreign currency translation).

Gross Margin

First quarter 2023 gross margin of 45.2 percent decreased 40 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to unfavorable mix largely centered in HST, the dilutive impact of acquisitions and employee-related inflation, partially offset by favorable productivity and price/cost.

Net Income and Earnings per Share Attributable to IDEX

First quarter 2023 net income attributable to IDEX of $139.8 million was flat compared with the prior year period and resulted in EPS attributable to IDEX of $1.84 per share, an increase of 1 cent per share, or 1 percent, from the prior year period. The first quarter 2023 effective tax rate of 22.2 percent was relatively consistent compared with the first quarter 2022 effective tax rate of 22.4 percent. Adjusted EPS attributable to IDEX, which reflects the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, net of related taxes, was $2.09 per share, an increase of 13 cents per share, or 7 percent, from the prior year period.

Net Income Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

First quarter 2023 net income margin of 16.5 percent decreased 210 basis points compared with the prior year period. The decrease was driven by higher amortization on new acquisitions, increases in employee-related costs, which includes an additional $5.8 million of accelerated stock compensation costs for retiree eligible participants as compared with the prior year period, higher discretionary spending and unfavorable mix, partially offset by strong productivity and price/cost as well as higher volume leverage. First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.2 percent, which reflects the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, decreased 140 basis points compared with the prior year period.

Cash Flow

First quarter 2023 cash from operations of $147.9 million was up 86% primarily due to lower investments in working capital in 2023 as compared with 2022. First quarter 2023 free cash flow included higher capital expenditures and was $121.3 million, up 91% compared with the prior year period and constituted 76 percent of adjusted net income attributable to IDEX.

Segment Highlights

Fluid & Metering Technologies ("FMT")

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Increase

(Decrease) Net sales $ 321.8 $ 272.0 $ 49.8 Adjusted EBITDA 106.2 88.4 17.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.0 % 32.5 % 50 bps

First quarter 2023 sales of $321.8 million reflected an 18 percent increase compared with the first quarter of 2022 (+9 percent organic, +11 percent acquisitions/divestitures and -2 percent foreign currency translation).

First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.0%, up 50 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to strong price/cost and productivity as well as higher volume leverage, partially offset by increases in employee-related costs and discretionary spending and the dilutive impact of acquisitions.

Health & Science Technologies ("HST")

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Increase (Decrease) Net sales $ 351.0 $ 315.2 $ 35.8 Adjusted EBITDA 100.7 99.8 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.7 % 31.7 % (300) bps

First quarter 2023 sales of $351.0 million reflected an 11 percent increase compared with the first quarter of 2022 (+3 percent organic, +11 percent acquisitions and -3 percent foreign currency translation).

First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.7%, down 300 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to increases in employee-related costs, unfavorable mix and lower volume leverage, partially offset by favorable price/cost and the accretive impact of the Muon acquisition.

Fire & Safety/Diversified Products ("FSDP")

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Increase

(Decrease) Net sales $ 174.4 $ 164.7 $ 9.7 Adjusted EBITDA 49.7 44.4 5.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.5 % 26.9 % 160 bps

First quarter 2023 sales of $174.4 million reflected a 6 percent increase compared with the first quarter of 2022 (+9 percent organic and -3 percent foreign currency translation).

First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.5%, up 160 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to strong productivity and price/cost as well as higher volume leverage, partially offset by increases in discretionary spending and employee-related costs and unfavorable mix.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs included in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA were $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.9 million compared with the prior year period due to increases in employee-related costs, which includes an additional $5.1 million of accelerated stock compensation costs for retiree eligible participants as compared with the prior year period, and higher discretionary spending.

Conference Call to be Broadcast over the Internet

About IDEX

IDEX IEX makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we're proud to say that we now call over 50 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 8,500 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with over $3.1 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IEX".

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 845.4 $ 751.1 Cost of sales 462.9 408.6 Gross profit 382.5 342.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 189.7 154.3 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 0.5 0.6 Operating income 192.3 187.6 Other (income) expense - net (0.6 ) (2.3 ) Interest expense 13.1 9.5 Income before income taxes 179.8 180.4 Provision for income taxes 40.0 40.5 Net income 139.8 139.9 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 0.1 Net income attributable to IDEX $ 139.8 $ 140.0 Earnings per Common Share: Basic earnings per common share attributable to IDEX $ 1.85 $ 1.84 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to IDEX $ 1.84 $ 1.83 Share Data: Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 75.6 76.1 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 75.9 76.4

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 510.7 $ 430.2 Receivables - net 446.5 442.8 Inventories 497.6 470.9 Other current assets 69.7 55.4 Total current assets 1,524.5 1,399.3 Property, plant and equipment - net 397.0 382.1 Goodwill and intangible assets 3,591.4 3,585.9 Other noncurrent assets 145.1 144.6 Total assets $ 5,658.0 $ 5,511.9 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 216.0 $ 208.9 Accrued expenses 275.9 289.1 Dividends payable — 45.6 Total current liabilities 491.9 543.6 Long-term borrowings 1,470.7 1,468.7 Other noncurrent liabilities 465.9 460.0 Total liabilities 2,428.5 2,472.3 Shareholders' equity 3,229.2 3,039.3 Noncontrolling interest 0.3 0.3 Total equity 3,229.5 3,039.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,658.0 $ 5,511.9

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 139.8 $ 139.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gains on sales of assets (0.2 ) (2.7 ) Depreciation 12.8 12.2 Amortization of intangible assets 23.6 15.3 Amortization of debt issuance expenses 0.4 0.4 Share-based compensation expense 12.8 6.6 Deferred income taxes (0.2 ) 1.0 Changes in (net of the effect from acquisitions and foreign exchange): Receivables (0.7 ) (49.0 ) Inventories (23.3 ) (50.2 ) Other current assets (11.1 ) (12.7 ) Trade accounts payable 7.6 28.1 Deferred revenue 10.2 6.4 Accrued expenses (24.9 ) (16.3 ) Other - net 1.1 0.7 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 147.9 79.7 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (26.6 ) (16.1 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (114.7 ) Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets 0.9 6.5 Purchase of marketable securities (3.2 ) — Other - net (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (29.2 ) (124.4 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (45.5 ) (41.4 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 4.7 1.4 Repurchases of common stock — (26.3 ) Shares surrendered for tax withholding (4.4 ) (4.9 ) Other - net — (0.1 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (45.2 ) (71.3 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7.0 (6.2 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 80.5 (122.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 430.2 855.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 510.7 $ 733.2

IDEX CORPORATION Company and Segment Financial Information (dollars in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (a) 2023 2022 Fluid & Metering Technologies Net sales $ 321.8 $ 272.0 Adjusted EBITDA(b) 106.2 88.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.0 % 32.5 % Depreciation $ 3.1 $ 3.9 Amortization of intangible assets 6.0 3.7 Capital expenditures 7.4 4.9 Health & Science Technologies Net sales $ 351.0 $ 315.2 Adjusted EBITDA(b) 100.7 99.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.7 % 31.7 % Depreciation $ 7.3 $ 6.1 Amortization of intangible assets 15.9 9.9 Capital expenditures 16.1 9.2 Fire & Safety/Diversified Products Net sales $ 174.4 $ 164.7 Adjusted EBITDA(b) 49.7 44.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.5 % 26.9 % Depreciation $ 2.1 $ 2.1 Amortization of intangible assets 1.7 1.7 Capital expenditures 2.9 2.0 Corporate Office and Eliminations Intersegment sales eliminations $ (1.8 ) $ (0.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA(b) (26.8 ) (17.9 ) Depreciation $ 0.3 $ 0.1 Capital expenditures 0.2 — Company Net sales $ 845.4 $ 751.1 Adjusted EBITDA(c) 229.8 214.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 27.2 % 28.6 % Depreciation $ 12.8 $ 12.2 Amortization of intangible assets 23.6 15.3 Capital expenditures 26.6 16.1 (a) Three month data includes the results of the KZValve acquisition (May 2022) and the Nexsight acquisition (February 2022) in the FMT segment as well as the Muon Group acquisition (November 2022) in the HST segment from the date of acquisition. Three month data also includes the results of Knight LLC ("Knight") (September 2022) in the FMT segment through the date of disposition. (b) Segment Adjusted EBITDA excludes unallocated corporate costs which are included in Corporate Office and Eliminations. (c) These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, see the reconciliation tables below.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

The Company prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). The Company supplements certain GAAP financial performance metrics with non-GAAP financial performance metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial performance metrics provide investors with greater insight, transparency and a more comprehensive understanding of the financial information used by management in its financial and operational decision making because certain of these adjusted metrics exclude items not reflective of ongoing operations, as identified in the reconciliations below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial performance metrics to their most comparable GAAP financial performance metrics are defined and presented below and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up or recalculate precisely. There were no adjustments to GAAP financial performance metrics other than the items noted below.

Organic orders and sales are calculated excluding amounts from acquired or divested businesses during the first twelve months of ownership or prior to divestiture and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Adjusted net income attributable to IDEX is calculated as Net income attributable to IDEX plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments less gains on sales of assets plus acquisition-related intangible asset amortization, all net of the statutory tax expense or benefit.

Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to IDEX is calculated as adjusted net income attributable to IDEX divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or consolidated EBITDA, plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments less gains on sales of assets.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales.

Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures.

Table 1: Reconciliations of the Change in Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 FMT HST FSDP IDEX Change in net sales 18 % 11 % 6 % 13 % - Net impact from acquisitions/divestitures 11 % 11 % — % 9 % - Impact from foreign currency (2 %) (3 %) (3 %) (2 %) Change in organic net sales 9 % 3 % 9 % 6 %

Table 2: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS (in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reported net income attributable to IDEX $ 139.8 $ 140.0 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 0.5 — + Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments (0.1 ) — - Gains on sales of assets — (2.7 ) + Tax impact on gains on sales of assets — 0.6 + Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization 23.6 15.3 + Tax impact on acquisition-related intangible asset amortization (5.2 ) (3.4 ) Adjusted net income attributable to IDEX $ 158.6 $ 149.8

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reported diluted EPS attributable to IDEX $ 1.84 $ 1.83 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 0.01 — + Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — - Gains on sales of assets — (0.03 ) + Tax impact on gains on sales of assets — 0.01 + Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization 0.31 0.20 + Tax impact on acquisition-related intangible asset amortization (0.07 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to IDEX $ 2.09 $ 1.96 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75.9 76.4

Table 3: Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported net income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 139.8 + Provision for income taxes — — — — 40.0 + Interest expense — — — — 13.1 - Other income (expense) - net — — — — 0.6 Operating income (loss) 96.5 77.5 46.0 (27.7 ) 192.3 + Other income (expense) - net 0.5 (0.3 ) (0.2 ) 0.6 0.6 + Depreciation 3.1 7.3 2.1 0.3 12.8 + Amortization 6.0 15.9 1.7 — 23.6 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 0.1 0.3 0.1 — 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 106.2 $ 100.7 $ 49.7 $ (26.8 ) $ 229.8 Net sales (eliminations) $ 321.8 $ 351.0 $ 174.4 $ (1.8 ) $ 845.4 Net income margin 16.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.0 % 28.7 % 28.5 % n/m 27.2 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported net income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 139.9 + Provision for income taxes — — — — 40.5 + Interest expense — — — — 9.5 - Other income (expense) - net — — — — 2.3 Operating income (loss) 80.4 83.6 40.5 (16.9 ) 187.6 + Other income (expense) - net 1.6 0.2 1.6 (1.1 ) 2.3 + Depreciation 3.9 6.1 2.1 0.1 12.2 + Amortization 3.7 9.9 1.7 — 15.3 - Gains on sales of assets (1.2 ) — (1.5 ) — (2.7 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 88.4 $ 99.8 $ 44.4 $ (17.9 ) $ 214.7 Net sales (eliminations) $ 272.0 $ 315.2 $ 164.7 $ (0.8 ) $ 751.1 Net income margin 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.5 % 31.7 % 26.9 % n/m 28.6 %

Table 4: Reconciliations of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities $ 147.9 $ 79.7 - Capital expenditures 26.6 16.1 Free cash flow $ 121.3 $ 63.6

Table 5: Reconciliation of Estimated 2023 EPS to Adjusted EPS Attributable to IDEX

Guidance(1) Second Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Estimated diluted EPS attributable to IDEX $1.86 - $1.89 $7.30 - $7.60 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments $— $0.01 + Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization $0.31 $1.22 + Tax impact on acquisition-related intangible asset amortization $(0.07) $(0.28) Estimated adjusted diluted EPS attributable to IDEX $2.10 - $2.13 $8.25 - $8.55

(1) Estimates exclude Iridian Spectral Technologies and all future acquisitions.

Table 6: Reconciliation of Estimated 2023 Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in millions)

Guidance(1) Second Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Low End High End Low End High End Reported net income $ 141.0 $ 143.0 $ 552.5 $ 576.5 + Provision for income taxes 41.0 42.0 159.0 166.0 + Interest expense 13.0 13.0 52.0 52.0 + Depreciation 15.0 1 15.0 58.0 58.0 + Amortization 23.0 23.0 93.0 93.0 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — 0.5 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 233.0 $ 236.0 $ 915.0 $ 946.0 Net sales $ 853.0 $ 853.0 $ 3,326.0 $ 3,396.0 Net income margin 16.5 % 16.8 % 16.6 % 17.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.3 % 27.7 % 27.5 % 27.9 %

(1) Estimates exclude Iridian Spectral Technologies and all future acquisitions.

