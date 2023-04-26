Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,646 in the last 365 days.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ("Horizon" or the "Company") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"Horizon Bank is proud to announce reaching a significant new milestone of our 150th anniversary of continuous banking operations. We have planned celebrations to honor this occasion throughout the year and, as we like to say, we are 150 years strong!" Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Craig M. Dwight said.

"Our enduring relationships with in–market clients and our advisors' focus on serving local businesses, consumers and communities are reflected in Horizon's stable deposits, growing loans and low credit costs in the first quarter," Mr. Dwight continued. "Our organization's long–standing 150 year commitment to operational excellence and effective technology implementation was also evident in Horizon's first quarter results, including meaningful non–interest expense reductions and earnings per share of $0.42. Given our strong depositor relationships and lending opportunities in attractive Midwest markets, ample sources of liquidity, active balance sheet management, and talented advisors, we believe Horizon is very well positioned for continued success for 2023 and beyond."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Deposits totaled $5.70 billion at period end, declining $155.8 million during the quarter, primarily due to a $122.2 million reduction in balances by municipal and other public depositors that have otherwise largely maintained their banking relationship with Horizon.

  • Consumer and commercial deposits totaled $4.28 billion at period end, declining just $33.6 million during the quarter.

  • 75% of total deposits at period end were FDIC insured, collateralized, or third–party insured, and the average tenure of all deposit accounts with Horizon exceeded 10 years.

  • The average deposit account balance at period end was less than $25,000 for consumer and commercial depositors and less than $195,000 for all accounts including those of large public depositors.

  • Horizon's loan–to–deposit ratio was 74.5% at period end, as total loans increased by an annualized rate of 8.3% year–to–date and a rate of 2.1% quarter over quarter, fueled by growth in commercial, consumer and residential balances.

  • Asset quality remained solid with total loan delinquency at 0.33% of total loans and net charge–offs to average loans of 0.01% during the quarter.

  • Non–interest expense of $34.5 million in the first quarter declined 3.3% from the linked quarter and 2.1% from the prior year period. Non–interest expense in the first quarter represented 1.79% of average assets on an annualized basis, improving from 1.84%, in the linked quarter and 1.95% in the prior year period.

  • Net income totaled $18.2 million, compared to $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.6 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.42 compared to $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.54 for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Deposit betas increased to 51% on total interest bearing deposits in the first quarter compared to a 32% deposit beta during the previous quarter.

  • During the first quarter of 2023, unrealized losses on available for sale investments declined to $121.5 million compared to unrealized losses of $140.1 million at December 31, 2022. As a result our tangible capital ratio increased from 6.56% at December 31, 2022 to 6.87% at March 31, 2023.

  • Horizon's book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to $16.11 and $12.17 compared to $15.55 and $11.59 in the linked quarter and $15.55 and $11.54 in the first quarter of 2022.

  • The Bank's capital position was still robust with leverage and risk based capital ratios of 8.86% and 13.15%, respectively.

  • Horizon's annualized dividend yield was 5.79% as of March 31, 2023.

  • On January 17, 2023, Horizon's Board of Directors approved the appointment of Thomas M. Prame to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of both Horizon and Horizon Bank (the "Bank"), effective June 1, 2023. Craig M. Dwight will retain the title of Chief Executive Officer until June 1, 2023 and retire as an employee from Horizon and the Bank effective July 3, 2023. Mr. Dwight will continue as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of both Horizon and the Bank.

Summary

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin     2023       2022       2022  
Net interest income   $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 46,831  
Net interest margin     2.67 %     2.85 %     2.90 %
Adjusted net interest margin     2.65 %     2.83 %     2.85 %


    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2023     2022     2022  
Interest earning assets   4.17 %   3.88 %   3.13 %
Interest bearing liabilities   1.85 %   1.29 %   0.30 %


    For the Three Months Ended
Non-interest Income and   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Mortgage Banking Income     2023     2022     2022
Total non–interest income   $ 9,620   $ 10,674   $ 14,155
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     785     1,196     2,027
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     713     637     3,489


    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Non-interest Expense     2023       2022       2022  
Total non–interest expense   $ 34,524     $ 35,711     $ 35,270  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.79 %     1.84 %     1.95 %


    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Credit Quality   2023     2022     2022  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.17 %   1.21 %   1.41 %
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.47 %   0.52 %   0.54 %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.00 %


    March 31,   Net Reserve   December 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses     2023     1Q23     2022  
Commercial   $ 31,156     $ (1,289 )   $ 32,445  
Retail Mortgage     4,447       (1,130 )     5,577  
Warehouse     798       (222 )     1,020  
Consumer     13,125       1,703       11,422  
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")   $ 49,526     $ (938 )   $ 50,464  
ACL / Total Loans     1.17 %         1.21 %
Acquired Loan Discount ("ALD")   $ 6,158     $ (121 )   $ 6,279  
                         

"Horizon's first quarter profitability metrics included net income of $18.2 million, return on average assets of 0.94% and return on average tangible equity of 14.18%, which were impacted by the effects of industry wide competition for deposits and the rising interest rate environment," Mr. Dwight said. "Looking ahead, we believe Horizon will continue to benefit from new loan originations replacing lower–yielding payoffs and paydowns, our liquidity position and prudent deposit pricing, continued expense management discipline, relatively low credit costs, and active management of our investment portfolio."

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.2 million, or $0.42 diluted earnings per share, compared to $21.2 million, or $0.48, for the linked quarter and $23.6 million, or $0.54, for the prior year period.

The change in net income for the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects a decrease in non–interest expense of $1.2 million and lower income tax expense of $786,000, offset by a decrease in net interest income of $3.5 million, lower non–interest income of $1.1 million, which included a $500,000 loss on the sale of approximately $64.0 million of investment securities, and an increase in credit loss expense of $311,000.
  
Non–interest expense of $34.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 reflected a $1.3 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $268,000 decrease in outside services and consultants, a $215,000 decrease in data processing expense and a $163,000 decrease in loan expense, offset by a $369,000 increase in other expense from the linked quarter.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same prior year period reflects a decrease in non–interest income of $4.5 million, a decrease in net interest income of $1.6 million, and an increase in credit loss expense of $1.6 million. These results are offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $1.7 million and a decrease in non–interest expense of $746,000.

Net Interest Margin

Horizon's net interest margin was 2.67% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.85% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin reflects an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 56 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 29 basis points. Additionally, interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $64,000 lower during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.67% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.90% for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin reflects an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 155 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 104 basis points. Additionally, interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $549,000 lower during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments ("adjusted net interest margin"), was 2.65% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.83% for the linked quarter and 2.85% for the first quarter of 2022. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $367,000, $431,000 and $916,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. (See the "Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin" table below).

Lending Activity

Total loan balances and loans held for sale increased to $4.25 billion on March 31, 2023 compared to $4.16 billion on December 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, commercial loans increased $38.0 million, consumer loans increased $58.3 million, and residential mortgage loans increased $9.2 million, offset by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $16.6 million and loans held for sale of $3.4 million.

Loan Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  March 31,   December 31,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
    2023     2022   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Commercial $ 2,505,459   $ 2,467,422   $ 38,037     1.5 %   6.3 %
Residential mortgage   662,459     653,292     9,167     1.4 %   5.7 %
Consumer   1,026,076     967,755     58,321     6.0 %   24.4 %
Subtotal   4,193,994     4,088,469     105,525     2.6 %   10.5 %
Loans held for sale   2,409     5,807     (3,398 )   (58.5 )%   (237.3 )%
Mortgage warehouse   52,957     69,529     (16,572 )   (23.8 )%   (96.7 )%
Total loans and loans held for sale $ 4,249,360   $ 4,163,805   $ 85,555     2.1 %   8.3 %
                               

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances of $5.70 billion on March 31, 2023 declined 2.66% compared to $5.86 billion on December 31, 2022.

Deposit Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  March 31,   December 31,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
    2023     2022   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Non–interest bearing $ 1,231,845   $ 1,277,768   $ (45,923 )   (3.6 )%   (14.6 )%
Interest bearing   3,402,525     3,582,891     (180,366 )   (5.0 )%   (20.4 )%
Time deposits   1,067,575     997,115     70,460     7.1 %   28.7 %
Total deposits $ 5,701,945   $ 5,857,774   $ (155,829 )   (2.7 )%   (10.8 )%

Expense Management

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31,   QTD   QTD
    2023   2022     $ Change   % Change
Non–interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 18,712     $ 19,978     $ (1,266 )   (6.3 )%
Net occupancy expenses   3,563       3,279       284     8.7 %
Data processing   2,669       2,884       (215 )   (7.5 )%
Professional fees   533       694       (161 )   (23.2 )%
Outside services and consultants   2,717       2,985       (268 )   (9.0 )%
Loan expense   1,118       1,281       (163 )   (12.7 )%
FDIC insurance expense   540       388       152     39.2 %
Core deposit intangible amortization   903       925       (22 )   (2.4 )%
Other losses   221       118       103     87.3 %
Other expense   3,548       3,179       369     11.6 %
Total non–interest expense $ 34,524     $ 35,711     $ (1,187 )   (3.4 )%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   1.79 %     1.84 %        
                       

Total non–interest expense was $1.2 million lower in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in expenses was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million from lower salary and incentive compensation expense, a decrease in outside services and consultants expense of $268,000 and a decrease in data processing expense of $215,000, offset by an increase in other expense of $369,000 and net occupancy expenses of $284,000.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,   QTD   QTD
    2023       2022     $ Change   % Change
Non–interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 18,712     $ 19,735     $ (1,023 )   (5.2 )%
Net occupancy expenses   3,563       3,561       2     0.1 %
Data processing   2,669       2,537       132     5.2 %
Professional fees   533       314       219     69.7 %
Outside services and consultants   2,717       2,525       192     7.6 %
Loan expense   1,118       1,205       (87 )   (7.2 )%
FDIC insurance expense   540       725       (185 )   (25.5 )%
Core deposit intangible amortization   903       926       (23 )   (2.5 )%
Other losses   221       168       53     31.5 %
Other expense   3,548       3,574       (26 )   (0.7 )%
Total non–interest expense $ 34,524     $ 35,270     $ (746 )   (2.1 )%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   1.79 %     1.95 %        
                       

Total non–interest expense was $746,000 lower in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to an decrease in salaries and incentive compensation expense of $1.0 million and a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $185,000, offset by an increase in professional fees of $219,000 and outside services and consultants expense of $192,000.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 1.79%, 1.84% and 1.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $786,000 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $1.7 million when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank exceeded regulatory capital ratios for "well capitalized" banks at March 31, 2023. Stockholders' equity totaled $702.6 million at March 31, 2023 and the ratio of average stockholders' equity to average assets was 8.86% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share ("TBVPS") increased $0.58 during the three months ended March 31, 2023 to $12.17.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of March 31, 2023.

  Actual   Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes   Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes with Capital Buffer   Well Capitalized
Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
  $   Ratio   $   Ratio   $   Ratio   $   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated $ 791,701   13.97 %   $ 453,270   8.00 %   $ 594,917   10.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   736,730   13.15 %     448,323   8.00 %     588,425   10.50 %   $ 560,404   10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated   742,175   13.10 %     339,952   6.00 %     481,599   8.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   687,204   12.26 %     336,243   6.00 %     476,344   8.50 %     448,323   8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated   621,647   10.97 %     254,964   4.50 %     396,611   7.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   687,241   12.26 %     252,182   4.50 %     392,283   7.00 %     364,263   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                              
Consolidated   742,175   10.06 %     295,058   4.00 %     295,058   4.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   687,204   8.86 %     310,127   4.00 %     310,127   4.00 %     387,658   5.00 %
                                               

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing and new relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayments, investment security cash flows, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the "FHLB"). On March 31, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $1.65 billion in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank. The Bank had approximately $666.3 million of unpledged investment securities on March 31, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions, liquidity levels, and responses by the Federal Reserve, Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to address these issues; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the ability of Horizon to remediate its material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon's assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; continuing risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID–19 pandemic and government responses thereto; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; material changes outside the U.S. or in overseas relations, including changes in U.S. trade relations related to imposition of tariffs, Brexit, and the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"); the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward–looking statements are discussed in Horizon's reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10–K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, and Current Reports on Form 8–K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 7,897,995   $ 7,872,518   $ 7,718,695   $ 7,640,936   $ 7,420,328
Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold   30,221     12,233     7,302     5,646     20,827
Interest earning time deposits   3,098     2,812     2,814     3,799     4,046
Investment securities   2,958,978     3,020,306     3,017,191     3,093,792     3,118,641
Commercial loans   2,505,459     2,467,422     2,403,743     2,363,991     2,259,327
Mortgage warehouse loans   52,957     69,529     73,690     116,488     105,118
Residential mortgage loans   662,459     653,292     634,901     608,582     593,372
Consumer loans   1,026,076     967,755     919,198     866,819     768,854
Total loans   4,246,951     4,157,998     4,031,532     3,955,880     3,726,671
Earning assets   7,273,921     7,225,833     7,087,368     7,088,737     6,898,208
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts   1,231,845     1,277,768     1,315,155     1,328,213     1,325,570
Interest bearing transaction accounts   3,402,525     3,582,891     3,736,798     3,760,890     3,782,644
Time deposits   1,067,575     997,115     778,885     756,482     743,283
Total deposits   5,701,945     5,857,774     5,830,838     5,845,585     5,851,497
Borrowings   1,311,927     1,142,949     1,048,091     959,222     728,664
Subordinated notes   58,933     58,896     58,860     58,823     58,786
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,087     57,027     56,966     56,907     56,850
Total stockholders' equity   702,559     677,375     644,993     657,865     677,450


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 53,395     $ 53,008     $ 48,171  
Credit loss expense (recovery)   242       (69 )     (601 )     240       (1,386 )
Non–interest income   9,620       10,674       10,188       12,434       14,155  
Non–interest expense   34,524       35,711       38,350       36,368       36,610  
Income tax expense   1,863       2,649       2,013       3,975       3,539  
Net income $ 18,228     $ 21,165     $ 23,821     $ 24,859     $ 23,563  
                   
Per share data:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.42     $ 0.49     $ 0.55     $ 0.57     $ 0.54  
Diluted earnings per share   0.42       0.48       0.55       0.57       0.54  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16       0.15  
Book value per common share   16.11       15.55       14.80       15.10       15.55  
Tangible book value per common share   12.17       11.59       10.82       11.11       11.54  
Market value – high   16.32       20.00       20.59       19.21       23.54  
Market value – low $ 10.31     $ 14.51     $ 16.74     $ 16.72     $ 18.67  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis   43,583,554       43,574,151       43,573,370       43,572,796       43,554,713  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted   43,744,721       43,667,953       43,703,793       43,684,691       43,734,556  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.94 %     1.09 %     1.24 %     1.33 %     1.31 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   10.66       12.72       13.89       14.72       13.34  
Net interest margin   2.67       2.85       3.04       3.13       2.90  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.17       1.21       1.27       1.32       1.41  
Average equity to average assets   8.86       8.55       8.91       9.06       9.79  
Efficiency ratio   62.93       60.06       59.33       54.91       57.83  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   1.74       1.84       1.91       1.90       1.95  
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.86       8.89       8.84       8.85       8.83  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.26       12.72       12.74       12.87       13.23  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   13.15       13.59       13.65       13.83       14.25  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $ 49,804     $ 56,194     $ 57,932     $ 59,377     $ 57,928  
30 to 89 days delinquent   13,971       10,709       6,970       6,739       6,358  
                   
Non–performing loans:                  
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest   137       92       193       210       107  
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest         2,570       2,529       2,535       2,372  
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual         1,548       1,665       1,345       1,501  
Non–accrual loans   19,660       17,630       14,771       16,116       16,133  
Total non–performing loans $ 19,797     $ 21,840     $ 19,158     $ 20,206     $ 20,113  
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.47 %     0.52 %     0.47 %     0.51 %     0.54 %


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022
Commercial $ 31,156   $ 32,445   $ 33,806   $ 34,802   $ 37,789
Residential mortgage   4,447     5,577     5,137     4,422     4,351
Mortgage warehouse   798     1,020     1,024     1,067     1,055
Consumer   13,125     11,422     11,402     12,059     9,313
Total $ 49,526   $ 50,464   $ 51,369   $ 52,350   $ 52,508


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Commercial $ 104     $ (94 )   $ 51     $ (75 )   $ 38  
Residential mortgage   (6 )     (8 )     (75 )     40       (10 )
Mortgage warehouse                            
Consumer   281       387       162       319       108  
Total $ 379     $ 285     $ 138     $ 284     $ 136  
Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Commercial $ 8,523     $ 9,330     $ 7,199     $ 8,008     $ 7,844  
Residential mortgage   6,926       8,123       8,047       8,469       8,584  
Mortgage warehouse                            
Consumer   4,348       4,387       3,912       3,729       3,685  
Total $ 19,797     $ 21,840     $ 19,158     $ 20,206     $ 20,113  
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.47 %     0.52 %     0.47 %     0.51 %     0.54 %


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022
Commercial $ 1,567   $ 1,881   $ 3,206   $ 1,414   $ 2,245
Residential mortgage   203     107     22         170
Mortgage warehouse                  
Consumer   78     152     14     58     5
Total $ 1,848   $ 2,140   $ 3,242   $ 1,472   $ 2,420


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                      
Interest earning assets                      
Federal funds sold $ 7,767     $ 83   4.33 %   $ 237,605     $ 91   0.16 %
Interest earning deposits   8,780       70   3.23 %     20,673       24   0.47 %
Investment securities – taxable   1,727,369       8,725   2.05 %     1,646,525       7,391   1.82 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1)   1,314,129       7,556   2.95 %     1,279,082       6,697   2.69 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)   4,143,221       55,364   5.44 %     3,630,871       36,539   4.10 %
Total interest earning assets   7,201,266       71,798   4.17 %     6,814,756       50,742   3.13 %
Non–interest earning assets                      
Cash and due from banks   103,563               104,676          
Allowance for credit losses   (50,337 )             (54,307 )        
Other assets   576,614               454,550          
Total average assets $ 7,831,106             $ 7,319,675          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 4,502,199     $ 14,819   1.33 %   $ 4,478,621     $ 1,496   0.14 %
Borrowings   1,053,317       9,268   3.57 %     503,846       1,043   0.84 %
Repurchase agreements   138,749       503   1.47 %     139,742       37   0.11 %
Subordinated notes   58,910       880   6.06 %     58,763       880   6.07 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,048       1,091   7.76 %     56,807       455   3.25 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,810,223       26,561   1.85 %     5,237,779       3,911   0.30 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                      
Demand deposits   1,255,697               1,322,781          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   71,714               42,774          
Stockholders' equity   693,472               716,341          
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,831,106             $ 7,319,675          
                       
Net interest income / spread     $ 45,237   2.32 %       $ 46,831   2.83 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)         2.67 %           2.90 %
                       
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
       
  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 134,722     $ 123,505  
Interest earning time deposits   3,098       2,812  
Investment securities, available for sale   943,441       997,558  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,709,392 and $1,681,309)   2,015,537       2,022,748  
Loans held for sale   2,409       5,807  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $49,526 and $50,464   4,197,425       4,107,534  
Premises and equipment, net   91,814       92,677  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   32,264       26,677  
Goodwill   155,211       155,211  
Other intangible assets   16,336       17,239  
Interest receivable   36,428       35,294  
Cash value of life insurance   147,156       146,175  
Other assets   122,154       139,281  
Total assets $ 7,897,995     $ 7,872,518  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Non–interest bearing $ 1,231,845     $ 1,277,768  
Interest bearing   4,470,100       4,580,006  
Total deposits   5,701,945       5,857,774  
Borrowings   1,311,927       1,142,949  
Subordinated notes   58,933       58,896  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,087       57,027  
Interest payable   5,922       5,380  
Other liabilities   59,622       73,117  
Total liabilities   7,195,436       7,195,143  
Commitments and contingent liabilities      
Stockholders' equity      
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares          
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding 44,041,213 and 43,937,889 shares		          
Additional paid–in capital   354,035       354,188  
Retained earnings   440,556       429,385  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (92,032 )     (106,198 )
Total stockholders' equity   702,559       677,375  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,897,995     $ 7,872,518  
               


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022     2022  
Interest income                  
Loans receivable $ 55,364     $ 50,859     $ 45,517     $ 40,585   $ 36,539  
Investment securities – taxable   8,725       8,702       8,436       8,673     7,391  
Investment securities – non–taxable   7,556       7,543       7,478       7,307     6,697  
Other   153       83       65       43     115  
Total interest income   71,798       67,187       61,496       56,608     50,742  
Interest expense                  
Deposits   14,819       10,520       4,116       1,677     1,496  
Borrowed funds   9,771       6,040       3,895       1,450     1,080  
Subordinated notes   880       881       880       881     880  
Junior subordinated debentures issued capital trusts   1,091       964       744       556     455  
Total interest expense   26,561       18,405       9,635       4,564     3,911  
Net interest income   45,237       48,782       51,861       52,044     46,831  
Credit loss expense (recovery)   242       (69 )     (601 )     240     (1,386 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense   44,995       48,851       52,462       51,804     48,217  
Non–interest Income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,028       2,947       3,023       2,833     2,795  
Wire transfer fees   109       118       148       170     159  
Interchange fees   2,867       2,951       3,089       3,582     2,780  
Fiduciary activities   1,275       1,270       1,203       1,405     1,503  
Losses on sale of investment securities   (500 )                      
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   785       1,196       1,441       2,501     2,027  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   713       637       355       319     3,489  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   981       751       814       519     510  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance                     644      
Other income   362       804       115       461     892  
Total non–interest income   9,620       10,674       10,188       12,434     14,155  
Non–interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   18,712       19,978       20,613       19,957     19,735  
Net occupancy expenses   3,563       3,279       3,293       3,190     3,561  
Data processing   2,669       2,884       2,539       2,607     2,537  
Professional fees   533       694       552       283     314  
Outside services and consultants   2,717       2,985       2,855       2,485     2,525  
Loan expense   1,118       1,281       1,392       1,533     1,205  
FDIC insurance expense   540       388       670       775     725  
Core deposit intangible amortization   903       925       926       925     926  
Other losses   221       118       398       362     168  
Other expenses   3,548       3,179       3,578       3,287     3,574  
Total non–interest expense   34,524       35,711       36,816       35,404     35,270  
Income before income taxes   20,091       23,814       25,834       28,834     27,102  
Income tax expense   1,863       2,649       2,013       3,975     3,539  
Net income $ 18,228     $ 21,165     $ 23,821     $ 24,859   $ 23,563  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.42     $ 0.49     $ 0.55     $ 0.57   $ 0.54  
Diluted earnings per share   0.42       0.48       0.55       0.57     0.54  
                                     

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre–tax, pre–provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders' equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022     2022     2022       2022
Net income as reported $ 18,228     $ 21,165   $ 23,821   $ 24,859     $ 23,563
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   500                    
Tax effect   (105 )                  
Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   18,623       21,165     23,821     24,859       23,563
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")                 (644 )    
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI   18,623       21,165     23,821     24,215       23,563
Adjusted net income $ 18,623     $ 21,165   $ 23,821   $ 24,215     $ 23,563


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023     2022     2022     2022       2022
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.42   $ 0.48   $ 0.55   $ 0.57     $ 0.54
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.01                  
Tax effect                    
Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.43     0.48     0.55     0.57       0.54
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")               (0.01 )    
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.43   $ 0.48   $ 0.55   $ 0.56     $ 0.54


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023     2022       2022       2022       2022  
Pre–tax income $ 20,091   $ 23,814     $ 25,834     $ 28,834     $ 27,102  
Credit loss expense (recovery)   242     (69 )     (601 )     240       (1,386 )
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 20,333   $ 23,745     $ 25,233     $ 29,074     $ 25,716  
                   
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 20,333   $ 23,745     $ 25,233     $ 29,074     $ 25,716  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   500                        
Death benefit on BOLI                   (644 )      
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 20,833   $ 23,745     $ 25,233     $ 28,430     $ 25,716  


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Net interest income as reported $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 51,861     $ 52,044     $ 46,831  
Average interest earning assets   7,201,266       7,091,980       7,056,208       6,943,633       6,814,756  
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets ("Net Interest Margin")   2.67 %     2.85 %     3.04 %     3.13 %     2.90 %
                   
Net interest income as reported $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 51,861     $ 52,044     $ 46,831  
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs")   (367 )     (431 )     (906 )     (1,223 )     (916 )
Adjusted net interest income $ 44,870     $ 48,351     $ 50,955     $ 50,821     $ 45,915  
Adjusted net interest margin   2.65 %     2.83 %     2.99 %     3.06 %     2.85 %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022
Total stockholders' equity $ 702,559   $ 677,375   $ 644,993   $ 657,865   $ 677,450
Less: Intangible assets   171,547     172,450     173,375     173,662     174,588
Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 531,012   $ 504,925   $ 471,618   $ 484,203   $ 502,862
Common shares outstanding   43,621,422     43,574,151     43,574,151     43,572,796     43,572,796
Book value per common share $ 16.11   $ 15.55   $ 14.80   $ 15.10   $ 15.55
Tangible book value per common share $ 12.17   $ 11.59   $ 10.82   $ 11.11   $ 11.54


Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Non–interest expense as reported $ 34,524     $ 35,711     $ 36,816     $ 35,404     $ 35,270  
Net interest income as reported   45,237       48,782       51,861       52,044       46,831  
Non–interest income as reported $ 9,620     $ 10,674     $ 10,188     $ 12,434     $ 14,155  
Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)
("Efficiency Ratio")		   62.93 %     60.06 %     59.33 %     54.91 %     57.83 %
                   
Non–interest expense as reported $ 34,524     $ 35,711     $ 36,816     $ 35,404     $ 35,270  
                   
Net interest income as reported   45,237       48,782       51,861       52,044       46,831  
                   
Non–interest income as reported   9,620       10,674       10,188       12,434       14,155  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   500                          
Death benefit on BOLI                     (644 )      
Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 10,120     $ 10,674     $ 10,188     $ 11,790     $ 14,155  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   62.37 %     60.06 %     59.33 %     55.46 %     57.83 %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Average assets $ 7,831,106     $ 7,718,366     $ 7,635,102     $ 7,476,238     $ 7,319,675  
Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported   0.94 %     1.09 %     1.24 %     1.33 %     1.31 %
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.03                          
Tax effect   (0.01 )                        
ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.96       1.09       1.24       1.33       1.31  
Death benefit on BOLI                     (0.03 )      
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.96       1.09       1.24       1.30       1.31  
Adjusted ROAA   0.96 %     1.09 %     1.24 %     1.30 %     1.31 %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Average common equity $ 693,472     $ 660,188     $ 680,376     $ 677,299     $ 716,341  
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported   10.66 %     12.72 %     13.89 %     14.72 %     13.34 %
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.29                          
Tax effect   (0.06 )                        
ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   10.89       12.72       13.89       14.72       13.34  
Death benefit on BOLI                     (0.38 )      
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI   10.89       12.72       13.89       14.34       13.34  
Adjusted ROACE   10.89 %     12.72 %     13.89 %     14.34 %     13.34 %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Average common equity $ 693,472     $ 660,188     $ 680,376     $ 677,299     $ 716,341  
Less: Average intangible assets   172,139       173,050       173,546       175,321       176,356  
Average tangible equity $ 521,333     $ 487,138     $ 506,830     $ 501,978     $ 539,985  
Return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") as reported   14.18 %     17.24 %     18.65 %     19.86 %     17.70 %
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.39                          
Tax effect   (0.08 )                        
ROATE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   14.49       17.24       18.65       19.86       17.70  
Death benefit on BOLI                     (0.51 )      
ROATE excluding death benefit on BOLI   14.49       17.24       18.65       19.35       17.70  
Adjusted ROATE   14.49 %     17.24 %     18.65 %     19.35 %     17.70 %
                                       

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 27, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833–974–2379 from the United States, 866–450–4696 from Canada or 1–412–317–5772 from international locations and requesting the "Horizon Bancorp Call." Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 4, 2023. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877–344–7529 from the United States, 855–669–9658 from Canada or 1–412–317–0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 6349380.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years, Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.9 billion–asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon Bank's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in–market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in–market business banking and treasury management services, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Contact: Mark E. Secor
  Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873–2611
Fax: (219) 874–9280
Date: April 26, 2023

You just read:

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more