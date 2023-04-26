CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023 Highlights



Net Earnings of $59.3 million, or $0.42 per share

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 20.59%

Return on Average Assets of 1.47%

Noninterest-bearing deposits 63.92% of total deposits

Cost of deposits of 0.17%



ONTARIO, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. CVBF and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the "Company"), announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $59.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $66.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.42 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.47 for the prior quarter and $0.31 for the same period last year. The first quarter of 2023 included $1.5 million in provision for credit losses, compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net income of $59.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 produced an annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") of 12.15%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 20.59%, and an annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.47%. Our net interest margin, tax equivalent ("NIM"), was 3.45% for the first quarter of 2023, while our efficiency ratio was 39.50%.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, "We produced $59.3 million in net income in the first quarter of 2023. These results reflect our continued focus on serving the comprehensive financial needs of our customers. I would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and our associates for their commitment to assisting our customers achieve their goals."

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net interest income $ 125,728 $ 137,395 $ 112,840 (Provision for) recapture of credit losses (1,500 ) (2,500 ) (2,500 ) Noninterest income 13,202 12,465 11,264 Noninterest expense (54,881 ) (54,419 ) (58,238 ) Income taxes (23,279 ) (26,773 ) (17,806 ) Net earnings $ 59,270 $ 66,168 $ 45,560 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.31 NIM 3.45 % 3.69 % 2.90 % ROAA 1.47 % 1.60 % 1.06 % ROAE 12.15 % 13.68 % 8.24 % ROATCE 20.59 % 23.65 % 13.08 % Efficiency ratio 39.50 % 36.31 % 46.93 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.36 % 1.32 % 1.36 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $125.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This represented a $11.7 million, or 8.49%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $12.9 million, or 11.42%, increase from the first quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decline in net interest income was primarily due to a $9.7 million increase in interest expense from higher levels of short-term borrowings. A nine basis point increase in the cost of deposits and customer repos, combined with the higher cost borrowings resulted in a 36 basis point increase in our cost of funds. The interest-earning asset yield expanded by nine basis point over the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in loan yields from 4.78% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was primarily due to a 55 basis point expansion of the net interest margin. In comparison to the first quarter of 2022, interest income grew by $28.7 million, or 25.14%, primarily due to a 98 basis point expansion of the yield on earning assets. The year-over-year increase in interest expense of $15.8 million resulted primarily from the $972 million in average short term borrowings in the first quarter of 2023 and a 14 basis point increase in cost of deposits and customer repurchases.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.45% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.90% for the first quarter of 2022. The 24 basis point decrease in our net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, was primarily due to a 36 basis point increase in our cost of funds. Cost of funds increased in part due to an $810 million increase in short-term borrowings, which had an average cost of 4.81% during the first quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 25 basis points from the fourth quarter, but the total cost of deposits and customer repurchases only increased by nine basis points, as noninterest-bearing deposits were more than 63% of average deposits during the first quarter. The nine basis point increase in the interest-earning asset yield was due to a 12 basis point increase in loan yields and a quarter-over-quarter change in the composition of average earning assets, with loans growing from 59.67% to 60.55% of earnings assets. The 55 basis point increase in net interest margin, compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of a 98 basis point increase in earning asset yield. Loan yields grew from 4.27% for the first quarter of 2022 to 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023. Likewise, the yield on investment securities increased by 67 basis points from the prior year quarter. Loan balances grew to 60.55% of earning assets on average for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 53.25% for the first quarter of 2022. In addition to loan growth, excess liquidity held at the Federal Reserve was invested into higher yielding investments, which increased to 38.93% of earning assets on average for the first quarter of 2023 from 36.19% for the first quarter of 2022. As a result of growth in loans and investment securities, our average balance at the Fed declined from 10.4% of earning assets in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.3% in the first quarter of 2023. Total cost of funds of 0.49% for the first quarter of 2023 increased from 0.03% for the year ago quarter. This 46 basis point increase in cost of funds was the result of a 39 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an average cost of 4.81% on $972 million of short-term borrowings for the first quarter of 2023. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.65% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 63.58% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 61.48% for the first quarter of 2022.

Earning Assets and Deposits

On average, earning assets declined by $60.3 million and by $1.16 billion, compared to the fourth and first quarters of 2022, respectively. The $60.3 million quarter-over-quarter decline in earning assets resulted from an $88.4 million decrease in interest-earning funds held at the Federal Reserve and average investment securities declining by $79.6 million, which was partially offset by average loans increasing by $94.7 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $462.9 million, while the average amount of funds held at the Federal Reserve declined by $1.62 billion from the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $610.2 million, or 7.01%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $332.6 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, total deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $1.6 billion, or 10.77%, including a decline of $628.0 million in noninterest-bearing deposits.





Three Months Ended SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 2.37% 2.36% 1.70% Yield on average loans 4.90% 4.78% 4.27% Core Loan Yield [1] 4.85% 4.67% 4.11% Yield on average earning assets (TE) 3.91% 3.82% 2.93% Cost of deposits 0.17% 0.08% 0.03% Cost of funds 0.49% 0.13% 0.03% Net interest margin (TE) 3.45% 3.69% 2.90% Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Total investment securities $ 5,762,728 38.93 % $ 5,842,283 39.31 % $ 5,776,440 36.19 % Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 47,934 0.32 % 133,931 0.90 % 1,666,473 10.44 % Loans 8,963,323 60.55 % 8,868,673 59.67 % 8,500,436 53.25 % Total interest-earning assets 14,802,853 14,863,178 15,962,282 [1] Represents yield on average loans excluding the impact of discount accretion and PPP loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

The first quarter of 2023 included $1.5 million in provision for credit losses, compared to a $2.5 million in provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The $1.5 million provision for credit losses in the most recent quarter was the result of an overall increase in projected loss rates from 0.94% at the end of 2022 to 0.97% at March 31, 2023. Projected loss rates continue to be impacted by a deteriorating economic forecast that assumes a modest recession starting in late 2023 and modest GDP growth through 2024, as well as lower commercial real estate values and an increase in the rate of unemployment. Our forecast reflects GDP growth of 1.4% for all of 2023 and 0.9% in 2024. Unemployment is forecasted to be 4.2% in 2023 and 5.1% in 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. Service charges on deposits decreased by $413,000, or 7.17% over the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased by $285,000, or 5.63% in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. Trust and investment services income was relatively flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 but grew by $92,000 year-over-year. The first quarter of 2023 included approximately $500,000 in interest rate swap related fees and a recapture of a previous impairment charge of $500,000 as a result of the payoff of a CRA investment that was previously identified as impaired. The fourth quarter of 2022 included $1.0 million in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $54.9 million, compared to $54.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $58.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 included $500,000 in provision for unfunded loan commitments. Acquisition expense related to the merger of Suncrest Bank was $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.36% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.32% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.36% for the first quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2023 was 39.50%, compared to 36.31% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 46.93% for the first quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 28.20%, compared with 28.10% for the same period of 2022. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $16.27 billion at March 31, 2023. This represented a decrease of $202.5 million, or 1.23%, from total assets of $16.48 billion at December 31, 2022. Interest-earning assets of $14.80 billion at March 31, 2023, decreased by $172.8 million, or 1.15%, when compared with $14.97 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $136.9 million decrease in total loans and a $69.0 million decrease in investment securities.

Total assets at March 31, 2023, decreased by $1.27 billion, or 7.21%, from total assets of $17.54 billion at March 31, 2022. Interest-earning assets decreased by $1.31 billion, or 8.13%, when compared with $16.11 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in interest-earning assets included a $1.42 billion decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve and a $269.6 million decrease in investment securities, partially offset by a $350.8 million increase in total loans. The increase in total loans included a $115.4 million decrease in PPP loans with a remaining outstanding balance totaling $5.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $466.2 million from March 31, 2022.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $5.74 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $69.0 million, or 1.19%, from $5.81 billion at December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $269.6 million, or 4.49%, from $6.01 billion at March 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, investment securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") totaled $2.54 billion, a decrease of $18.3 million, or 0.72%, from December 31, 2022 and a $173.2 million increase, or 7.33%, from March 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, investment securities available-for-sale ("AFS") totaled $3.20 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $459.7 million. AFS securities decreased by $50.7 million, or 1.56%, from $3.26 billion at December 31, 2022 and decreased by $442.8 million, or 12.14%, from March 31, 2022.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities ("MBS") and collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMO") totaled $4.70 billion or approximately 82% of the total investment securities at March 31, 2023. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government. In addition, we had $543.3 million of Government Agency securities (HTM) at March 31, 2023, that represent approximately 9.5% of the total investment securities.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $498.5 million as of March 31, 2023, or approximately 8.7% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 35 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Texas at 15.80%, Minnesota at 11.20%, California at 9.51%, Ohio at 6.30%, Massachusetts at 6.26%, and Washington at 5.78%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.94 billion at March 31, 2023, decreased by $136.9 million, or 1.51%, from December 31, 2022. After adjusting for seasonality of dairy and livestock and PPP loans, our core loans declined by $6.5 million, or 0.07%, from the end of the fourth quarter. The $136.9 million decrease in total loans quarter-over-quarter included decreases of $127.2 million in dairy & livestock loans, $50.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, $7.4 million in SBA loans, $4.3 million in construction loans, $3.7 million in SFR mortgage loans, $3.3 million in PPP loans, and $5.7 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $65.4 million in commercial real estate loans. The decline in dairy and livestock loans primarily relates to the seasonal peak in line utilization at the end of every calendar year, demonstrated by a decline in utilization from 78% at the end of 2022 to 68%. Likewise, the decline in commercial and industrial loans was impacted by a decrease in line utilization from 33% at the end of 2022 to 28% at March 31, 2023.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, increased by $350.8 million, or 4.08%, from March 31, 2022. After adjusting for PPP loans, our core loans grew by $466.2 million, or 5.50%, from the end of the first quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate loans grew by $479.5 million, dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans grew by $15.0 million, municipal lease financings increased by $14.0 million, construction loans increased by $10.5 million, and SFR mortgage loans grew by $7.2 million. This core loan growth was partially offset by decreases of $27.8 million in SBA loans, $26.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $5.6 million in consumer and other loans.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2023, we experienced credit charge-offs of $110,000 and total recoveries of $33,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $77,000. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $86.5 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $85.1 million at December 31, 2022 and $76.1 million at March 31, 2022. The ACL increased by $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, including $1.5 million in provision for credit losses. At March 31, 2023, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.97%. This compares to 0.94% and 0.89% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming loans plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Nonperforming loans (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,634 $ 2,657 $ 7,055 SBA 702 443 1,575 SBA - PPP - - 2 Commercial and industrial 2,049 1,320 1,771 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 406 477 2,655 SFR mortgage - - 167 Consumer and other loans 384 33 40 Total $ 6,175 $ 4,930 $ 13,265 % of Total loans 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.15 % OREO Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - SFR mortgage - - - Total $ - $ - $ - Total nonperforming assets $ 6,175 $ 4,930 $ 13,265 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Past due 30-89 days Commercial real estate $ 425 $ - $ 565 SBA 575 556 549 Commercial and industrial - - 6 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 183 - 1,099 SFR mortgage - 388 403 Consumer and other loans - 175 - Total $ 1,183 $ 1,119 $ 2,622 % of Total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Classified Loans $ 66,977 $ 78,658 $ 64,108

The $1.2 million increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $729,000 in commercial and industrial loans. Classified loans are loans that are graded "substandard" or worse. Classified loans decreased $11.7 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a $7.9 million decrease in classified commercial real estate loans. Total classified loans at March 31, 2023, included $22.3 million of classified loans acquired from Suncrest. Excluding the $22.3 million of acquired classified Suncrest loans, classified loans decreased from December 31, 2022 by approximately $11.1 million.



Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.27 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $490.2 million totaled $12.76 billion at March 31, 2023. This represented a decrease of $639.6 million, or 4.77%, when compared with $13.40 billion at December 31, 2022. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased $2.32 billion, or 15.41% when compared with $15.09 billion at March 31, 2022. Higher interest rates that have resulted from the Federal Reserve's significant increase in the federal funds rate over the last year have continued to impact deposit levels, including approximately $370 million of funds on deposit at the end of 2022 that were transferred from the Bank's balance sheet to Citizens Trust for investment in higher yielding securities such as treasury notes.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $8.09 billion on average for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $610.2 million, or 7.01%, when compared to $8.70 billion on average for the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased on average by $628.0 million, or 7.20% when compared to $8.72 billion on average for the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, average noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.65% of total deposits, compared to 63.58% for the prior quarter, and 61.48% for the year ago quarter.

Capital

The Company's total equity was $1.99 billion at March 31, 2023. This represented an overall increase of $41.3 million from total equity of $1.95 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases to equity included $59.3 million in net earnings and a $28.7 million increase in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the increase in market value of available-for-sale securities. Decreases included $28.0 million in cash dividends. During the first quarter of 2023, we repurchased, under our 10b5-1 stock repurchase plan, 791,800 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $23.43, totaling $18.5 million. The 10b5-1 plan expired on March 2, 2023. Our tangible book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $8.64.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 9.7% 9.5% 8.7% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 13.8% 13.6% 13.6% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 13.8% 13.6% 13.6% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 14.6% 14.4% 14.4% Tangible common equity ratio 7.8% 7.4% 7.7%

CitizensTrust

As of March 31, 2023, CitizensTrust had approximately $3.38 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.25 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 million for the same period of 2022. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors" tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 27, 2023 to discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9ddd4df47ee3452fb259d35cbf1a8db7.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors" tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will likely result", "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "seeks", "should", "will," "strategy", "possibility", and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the CECL model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and changes in employment laws and regulations; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Certain financial information provided in this presentation has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this presentation and should consider the Company's non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Contact: David A. Brager President and Chief Executive Officer (909) 980-4030





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 162,668 $ 158,236 $ 171,000 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 64,866 45,225 1,482,039 Total cash and cash equivalents 227,534 203,461 1,653,039 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 11,944 9,553 6,859 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,204,524 3,255,211 3,647,330 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,535,979 2,554,301 2,362,741 Total investment securities 5,740,503 5,809,512 6,010,071 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 38,697 27,627 18,012 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,942,489 9,079,392 8,591,684 Allowance for credit losses (86,540 ) (85,117 ) (76,119 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,855,949 8,994,275 8,515,565 Premises and equipment, net 45,310 46,698 53,435 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 256,717 255,528 259,254 Intangibles 20,023 21,742 27,310 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 311,542 342,322 229,770 Total assets $ 16,274,041 $ 16,476,540 $ 17,539,137 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,844,329 $ 8,164,364 $ 9,107,304 Investment checking 668,947 723,870 714,567 Savings and money market 3,474,651 3,653,385 4,289,550 Time deposits 283,943 294,626 376,357 Total deposits 12,271,870 12,836,245 14,487,778 Customer repurchase agreements 490,235 565,431 598,909 Other borrowings 1,405,000 995,000 - Payable for securities purchased - - 257,979 Other liabilities 117,167 131,347 119,428 Total liabilities 14,284,272 14,528,023 15,464,094 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,315,896 2,303,313 2,221,305 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (326,127 ) (354,796 ) (146,262 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,989,769 1,948,517 2,075,043 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,274,041 $ 16,476,540 $ 17,539,137





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 175,129 $ 180,661 $ 187,061 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 36,950 125,350 1,653,349 Total cash and cash equivalents 212,079 306,011 1,840,410 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 10,984 8,581 13,124 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,216,143 3,273,149 3,546,957 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,546,585 2,569,134 2,229,483 Total investment securities 5,762,728 5,842,283 5,776,440 Investment in stock of FHLB 28,868 18,291 18,933 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,963,323 8,868,673 8,500,436 Allowance for credit losses (85,151 ) (82,612 ) (73,082 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,878,172 8,786,061 8,427,354 Premises and equipment, net 46,258 47,327 54,015 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 256,137 256,216 259,799 Intangibles 20,983 22,610 28,190 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 759,014 Other assets 331,105 341,958 206,671 Total assets $ 16,313,136 $ 16,395,160 $ 17,383,950 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,092,704 $ 8,702,899 $ 8,720,728 Interest-bearing 4,621,247 4,985,591 5,464,552 Total deposits 12,713,951 13,688,490 14,185,280 Customer repurchase agreements 550,754 518,996 679,931 Other borrowings 971,701 161,197 51 Payable for securities purchased 79 6,022 165,665 Other liabilities 98,407 101,472 109,688 Total liabilities 14,334,892 14,476,177 15,140,615 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,332,625 2,301,770 2,248,871 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (354,381 ) (382,787 ) (5,536 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,978,244 1,918,983 2,243,335 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,313,136 $ 16,395,160 $ 17,383,950





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 108,394 $ 106,884 $ 89,461 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 19,596 20,091 12,832 Investment securities held-to-maturity 13,956 13,837 10,663 Total investment income 33,552 33,928 23,495 Dividends from FHLB stock 349 305 371 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 491 1,001 773 Total interest income 142,786 142,118 114,100 Interest expense: Deposits 5,365 2,774 1,127 Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 11,693 1,949 133 Total interest expense 17,058 4,723 1,260 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 125,728 137,395 112,840 Provision for credit losses 1,500 2,500 2,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 124,228 134,895 110,340 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,344 5,757 5,059 Trust and investment services 2,914 2,867 2,822 Other 4,944 3,841 3,383 Total noninterest income 13,202 12,465 11,264 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,247 34,154 32,656 Occupancy and equipment 5,450 5,820 5,571 Professional services 1,696 2,574 2,045 Computer software expense 3,408 3,362 3,795 Marketing and promotion 1,715 1,712 1,458 Amortization of intangible assets 1,720 1,724 1,998 Provision for unfunded loan commitments 500 - - Acquisition related expenses - - 5,638 Other 5,145 5,073 5,077 Total noninterest expense 54,881 54,419 58,238 Earnings before income taxes 82,549 92,941 63,366 Income taxes 23,279 26,773 17,806 Net earnings $ 59,270 $ 66,168 $ 45,560 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.31 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 143,332 $ 142,646 $ 114,463 Interest expense 17,058 4,723 1,260 Net interest income - (TE) $ 126,274 $ 137,923 $ 113,203 Return on average assets, annualized 1.47 % 1.60 % 1.06 % Return on average equity, annualized 12.15 % 13.68 % 8.24 % Efficiency ratio [1] 39.50 % 36.31 % 46.93 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.36 % 1.32 % 1.36 % Yield on average loans 4.90 % 4.78 % 4.27 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 3.91 % 3.82 % 2.93 % Cost of deposits 0.17 % 0.08 % 0.03 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.17 % 0.08 % 0.03 % Cost of funds 0.49 % 0.13 % 0.03 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.45 % 3.69 % 2.90 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2] CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 7.77 % 7.40 % 7.66 % Citizens Business Bank 7.69 % 7.29 % 7.42 % [2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles]) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 138,592,371 138,890,705 144,725,296 Diluted 138,953,172 139,438,103 145,018,517 Dividends declared $ 28,007 $ 27,995 $ 25,467 Dividend payout ratio [3] 47.25 % 42.31 % 55.90 % [3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 139,302,451 139,818,703 141,626,059 Book value per share $ 14.28 $ 13.94 $ 14.65 Tangible book value per share $ 8.64 $ 8.30 $ 9.05 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 6,175 $ 4,930 $ 13,265 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,175 $ 4,930 $ 13,265 Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4] $ 5,836 $ 7,817 $ 5,259 [4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.15 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 1401.46 % 1726.51 % 573.83 % Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 85,117 $ 82,601 $ 65,019 Suncrest FV PCD loans - - 8,605 Total charge-offs (110 ) (127 ) (16 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 33 143 11 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (77 ) 16 (5 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 1,500 2,500 2,500 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 86,540 $ 85,117 $ 76,119 Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans -0.001 % 0.000 % -0.000 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance as a %

of Total Loans by

Respective Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance as a %

of Total Loans by

Respective Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance as a %

of Total Loans by

Respective Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 67.1 0.97 % $ 64.8 0.94 % $ 57.8 0.90 % Construction 1.7 1.99 % 1.7 1.93 % 1.0 1.30 % SBA 2.7 0.96 % 2.8 0.97 % 2.8 0.90 % Commercial and industrial 8.9 1.00 % 10.2 1.08 % 6.8 0.70 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 4.8 1.55 % 4.4 1.01 % 6.7 2.30 % Municipal lease finance receivables 0.3 0.36 % 0.3 0.36 % 0.2 0.20 % SFR mortgage 0.4 0.16 % 0.4 0.14 % 0.2 0.10 % Consumer and other loans 0.6 0.84 % 0.5 0.69 % 0.6 0.70 % Total $ 86.5 0.97 % $ 85.1 0.94 % $ 76.1 0.90 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2023 2022 2021 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 25.98 $ 16.34 $ 24.37 $ 21.36 $ 25.00 $ 19.15 June 30, $ - $ - $ 25.59 $ 22.37 $ 22.98 $ 20.50 September 30, $ - $ - $ 28.14 $ 22.63 $ 20.86 $ 18.72 December 31, $ - $ - $ 29.25 $ 25.26 $ 21.85 $ 19.00 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 108,394 $ 106,884 $ 100,077 $ 92,770 $ 89,461 Investment securities and other 34,392 35,234 35,111 30,492 24,639 Total interest income 142,786 142,118 135,188 123,262 114,100 Interest expense Deposits 5,365 2,774 1,728 1,201 1,127 Other borrowings 11,693 1,949 122 121 133 Total interest expense 17,058 4,723 1,850 1,322 1,260 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 125,728 137,395 133,338 121,940 112,840 Provision for credit losses 1,500 2,500 2,000 3,600 2,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 124,228 134,895 131,338 118,340 110,340 Noninterest income 13,202 12,465 11,590 14,670 11,264 Noninterest expense 54,881 54,419 53,027 50,871 58,238 Earnings before income taxes 82,549 92,941 89,901 82,139 63,366 Income taxes 23,279 26,773 25,262 23,081 17,806 Net earnings $ 59,270 $ 66,168 $ 64,639 $ 59,058 $ 45,560 Effective tax rate 28.20 % 28.81 % 28.10 % 28.10 % 28.10 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 0.31 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Cash dividends declared $ 28,007 $ 27,995 $ 27,965 $ 26,719 $ 25,467

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Commercial real estate $ 6,950,302 $ 6,884,948 $ 6,685,245 $ 6,643,628 $ 6,470,841 Construction 83,992 88,271 76,495 60,584 73,478 SBA 283,464 290,908 296,664 297,109 311,238 SBA - PPP 5,824 9,087 17,348 66,955 121,189 Commercial and industrial 898,167 948,683 952,231 941,595 924,780 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 307,820 433,564 323,105 273,594 292,784 Municipal lease finance receivables 79,552 81,126 76,656 64,437 65,543 SFR mortgage 262,324 266,024 263,646 260,218 255,136 Consumer and other loans 71,044 76,781 82,746 84,109 76,695 Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts 8,942,489 9,079,392 8,774,136 8,692,229 8,591,684 Allowance for credit losses (86,540 ) (85,117 ) (82,601 ) (80,222 ) (76,119 ) Net loans $ 8,855,949 $ 8,994,275 $ 8,691,535 $ 8,612,007 $ 8,515,565 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing $ 7,844,329 $ 8,164,364 $ 8,764,556 $ 8,881,223 $ 9,107,304 Investment checking 668,947 723,870 751,618 695,054 714,567 Savings and money market 3,474,651 3,653,385 3,991,531 4,145,634 4,289,550 Time deposits 283,943 294,626 364,694 350,308 376,357 Total deposits 12,271,870 12,836,245 13,872,399 14,072,219 14,487,778 Customer repurchase agreements 490,235 565,431 467,844 502,829 598,909 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,762,105 $ 13,401,676 $ 14,340,243 $ 14,575,048 $ 15,086,687





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Nonperforming loans: Commercial real estate $ 2,634 $ 2,657 $ 6,705 $ 6,843 $ 7,055 Construction - - - - - SBA 702 443 1,065 1,075 1,575 SBA - PPP - - - - 2 Commercial and industrial 2,049 1,320 1,308 1,655 1,771 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 406 477 1,007 3,354 2,655 SFR mortgage - - - - 167 Consumer and other loans 384 33 32 37 40 Total $ 6,175 $ 4,930 $ 10,117 $ 12,964 $ 13,265 % of Total loans 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Past due 30-89 days: Commercial real estate $ 425 $ - $ - $ 559 $ 565 Construction - - - - - SBA 575 556 - - 549 Commercial and industrial - - - - 6 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 183 - - - 1,099 SFR mortgage - 388 - - 403 Consumer and other loans - 175 - - - Total $ 1,183 $ 1,119 $ - $ 559 $ 2,622 % of Total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.03 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - SBA - - - - - SFR mortgage - - - - - Total $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 7,358 $ 6,049 $ 10,117 $ 13,523 $ 15,887 % of Total loans 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.18 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 9.7% 9.5% 8.7% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 13.8% 13.6% 13.6% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 13.8% 13.6% 13.6% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 14.6% 14.4% 14.4% Tangible common equity ratio 7.8% 7.4% 7.7%





Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 1,989,769 $ 1,948,517 $ 2,075,043 Less: Goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Intangible assets (20,023 ) (21,742 ) (27,310 ) Tangible book value $ 1,203,924 $ 1,160,953 $ 1,281,911 Common shares issued and outstanding 139,302,451 139,818,703 141,626,059 Tangible book value per share $ 8.64 $ 8.30 $ 9.05



