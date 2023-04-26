URI engineering students to unveil designs at annual capstone design showcase

Event is set for Friday, April 28, in the Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering

KINGSTON, R.I. – April 26, 2023 – Join the University of Rhode Island College of Engineering for an “out of this world” display of student designs at the 15th Annual Engineering Capstone Design Showcase.

On Friday, April 28, 97 mechanical engineering seniors will showcase their design projects in the Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering, 2 East Alumni Ave., from noon to 3 p.m.

Bahram Nassersharif, a distinguished university professor of mechanical, industrial and systems engineering, initiated the capstone design program in 2007. This year, 23 teams will present their year-long designs in poster format and will demonstrate their prototypes.

This year’s exhibition will showcase designs ranging from radiation-detecting robots to computer cooling systems to engines that have the ability to cut the travel time to Mars in half.

Sponsored by companies such as Toray Plastics Inc., Hexagon Metrology and Magseal Corporation, the seniors have partnered with large corporations in updating previously made designs and drafting new product models.

“It’s an opportunity for our students to work on some real-life, very impactful projects that these companies are interested in,” Nassersharif said.

Students have been working on their projects since September. By the end of the fall semester, students created preliminary design solutions and prototypes and submitted their original solutions and prototypes for review. Students have taken this semester to rework their prototypes and perfect their designs in time for the spring showcase.

According to Nassersharif, most of the students are currently at the stage in their projects where they have found a solution and have a working prototype. The next step is to take these designs back to their sponsors and allow the companies to further develop and incorporate them into their businesses.

One student team has not only completed the design for its radiation-detecting robot, but the students actually have a fully working, self-governed robot prototype to present at the capstone showcase.

If you’re interested in learning more about these incredible designs, please join us for this afternoon of innovation. All presentations will be held in the Capstone Lab and rooms 010C and 025C.

Morgan Maleonskie, an intern in the University of Rhode Island’s Department of Communications and Marketing and senior double majoring in journalism and communication studies, wrote this press release.