Green Hall Lot closed Friday, April 28

April 26, 2023

To accommodate external guests attending the National Science Foundation Director’s visit to URI on Friday, April 28, the Green Hall Lot (Lot 10) will be closed to faculty and staff until 10 a.m. Disability parking will still be available.

Faculty and staff are asked to find alternate parking.

Thank you for your cooperation.

