Moldova: social laundry for elderly and disabled opens in Glodeni with EU support

A social laundry for elderly and disabled people was opened in Glodeni, a city in the northwest of Moldova. It was set up with the help of the European Union and the Soros Foundation in Moldova.

The laundry benefits about 300 people from all localities in the Glodeni district, who can use it free of charge.

The service vehicle comes to the beneficiaries’ homes, collects their clothes and bedding, takes them to the laundry, and then delivers them back to the owners.

The service was created by the Bălți Legal Clinic Public Association in partnership with the Glodeni District Council within the project ‘Civil Society Organisations Acting to Improve Social Services’. The project is funded by the European Union, co-funded and implemented by the Soros Foundation in Moldova in partnership with Keystone Moldova and Institutum Virtutes Civilis.

Find out more

Press release