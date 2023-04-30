Key Housing Announces May Featured Listing in San Diego, Close to Key Employers in San Diego County
North San Diego is California living at its best, and the proximity of the 'Legacy Apartments' to major employers like Alliant International University is a significant draw.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for California from San Diego to San Francisco at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured SoCal (Southern California) listing for April 2023 to be the "Legacy Apartment Homes" at 9320 Hillery Drive, San Diego, CA 92126. The community offers top-rated corporate and short term housing in North San Diego.
— Bob Lee
“North San Diego is California living at its best, and the proximity of the 'Legacy Apartments' to major employers like Alliant International University is a significant draw,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “By focusing attention on North San Diego, we're helping busy corporate and leisure travelers find top-rated short term and corporate housing in North San Diego."
The featured SoCal listing can be found at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/legacy-apartment-homes/. For corporate travelers looking for a comfortable and convenient place to stay, the Legacy Apartment Homes offers a range of amenities to enhance their experience. With fully furnished apartments and access to a fitness center and swimming pool, guests can maintain their fitness and well-being while on the go. The property's location in North San Diego provides easy access to local attractions and businesses, making it a perfect choice for busy corporate travelers. By selecting the Legacy Apartment Homes for their next corporate housing needs, travelers can experience comfort, convenience, and style all in one place. More San Diego corporate and short term listings can be viewed at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-diego/.
A BEST-IN-CLASS CORPORATE HOUSING EXPERIENCE IN NORTH SAN DIEGO AND NEAR MAJOR EMPLOYERS
Here are a few major employers near the May designee for top-quality corporate housing in North San Diego. First, there is Qualcomm San Diego (https://goo.gl/maps/NsL2AD4Q6ddr58aK9), a global leader in wireless telecommunications and mobile technology, with a focus on developing and commercializing technologies for mobile devices, wireless networks, and other applications. Next, there is ViaSat (https://www.viasat.com/about/who-we-are/locations/), a satellite and wireless networking services provider that offers high-speed internet, voice, and data services to residential and commercial customers, as well as secure communications solutions for the military and other government agencies. Finally there is Alliant International University (https://www.alliant.edu/), a practical university with a very strong focus on health and psychology.
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
