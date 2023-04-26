Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Honors Victim Advocates and Law Enforcement During Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the Distinguished Victim Services Award winners during the Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony. Every year, the Florida Attorney General’s Office recognizes victim advocates and law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty to assist crime victims. Attorney General Moody honored this year’s award winners during a ceremony at the Florida State Capitol.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our award winners go above the call of duty and service to assist victims of crime and ensure they have the resources and support they need to begin the healing process. It was a pleasure to tell their stories and highlight the great work they do to serve Floridians during their greatest time of need.”

The following law enforcement officers received the Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award:



Deputy Alexander Maldonado and Deputy Kevin Reich—Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Hector Guzman—Miami Beach Police Department

Detective Christian Tomas—West Palm Beach Police Department

Detective Zachary Steiner—Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

The following victim advocates received the Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award:

Renae Lewin—State Attorney’s Office in the 4th Judicial Circuit

Stephanie Holbrook—Florida Highway Patrol Troop A

Tara Spencer—Pensacola Police Department

Attorney General Moody’s Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony was held in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the Florida Capitol earlier today. The ceremony can be viewed on The Florida Channel by clicking

here

.

Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week helps citizens and advocates reflect on commitments to serving victims of all crime. The Florida Constitution and Florida Crime Victims' Bill of Rights give crime victims or lawful representatives, including the next of kin of homicide victims, granted rights. These include the right to be informed, present and heard when relevant at all crucial stages of criminal proceedings, to be free from harassment, intimidation or abuse, and to have the safety of the victim and the victim’s family considered when setting bail or pretrial release conditions.