California Ports Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Data System Development

Sacramento, CA – Today, California’s five containerized ports inclusive of the Port of Hueneme, the Port of Long Beach, the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Oakland, and the Port of San Diego, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Sacramento launching the California Port Data Partnership alongside state and federal partners.

The MOU outlines an agreement between the five ports to jointly advance computerized and cloud-based data interoperability with a common goal of supporting improved freight system resilience, goods movement efficiency, emissions reduction, and economic competitiveness.

“California’s ports are an essential link in the global supply chain. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Newsom and our state Legislature, California is establishing a first-of-its-kind, collaborative data system between all our state’s containerized cargo ports,” said California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. “Today’s historic agreement will create a greener, more transparent, and more efficient supply chain -unlocking innovation in how cargo moves in California.”

Over the past months California’s five ports and the State have held bi-weekly roundtables to develop the framework for the MOU. The MOU and partnership will serve as the basis of cooperation for the $27M in grant funds from GO-Biz for port data system development. The funds were included in the Budget Act of 2022 which included a historic multi-billion-dollar state investment in California’s goods movement and supply chain sectors.

“The MOU is a first-of-its-kind agreement on data system development among containerized ports and outlines eleven areas of cooperation, ranging from developing data definitions to ensuring equitable access to data for users,” said GO-Biz Director and Senior Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, Dee Dee Myers. “This MOU and the funds that follow will build the basis for greater cooperation and standardization when it comes to data in our supply chain. I want to thank all of our partners across the supply chain as well as our ports for their leadership in this effort.”

“Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California is making expansive upgrades to our nation-leading supply chain – from infrastructure to workforce development to technology – to create a more dynamic and resilient goods movement system that will power our economy for decades to come,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “This groundbreaking agreement will help develop a world-class data partnership that, coupled with our strategic infrastructure investments, will improve efficiency throughout the supply chain and keep California at the forefront of innovation.”

The California Legislature additionally emphasized the importance of such investments in the budget in the wake of supply chain challenges in years past.

“The California Legislature has emphasized the importance of these investments in the budget in the wake of supply chain challenges,” said Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson). “As Chair of the Select Committee on Ports and Goods Movement, I am happy to see all of California’s containerized ports come together and sign the Memorandum of Understanding that will give $27 Million for data system development. I will ensure a continued, collective partnership between the Legislature, state, and ports. Ports are a vital part of California’s economy, and I will work to ensure that California is doing everything to support our ports.”

Each of California’s five containerized ports also weighed in on the importance of the MOU and the partnership’s opportunity to improve the collective supply chain and further innovation within the freight and goods movement sectors.

“This historic investment by Governor Newsom leverages the overall competitiveness of California’s container Ports through innovation and access to cutting edge technology,” said Kristin Decas, CEO and Port Director for the Port of Hueneme. “This strategic technological alignment and partnership will specifically enable the Port of Hueneme to best support the ecosystem of California ports as a resiliency hub and of utmost importance, take the state to the next level by connecting the supply chain with a cloud-based cargo data system that promises to minimize disruptions and prosper fluidity in goods movement.”

“Sharing vital shipping data will reduce delays and aid the entire goods movement industry from the docks to doorsteps,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “By working together, California’s ports can enable end-to-end visibility and connectivity across the supply chain.”

“Data was essential to navigating supply chain disruption,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Analytics from that data allows us to see around corners, which is not just a competitive advantage, it’s now a public necessity. I commend our state leaders, particularly GO-Biz and Director Myers, for having the foresight to invest in data infrastructure to create a more predictable and efficient supply chain.”

“The Port of Oakland is pleased to collaborate with our legislative and maritime leaders to improve freight movement using technological innovation,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “It’s fitting that this digital supply chain solution originates in California, the technology capital of the world.”

“The Port of San Diego is a vital part of goods movement in our region and for the entire state of California,” said Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners Chairman Rafael Castellanos. “We are an indispensable economic engine pumping $9.2 billion into our county’s economy and we serve as an integral part of our national security. We are thankful to Governor Gavin Newsom for the opportunity to collaborate with other California ports to further improve our operations, increase throughput and enhance customer service through the Ports Data Partnership. This is particularly important as our Port, through our Maritime Clean Air Strategy is creating a greener, cleaner, and more modern seaport.”