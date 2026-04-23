Governor Newsom announces 38 new film projects – from animated features to big budget productions and independents – coming to the Golden State

​The Simpsons Movie 2 from 20th Century Studios is among awarded projects that include major productions from industry leaders DreamWorks Animation and Paramount Pictures, as well as independent production company Gloria Sanchez Productions

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Newsom announced that 38 film projects have been awarded tax credits through the California Film Commission’s recently expanded Film & Television Tax Credit Program. These productions, which will generate nearly $800 million in economic activity across California, are expected to spend more than 460 filming days outside the traditional 30-mile studio zone — bringing good-paying jobs and meaningful investment to communities statewide.

Films coming to the Golden State include 20th Century Studios’ The Simpsons Movie 2 and Phineas and Ferb from Disney Entertainment Television, a part of Disney Branded Television, Self Help produced by Will Ferrell, and Black Is Blue with Laverne Cox.

“California remains the entertainment capital of the world — and we’re making sure it stays that way. Our expanded film and television tax credit is keeping more productions here in the Golden State, creating good-paying jobs and supporting communities statewide. I’m proud to announce the next round of projects that will keep California rolling and strengthen our leadership in the global creative economy.” Governor Newsom

California’s expansion of tax credit keeps delivering

Today’s awardees are the result of the Governor’s recent expansion of the Film & Television Tax Credit Program, which has had an undeniably positive impact on the production industry since it went into effect. In the first application window of the newly expanded program alone, applications jumped more than 400%. And, since that time, the CFC has approved tax credits for 147 productions – a 53% increase compared to the same time period last year (July 2024 – April 2025). Together, these 147 new projects represent $5.5 billion in total economic activity, 21,504 cast and crew jobs, and 5,928 filming days across California.

Further proving its ability to drive lasting economic impact as one of the country’s leading production incentives, today’s awards alone will support productions:

Employing 5,316 cast and crew, along with 20,845 background performers (measured in days worked)

Accounting for 1,019 shooting days statewide, including 463 out-of-zone filming days in Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Mendocino, Nevada, San Francisco, San Diego, Marin, and Ventura counties, among others.

Delivering $554 million in qualified spending, including $373 million in qualified wages

“This round marks a truly exciting milestone for our program. For the first time, we’re welcoming animated feature films from powerhouses DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Studios and Disney Entertainment Television, alongside a strong slate of big budget features and independent productions, that bring fresh voices and original storytelling to the screen. With more than 45% of filming days taking place outside the traditional studio zone, we’re seeing the real-world economic impact of this program reach communities across the entire state. That’s what this program is about: creating good-paying jobs and supporting local businesses, while bolstering California’s creative economy in regions across the state.” – Colleen Bell, Executive Director of the California Film Commission.

Today’s awards reinforce California’s continued resurgence as a premier destination for film production, bringing large-scale projects back to capitalize on the state’s world-class crews, infrastructure, and creative talent. Expanded funding and program enhancements, including a higher effective tax credit rate, are driving this renewed momentum, encouraging productions to reinvest in the state’s workforce and production ecosystem.

Animation heavy hitters enter the program

Animated feature films were eligible for the first time in the program’s history, with today’s round awarding three inaugural projects from industry leaders – The Simpsons Movie 2 from 20th Century Studios and Phineas and Ferb from Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Branded Television, as well as a new feature from DreamWorks Animation. Collectively, these projects are anticipated to employ 484 cast and crew and deliver $144 million in qualified expenditures.

20th Century Studios Promotional Image

“We are incredibly grateful to be the first animated feature selected by the Film Commission to receive a tax credit in California,” said Randy Lake, Chief Operating Officer for DreamWorks Animation. “This credit will have a massive impact on our budgets, allowing DreamWorks to hire more local talent to complement our industry-leading animators and technologists.”

Big budget productions and indies continue to drive impact

Additional notable projects in this round – a combination of big budget and independent productions – include:

Black Is Blue (Black is Blue LLC)

The Renewal (Artists Equity)

Self Help (Gloria Sanchez Productions)

Tommy & Me (Mandalay Pictures, Intuition Productions, Free Association, , Skydance Sports)

Untitled Paramount Crime Thriller (Paramount)

Gloria Sanchez Productions Co-Founders Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell, Courtesy of Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.

“We’re honored that Self Help has been selected for California’s Film & TV Tax Credit Program,” said Gloria Sanchez Productions co-founder, Will Ferrell. “We’re seeing real momentum again in California, and it’s incredibly meaningful to be part of bringing production home and working with the crews who make this industry so special.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to the California Film Commission for supporting Black Is Blue,” said lead actor Laverne Cox. “California has always been a place where bold, authentic stories come to life, and being able to make this film here means we get to collaborate with some of the most talented crews and artists in the world while investing back into the creative community that makes this industry possible.”

About California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program

The California Film Commission (CFC) administers the Film & Television Tax Credit Program. Earlier this year, the Governor more than doubled California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program — from $330 million to $750 million — and implemented key updates to keep production, below-the-line jobs, and investment rooted in California.

Since its inception in 2009, California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program has generated over $32.3 billion in economic activity and supported more than 234,000 cast and crew jobs across the state. In years past, for every dollar of tax credit awarded, California has seen massive returns — $24.40 in economic output, $16.14 in GDP and $8.60 in wages.

The expanded program — now one of the largest capped film incentives in the nation — maintains California’s competitive edge in the creative economy while continuing to prioritize workforce diversity provisions, more funding for the Career Pathways Training Program, and the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program.

For more information about the program, visit www.film.ca.gov.