Joseph Hillner Earns Prestigious “Quantum Leap Award” for Excellence and Growth in Real Estate

Success in real estate starts when you believe you are worthy of it.” — Michael Ferrara

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Associate Broker, Joe Hillner, has been honored with the prestigious “Quantum Leap” award by Craig Proctor Coaching, a real estate training system known for producing the most successful agents in the United States and Canada. Of over 1 million real estate agents in America and nearly 100,000 in South Florida, only a handful are selected every year for this award, recognizing their contribution to their clients and community.

As a successful veteran of 20 years, Hillner has a reputation of providing superior service and excellence while assisting his clients’ pursuit of their real estate goals. However, with the volatility of the housing market, he found his business struggling a few years ago.

“I was broke with no cash flow and no prospects,” Hillner says, recalling that time. “Then I met Craig and he said that he could show me how to create a predictable business system so I would know what to expect.”

“At first I did not believe him – it just didn’t work that way in my experience,” Joe recalls. “But fast forward 7 years and I can now say that’s exactly how it works.”

Hillner went from struggling to flourishing, hitting sales and revenue goals of doubling his production for not one, but two years consecutively, which is a direct result of the successful efforts for his clients. This is especially impressive in light of the market challenges of 2022.

Additionally, this has allowed him to support his worthy cause, donating thousands of dollars to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital of Florida that helps kids fight and survive chronic lung disease, congenital kyphosis, scoliosis and spinal injury recovery.

Hillner and his team attribute this success to being creative, adapting quickly to market changes, and the unique buyer and seller incentives that their competitors don't offer. When paired with his reputation for a strong work ethic, attention to detail and ability to navigate complex transactions with ease, it is no surprise that he has been selected for this distinguished award.

“I am pleased to announce that Joe is the recipient of our coveted Quantum Leap Award at our recent Superconference in Anaheim, California; which is reserved for agents operating at the highest levels of the industry, who have experienced monumental growth in their business. Joe embodies the principles of the CP system-which is to offer second mile service and exclusive benefits to both buyers and sellers that other agents simply aren’t able to match.

Joe’s commitment to superior service, as well as his knowledge and mastery of all things real estate means that both buyers and sellers in the Boca Raton and surrounding area are able to rely on Joe to ensure they are able to make the best and most informed decision when it comes to the biggest purchase of their life.

Joe’s expertise, coupled with the advanced tools and strategies he incorporates into his business, means that clients always receive superior results when it comes to the sale or purchase of their home.

Congratulations to Joe for all of his hard work and well deserved success!”

-Craig Proctor

“I’m truly grateful for this award and for all of those who helped to make it happen,” says Hillner.

About Craig Proctor and Craig Proctor Coaching System

Craig Proctor is known within the industry as the Millionaire Agent-Maker because his Real Estate Success System has created more Millionaire Agents than any other coach. Leveraging his own highly successful 20+ year real estate career (selling 500+ homes/year and twice #1 for RE/MAX Worldwide) Craig Proctor helps agents transform their real estate jobs into highly lucrative businesses, teaching them how to earn more and work less. The average income for Craig Proctor System members is over $700k. 100+ Craig Proctor System members earn over $1 Million in annual GCI, and some even broke $20 Million in annual GCI last year.

For more information about Craig's Real Estate Success System

visit: www.TheProctorSystem.com

For more information:

Joe Hillner

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Services

Phone: (954)684-6678

E-mail: HillnerHomes@gmail.com

