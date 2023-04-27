How one Company is solving Clark County Las Vegas's Water Shortage Problem with Sustainable Desert Landscaping
Keep'n It Green Landscaping solves Vegas water shortage with sustainable desert landscaping.HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Las Vegas facing a shortage in its water supply due to the low levels of Lake Mead, property owners are being urged to consider the landscape of their outdoor spaces. Desert landscaping is a solution that can help to reduce water usage, and Keep'n It Green Landscaping, owned by Joe Marsella, specializes in this area.
As an authority in desert landscaping, Marsella and his team understand the challenges of creating a sustainable outdoor space in a dry climate. With their experience and knowledge, they can work with clients to design and install a landscape that is not only beautiful but also functional and environmentally friendly.
Desert landscaping offers benefits beyond water conservation, including reduced maintenance and irrigation costs, improved air quality, and increased property value. A well-designed desert landscape can be just as visually stunning as any other landscape design with the right selection of plants and materials.
Keep'n It Green Landscaping takes a comprehensive approach to desert landscaping, starting with a thorough analysis of the property and the client's needs. Marsella and his team then work closely with clients to design and implement a landscape that fits their vision while also being sustainable and water-efficient.
One of the key elements of desert landscaping is the use of native plants that are well adapted to the local climate and soil conditions. These plants require less water and maintenance compared to non-native plants and can also attract beneficial insects and wildlife to the area. Keep'n It Green Landscaping selects plants that are not only drought-tolerant but also visually appealing and suitable for the client's specific needs.
In addition to native plants, Marsella also incorporates water-efficient irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation and smart controllers, which use weather data to adjust watering schedules. These systems can significantly reduce water usage while also ensuring that the plants receive the right amount of water to thrive.
As Las Vegas continues to face a water shortage, desert landscaping is becoming an increasingly important solution for property owners who want to conserve water and reduce their environmental impact. With Keep'n It Green Landscaping and Joe Marsella as an authority in the field, property owners in Las Vegas can trust that they are receiving the best possible service and guidance in creating a sustainable and beautiful outdoor space.
