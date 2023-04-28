The Pizza Club Launches in Minnesota
The Pizza Club- MN Announces Launch of Its Membership Program Designed for Pizza Lovers in the Twin Cities.
If you love pizza, and saving money, this club is for you!”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pizza Club - MN is pleased to announce a membership program designed for pizza lovers in the Twin Cities. The Pizza Club is set to launch on April 13, 2023.
The Pizza Club membership program is an amazing way for pizza lovers in Minnesota to discover and eat more pizza for less money and help our local pizzerias flourish!
“We are excited to bring the pizza-loving community of the Twin Cities closer together. The number of great pizza restaurants in the Twin Cities is incredible. Our partner restaurants are enthusiastic about connecting with more pizza enthusiasts. We are happy to be a part of that, all while helping local pizza joints grow their customer bases.”
– Ryan Kulka (Founder)
How It Works
Joining the club could not be easier! To begin, sign up through www.PizzaClubMN.com. Then, choose your membership level based on the amount of pizza you usually eat.
Each plan in the club will get you different benefits. Our first plan offered is "The Starter" plan, including 2 pizzas per month. One step above is "the fan" plan, you will receive up to 5 pizzas per month. "The Enthusiast" plan gets you up to 10 pizzas per month. And with "The Aficionado" plan you can enjoy up to 15 pizzas per month at any of our partner restaurants. So being a member of The Pizza Club will save you approximately 50% on the regular price of a pizza!
Next, you will download The Pizza Club app. Through the app, your account will have a personal QR code for restaurants to scan when you order a pizza for dine-in or takeout. And the final step, enjoy your pie(s)! Most of your membership fees will go back to our partners when you visit their establishment. Additionally, The Pizza Club will be donating a portion of proceeds to HRE (Hunger Related Events), a local nonprofit organization whose core focus is to combat hunger in the Twin Cities.
For more membership information on The Pizza Club, please visit www.pizzaclubmn.com or join “The Pizza Club – Minnesota” Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/thepizzaclubmn
About The Pizza Club
The Pizza Club was founded by local pizza enthusiasts Matt Dokken, Eric Benedict, and Ryan Kulka with a mission to support local pizza restaurants in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area and to give back to hunger relief efforts across the state of Minnesota.
“The big chain pizza companies have every advantage over the “mom and pops,” and we have set out to change that dynamic. By joining The Pizza Club, you will help drive more business to local pizza restaurants and save money while doing it. It really is a win-win! Plus, think of the fun you'll have when trying all of the amazing pizza places that are part of our network.” – Matt Dokken (Founder)
