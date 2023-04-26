Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation RNST approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023.



ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.5 billion and operates 196 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant's IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts: For Media: For Financials: John S. Oxford James C. Mabry IV Senior Vice President Executive Vice President Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1281 joxford@renasant.com jim.mabry@renasant.com



