A Poetry Book that Explores Multiple Genres and Themes

April 26th, 2023 - "For Every Road," a new poetry book that explores a diverse range of genres and themes. Written by Ted MacGillivray a talented poet, this collection is a must-read for anyone who appreciates the art of poetry.

The book is a unique blend of different genres, including Arts, Music & Instruments, Poetry, Philosophy, Fantasy, Autobiography, and Memoir. The author has combined his experiences and imagination to create a mesmerizing collection of poems that are a true reflection of his talent and creativity.

Each poem in the book takes the reader on a journey of emotions and thoughts. The author's use of language and imagery is exceptional, making every word and phrase come to life. Whether it's a poem about music, philosophy, or fantasy, the author's writing style is consistent and engaging.

The book includes a variety of themes, such as love, war, religion, corruption, and the cost of human life. The author's ability to switch seamlessly between themes is a testament to his versatility and skill as a poet. In one poem, the author talks about the beauty of art and how it can inspire us. In another, he writes about the struggles of his own life, giving readers a glimpse into his personal journey.

One common point in these poetries is the use of vivid imagery to convey emotions and experiences. Each poem uses descriptive language to paint a picture in the reader's mind. The poet is trying to evoke a feeling or emotion in the reader through their use of imagery.

The book is an excellent addition to any poetry lover's collection, and it's sure to leave a lasting impression. It's a must-read for anyone who appreciates the art of poetry and is looking for something unique and captivating.

About the Author

Ted MacGillivray, born in Toronto Ontario, attended Waycroft School, Upper Canada College and Parkdale C.I. with prizes in Science and Dramatic Verse. He studied theatre with Robert Gill at Hart House Theatre (University of Toronto), voice with Charles Jordan, guitar with Elli Kastner and Tony Braden and has attended Buckminster Fuller’s World Game Workshop in Philadelphia.

He has worked in private radio as a writer and announcer, in advertising agencies (radio/TV producer/production supervisor) and in television as news editor and cameraman, as well as writing and directing several documentary films for private industry and for broadcast by the CBC. He is an ordained Wiccan priest.

