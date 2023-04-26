Director Bruce Bellocchi has wrapped principal photography on "Love Kills"
The dark-comedy/thriller pays homage to Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope."
In creating "Love Kills," I aimed to both honor the genius of Hitchcock and infuse the narrative with my distinctive perspective.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Bruce Bellocchi has wrapped principal photography on "Love Kills," his dark-comedy/thriller that pays homage to Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope." The film follows a couple with a significant age difference who believe that committing a murder will bind their love together forever. The feature stars Carlo Mendez, Lydia Zelmac, and Paul Faust, and was shot on location in South Florida earlier this year. Bellocchi's team includes screenwriters Paul Faust and Bellocchi, producers Jessica Gilstrap, Bellocchi, and Matthew Klien, and executive producers Edward Lake and Paul Faust. "Love Kills" is part of Bruce Bellocchi Films' ongoing slate of movies.
— Bruce Bellocchi, writer/director
Bellocchi is known as the writer/director who worked with the late Tom Sizemore on Sizemore's final produced film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," available now on Amazon and Amazon Prime, and rolling out on other streaming platforms.
Isabella Gomez, Publicist
GB&A PR
+1 424-234-0222
email us here