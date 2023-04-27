The Allure Collection by Lee Petra Grebenau Couture House
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the Allure Collection by Lee Petra Grebenau Couture House
Lee Petra Grebenau, the celebrated fashion designer, has just released her latest collection, Allure. The collection features exquisitely designed made-to-order pieces, carefully crafted by hand in her atelier, that are perfect for glamorous celebrations, including all the special moments leading up to a bride’s wedding day.
Whether it's an engagement party or rehearsal dinner, the Allure Collection has got the bride covered with a range of luxurious pieces that blend unique couture methods with a modern twist, while still maintaining the Lee Petra Grebenau fingerprint of quality. These stunning garments can be found online or at select LPG retailers.
To celebrate the launch of this new collection, Lee Petra Grebenau hosted a disco-themed launch party with a red carpet, DJ, and six models showcasing the Allure Collection. Guests danced the night away, enjoying the elegant and modern pieces from the Allure Collection, which includes various dresses, all with unique and stunning designs. The Allure Collection is perfect for anyone looking to make a statement at their upcoming event.
Lee Petra Grebenau has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, winning accolades and fans from around the world with her stunning and intricate designs. Her Allure Collection is no exception, offering exquisite pieces that are sure to turn heads at any event. Visit the Lee Petra Grebenau website at www.leegrebenau.com to view the collection and learn more about the designer's vision and inspiration.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Lee Petra Grebenau, please contact us at info@leegrebenau.com.
