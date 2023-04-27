Springer Realty Group Opens Two New Office Locations
Springer Realty Group introduces its seventh and eighth office locations as they expand to Kennett Square and Trevose, PA.EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Springer Realty Group (SRG) has successfully opened their seventh and eighth office locations in southeastern Pennsylvania, in support of their growing number of real estate agents in the area. The addition of SRG’s new Kennett Square, PA location expands its presence in Chester County, and the new Trevose, PA office marks its first location in Bucks County. The brokerage already offered agents 6 locations throughout the region with their Exton, Media, Chadds Ford, Limerick, Blue Bell, and Wyomissing offices.
“Our two new offices signify a growing desire to support our agents throughout the Philadelphia region”, says Stu Schulman, President of Springer Realty Group. "We want to continue to share our full-service brokerage with others and believe the addition of these 2 office locations delivers brand awareness and offers our agents the required resources so that they can deliver a professional experience that is supportive to their client's needs.”
Springer Realty Group has been in business for nearly 14 years, and they have experienced very strong growth largely because of their unique agency model as well as supportive leadership. With hundreds of agents located in PA, NJ, DE, and MD, Springer Realty Group provides agents with the freedom and flexibility to run their businesses alongside a streamlined model that allows their agents to keep 100% of their commissions, and opportunities to participate in additional passive income streams.
“We’ve come a long way since our first office opened back in 2009”, says Dave Springer, Owner, and Broker of Springer Realty Group. “The addition of our Kennett Square and Trevose locations is definitely another decided step towards the growth and expansion I envisioned back in 2009 when I introduced my unique business model to the Philadelphia region.” Springer continued, "We want to share our full-service brokerage with other real estate agents and are confident these new office locations will deliver significant value to the REALTOR® community looking to keep their hard-earned money, remain fully supported, and participate in multiple passive income streams.”
Springer Realty Group is a locally owned, independent brokerage that was founded in 2009. More than just keeping 100% of their commissions, they provide their agents with opportunities to participate in multiple passive income streams. Licensed in 4 states (PA, NJ, MD, DE), Springer Realty Group runs a full-service operation leveraging the most advanced technology and marketing methods to maintain a competitive edge within the marketplace.
The new Kennett Square, PA office is located at:
312 W State St., Suite 205
Kennett Square, PA 19348
The new Trevose, PA office is located at:
5 Neshaminy Interplex Dr., Suite 205
Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053
