PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes: Transparency at Texans’ Fingertips

TEXAS, April 26 - April 26, 2023 (AUSTIN) — In Texas, which has the ninth-largest economy in the world, it can be tough to make sense of all the financial transactions in government circles. In the April issue of Fiscal Notes, subscribers can read about the online reports and data visualization tools the Comptroller’s office provides to promote statewide fiscal transparency. These tools will help policymakers make spending decisions during the 88th Texas Legislature and allow the public to keep up with the process. “Transparency is the key ingredient for effective government,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “By ensuring lawmakers and all Texans have the information they need at their fingertips as the state navigates complex revenue and spending issues, we can help empower them to make and support the best decisions for Texas.” This issue of Fiscal Notes also looks at local government transparency programs and initiatives. For instance, since the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program began in 2016, Hegar has recognized more than 200 local governmental entities — from cities to independent school districts to river authorities — by awarding more than 400 Transparency Stars for making financial information easily accessible and understandable. “Accessible and understandable may not be the first words that come to mind when Texans think about government, but my office is partnering with these entities to change that,” Hegar said. Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office. Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.