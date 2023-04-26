Vegan Protein Powder Market in Demand;Peaking Huge Growth by 2029: Kerry Group, AGT Food and Ingredients, Cargill
Vegan Protein Powder Market
A New Business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Vegan Protein Powder Market Study Forecast till 2029.
The Latest Released Vegan Protein Powder market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Vegan Protein Powder Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Vegan Protein Powder market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Archer Daniels Midland (United States), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Cargill Inc (United States), A&B Ingredients (United States), Ingredion Inc. (United States), Scoular Company (United States), Kerry Group (Ireland), Vega (Canada), KOS (United States), Sprout Living (United States)
Vegan Protein Powder Market Overview
Vegan protein powder is a dietary supplement made from plant-based protein sources that provide essential amino acids needed for muscle growth, repair and maintenance. Vegan protein powders can be made from a variety of sources, such as pea, soy, rice, hemp, and pumpkin, among others. These powders are commonly used by vegans and vegetarians who may have difficulty obtaining enough protein from their plant-based diets. They are also used by athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts who want to increase their protein intake without consuming animal products. Vegan protein powders are typically mixed with water or plant-based milk to create a protein-rich shake, but they can also be used in smoothies, baked goods, and other recipes.
Market Trends
While pea protein has been a popular option in vegan protein powders, there is now a wider variety of plant-based protein sources available, including rice, hemp, pumpkin, and even algae.
Market Drivers
More people adopt vegan and vegetarian diets for ethical, environmental, and health reasons, the demand for plant-based protein sources has increased.
Major Highlights of the Vegan Protein Powder Market report
The Vegan Protein Powder Market is segmented by Application (Men, Women, Kids) by Type (Soy protein, Pea protein, Hemp protein, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Vegan Protein Powder market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Vegan Protein Powder Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Vegan Protein Powder
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Archer Daniels Midland (United States), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Cargill Inc (United States), A&B Ingredients (United States), Ingredion Inc. (United States), Scoular Company (United States), Kerry Group (Ireland), Vega (Canada), KOS (United States), Sprout Living (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research according to clientele objectives.
