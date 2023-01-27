Financial Wealth Podcast with Thane Stenner Returns for Season 2
Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner returns for season 2 of BNN Bloomberg Studio’s custom-branded podcast Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner at Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management Canada, returns for a second season of BNN Bloomberg Studio’s financial podcast Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner. The podcast will be available on all major streaming platforms including, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Apple Podcast.
“I am humbled to see such great reception for the inaugural season and excited for listeners to tune in to season 2 of this podcast,” said Mr. Stenner. “In this forum, we get to hear the stories of some of the top Canadian leaders in the industry, and the journey they took to achieve their success.”
The second season of the podcast has confirmed its first six guests, bringing a unique perspective that is more personable and conversational, as they dive openly into the successes and challenges of their careers.
BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio is the custom content group of Canada’s leading multi-platform business information brand, BNN Bloomberg that provides clients with content solutions to meet their marketing goals.
Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning team of dedicated investment consultants and portfolio managers who collectively have a combined 85 years of experience preserving and efficiently managing key client relationships across Canada and the United States. As a CG Wealth Management team, Stenner Wealth Partners+ is a national advisory team with Canada’s largest independent wealth management firm. Stenner Wealth Partners+ engages with clients who have a net worth of generally at least $25M or have a minimum of $10M CAD of investment capital.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique expertise and knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.
###
For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/. You can also find him on Twitter and LinkedIn.
XXX
Media Relations
Thane Stenner
email us here