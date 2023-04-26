Eightieth Anniversary Of The Salvation Of The Jews In Bulgaria
Jewish Paths, Traces, And Roots In Bulgaria Memories Of The Jewish Past In Bulgaria.UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A delegation of 20 people represented by various members of non-governmental social service organizations from Mexico and South Florida, embarked on a journey to Bulgaria from March 6 to 12. With the objective of participating in the National Celebration of the Eightieth Anniversary of the Salvation of the Jews of Bulgaria during the Second World War, and accompany Dr. Dan Tartakovski, one of its leaders, to the important event where the highest recognition of the Bulgarian country was awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As an integral component of this multi-generational group that convened to foster and enhance cross-border communications among nations and their Jewish constituents, several community leaders and philanthropists, faculty affiliates of the distinguished institution Olami ORT school from Mexico, prominent personalities, and acclaimed entrepreneurs, as well as media emissaries, were present. Additionally, two exceptional high school scholars, Adrian E. Sanchez from Don Soffer Aventura High School in Miami Dade County and Joshua Strauss from David Posnack Jewish School in Broward County, both residing in the state of Florida, served as distinguished ambassadors of the forthcoming generation of community leaders.
Ceremonial events were held on March 10th in Sofia, Bulgaria, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the prevention of the deportation of the Bulgarian Jewish population to the Holocaust extermination camps. The plan to deport Bulgarian Jews in 1943 was indefinitely postponed following significant pressure from various groups. However, 11,343 Jews from territories in northern Greece and Yugoslavia were still deported and the vast majority were murdered at Treblinka. The commemoration events in 2023 included church services, a March of Tolerance, and the commemoration of the prevention of the deportation of Bulgarian Jews and the deportations from the "new lands."
During the wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial in Bulgaria, Israeli ambassador Yoram Elron praised the Bulgarians for their humanity and compassion in saving their Jewish compatriots during the Holocaust. He called them the "Righteous of the Nations" and said they wrote a glorious page in history. Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova also paid tribute, saying that while many names of those who saved Jews are not known, they are alive in the hearts of the nearly 50,000 Bulgarian Jews who were saved. She also acknowledged the suffering and destruction of the 11,343 Jews from Aegean Thrace and Macedonia who were not saved.
Early morning, an exhibition related to the prevention of the deportations of the Bulgarian Jews was opened at the Cyril and Methodius National Library. Addressing the opening, President Roumen Radev said that the Bulgarians had not betrayed their tolerance and sympathy for those suffering. Later, Radev took part in a procession, accompanied by Boris’s son Simeon Saxe-Coburg and members of the current caretaker government, to lay wreaths at memorials near St. Sofia church.
On the other hand, Dr. Dan Tartakovski, a philanthropist, and community leader, was awarded the Golden Laurel Branch by Bulgaria's Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova for his philanthropic efforts, support for the Bulgarian community in Mexico, contributions to Bulgarian culture, and his stand against anti-Semitism. The award ceremony was attended by distinguished personalities and representatives of the Bulgarian government, including the former President of Bulgaria, the Mexican Consul to Bulgaria, and the Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria, and representatives from various institutions from Mexico, the United States, and Israel. Dr. Tartakovski's father, family, friends, and a communication correspondent also attended the ceremony.
“The genesis of his journey dates to five years ago, deeply moved by the account of the heroic rescue of the Bulgarian Jews during the Holocaust. I was prompted to establish contact with the Bulgarian Embassy and together organize an exhibition on the subject, which was showcased across several schools and community institutions. This experience evoked a deep sense of commitment within me to continue this unwavering crusade against anti-Semitism, while fervently advocating for human rights and social equality, with the firm intention of perpetuating these ideals and actions in future generations, who should carry the torch of these noble and altruistic causes.” mentioned Dr. Dan Tartakovski.
A pivotal component of this excursion was an exclusive dinner engagement at the Pri Orlite Restaurant, with the Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria, Mr. Yoram Elron. During this occasion, each member of the delegation was afforded the privilege of personally speaking with the esteemed Ambassador.
"Having the opportunity to speak, personally, with a government official representative and being able to cultivate relationships despite being on opposite sides of the world is an invaluable experience. I hope to leverage and efficiently convey the knowledge I have gained during trip to make a positive impact in the world. said Adrian E. Sanchez.
Similarly, the Bulgarian embassy in Mexico prearranged an informal meeting with His Majesty King Simeon II of Bulgaria, at his residence, to recognize and congratulate Dr. Tartakovsky and the delegates accompanying him, for the efforts in promoting closer ties between Mexico and Bulgaria. During the meeting, the group had the opportunity to get to know His Majesty King Simeon II in a more intimate and individual way, where he spontaneously shared anecdotes from his personal life.
In addition to the program's core curriculum, the organizers meticulously planned an array of activities to ensure that the group had a comprehensive understanding of the beautiful host country.
“This experience has taught me to be a leader, not to be afraid to speak up and express myself. To understand that I can have a balanced life, inspire others, and thrive on my journey learning the lessons along the way by being tolerant and standing up for what is right and just." commented Joshua Strauss.
The group had the opportunity to visit the Zion Synagogue, the Monument to Salvation and the community and visit adjacent cities and places with historical significance. The concluding event on the itinerary was a visit to the Sofia Synagogue, which stands as the largest of its kind in southeastern Europe and one of only two currently operating synagogues in Bulgaria. The group was able to attend Friday night services and partake in the experience.
