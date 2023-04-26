KDM Financial Approved as Third-Party SBA Lender

Company Now Serving Under Resourced Small, Medium Sized Business Often Turned Away by Traditional Banks or Forced to Turn to Opportunistic Hard Money Lenders

KDM Financial, a national commercial real estate finance firm that offers fixed rate loans up to $100 million for multifamily, office, retail, mixed use, self-storage, industrial, and other select property types, today announced that it has been approved as a registered third-party lender able to partner with SBA certified development companies. The new designation allows the company to improve outcomes for small, medium, and minority business owners who would not otherwise have access to affordable loans.

As an approved third-party SBA lender, KDM Financial is now able to assist the underserved owner-operator and small to medium-sized business market. This under-resourced segment of the marketplace, the driving engine of our country's economy, is often turned away by traditional banks or forced to turn to opportunistic hard money lenders charging incredibly high interest rates that keep these businesses from flourishing. The approval means KDM is now able to positively impact these owners, their businesses, and ultimately, our local communities, by offering reasonable rates and becoming a catalyst for new business.

"KDM Financial's goal is to help business owners get out of high-interest private mortgages and into a more traditional SBA program," said KDM's President Holly MacDonald-Korth. As a company, one of our core values is helping people improve their financial standing while positively impacting their company's profitability. We want to help them advance their business goals. This, in turn, benefits the entire community."

KDM's SBA loan program offers long-term, fixed rate financing for major fixed assets to help grow businesses and create jobs. The company provides flexible institutional capital as a common-sense lending partner and manages borrowers through the entire loan life cycle. In conjunction with a CDC, KDM's SBA program can offer loan amounts up to $10 million. Highly qualified borrowers may be eligible for a 504* blended rate program with CLTVs of up to 90%.

To qualify, eligible businesses for a 504 loan must:

Operate as a for-profit company in the United States or its territories

Have a tangible net worth of less than $15 million

Have an average net income of less than $5 million after federal income taxes for the two years preceding your application

For more information, please visit www.kdmfinancial.com

About KDM Financial

KDM Financial is an Inc. 5000 company and part of Korth Direct Mortgage Inc. which was organized in 2016 and is a publicly reporting company, having previously had debt securities registered at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Since 2017, KDM has completed over $513 million in balance sheet commercial real estate financing. The loans, ranging from $5 million to $50 million, are diversified by geography and asset class nationwide.

The company is a vertically integrated originator, lender, servicer, specializing in the securitization of first lien commercial real estate debt with headquarters in Coral Gables, Florida. KDM specializes in lending on income producing real estate, typically light industrial, warehouse, office, multi-family, and medical properties. It provides flexible institutional capital as a common-sense lending partner and manage borrowers through the entire loan-life cycle. KDM issues Mortgage Secured Notes ("MSNs") to fund its loans. MSNs are registered corporate bonds ("KDMMTG" on Bloomberg). You can find more information about KDM's lending platform at www.kdmfinancial.com or visit our corporate website at www.korthdirect.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please see our disclosure at https://legal.kdmfinancial.com/cautionary-statement which is incorporated by reference herein.

Editor's Notes: Interviews are available upon request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005849/en/