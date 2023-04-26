Statewide trout stocking highlights for May 2023

Campbells Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout

This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect good catch rates. There are several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock, and a developed boat ramp.

Deer Creek Reservoir – 2,100 rainbow trout

This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked in this remote setting for high catch rates from shore or a boat. Boaters, please observe the no-wake restriction. Check out this video to learn more.

Deyo Reservoir – 9,300 rainbow trout

Nestled amid farms and timber, this waterbody provides a great family fishing experience. A maintained trail surrounding the entire reservoir features seven fishing docks and two large fishing peninsulas, making it easy to find a good place to fish. There is also a developed boat ramp, picnic shelter, benches, and two handicap-accessible docks.

Elk Creek Reservoir – 2,700 rainbow trout

A forested road parallels the entire west side of this reservoir for easy access to fishing areas and has four fishing docks and a boat ramp. The east side of the reservoir provides great boat fishing opportunities where foot access is difficult.

Fenn Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

If you visit the Selway River and are just looking for a good place to harvest some rainbows for dinner, check out this pond. It’s located next to the Selway River and offers especially good fishing. The boardwalk and fishing dock offer easy access.

Kiwanis Park Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

This convenient community pond is located next to the Snake River in Lewiston and is within walking distance to picnic shelters and a playground. The pond is stocked with rainbow trout to maintain high catch rates for anglers.

Moose Creek Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout

A shallow lake in rolling timbered hills on Idaho's Birding Trail, this reservoir is ideal for kayaks and float tubes. A trail surrounds the lake and nine fishing docks provide good shore fishing opportunities. There is a small, developed boat ramp but gas motors are not allowed on this lake.

Spring Valley Reservoir – 4,200 rainbow trout

Surrounded by rolling hills and trees, there is a trail that surrounds the reservoir. In addition, fishing docks and platforms increase shoreline access. There is a developed boat ramp, but gas motors are not allowed. Bring your binoculars because this is Stop 35 on the Idaho Birding Trail!

Tolo Lake – 700 rainbow trout

Located west of Grangeville, this lake provides fishing in the wide-open Camas Prairie. It's easy to get to and also supports a warm water fishery.