Ten Directions Receives “Best Developmental Learning Program Provider 2023” Award

Ten Directions Logo

Ten Directions named Best Developmental Learning Program Provider 2023 by Corporate Vision

We're focused on providing personalized and effective developmental learning solutions to help our clients – leaders, coaches, facilitators and teams across the globe – achieve exceptional outcomes."
— Rebecca Colwell, Founder, Ten Directions
— Rebecca Colwell, Founder, Ten Directions

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten Directions, a leading provider of innovative and effective developmental learning programs has been named the Best Developmental Learning Program Provider 2023 by Corporate Vision. The award recognizes organizations that excel in providing top-quality developmental learning programs.

Ten Directions' flagship program, the Integral Facilitator® Certificate Program™, was a key factor in the company’s award. This internationally renowned program equips participants with the skills and tools needed to facilitate transformative change in individuals and organizations.

"We’re honoured to receive this award from Corporate Vision," said Rebecca Colwell, Founder of Ten Directions. "We’re focused on providing personalized and effective developmental learning solutions to help our clients – leaders, coaches, facilitators and teams across the globe – achieve exceptional outcomes."

The Best Developmental Learning Program Provider 2023 award assesses several criteria, including program effectiveness, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Ten Directions' focus on tailored, insightful, and innovative developmental learning programs, exceptional customer service, and impressive client outcomes were key factors in its selection as winner in the developmental learning category.

"We’re thrilled to recognize Ten Directions as the Best Developmental Learning Program Provider 2023," said Laura Hunter, Awards Coordinator at Corporate Vision. "Its commitment to delivering customized and effective developmental learning solutions that help individuals and organizations achieve their full potential sets a standard for excellence in the industry."

For more information about Ten Directions and its developmental learning programs, visit www.tendirections.com.

Rebecca Colwell, CEO | CMO
Ten Directions
+1 902-435-9799
hq@tendirections.com
Ten Directions

Ten Directions Receives “Best Developmental Learning Program Provider 2023” Award

