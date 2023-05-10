HeyPeers and Mindyra Health Partner to Offer Certified Peer Support Sessions to Mindyra MindHealth Navigator™ Users
HeyPeers and Mindyra are partnering to provide Mindyra MindHealth Navigator™ users the option to access six free certified peer group support sessions per year
HeyPeers and Mindyra Health are excited to announce their partnership to provide Mindyra MindHealth Navigator™ clients the option to access six free certified peer group support sessions per year. This collaboration offers MindHealth Navigator™ users with access to a vital resource that can bridge the gap between working on their mental health challenges independently and working directly with a therapist, offering best-in-class resources to support the diverse mental health needs of employees, college-age students, and others.
Mindyra's MindHealth Navigator app is designed to provide an all-in-one mental health solution, guiding users to a comprehensive assessment, learning library, resilience tools, highest quality self-help apps, virtual peer support, and unlimited teletherapy sessions with licensed clinicians. With the addition of HeyPeers, Mindyra users will now have access to video meetings where they can talk with a small group of peers working through similar issues. Each session is confidential and includes the option to join anonymously. To ensure the highest quality, a certified peer support specialist facilitates each group session.
"We're thrilled to partner with Mindyra Health to offer certified peer support sessions to their MindHealth Navigator™ users," said HeyPeers CEO, Vincent Caimano. "HeyPeers' mission is to provide accessible and affordable peer support to anyone who needs it. We believe that our partnership with Mindyra will help to further this mission by providing valuable resources to employees, college-age students and others struggling with their mental health."
This partnership represents a significant step forward for both companies in addressing the mental health crisis facing employees, college-age students and others today. Mindyra Health is committed to providing its clients with best-in-class resources to support the diverse mental health needs of their entire community, and this partnership with HeyPeers is another example of that commitment.
"We're excited to partner with HeyPeers to offer our MindHealth Navigator™ users access to certified peer support sessions. Online peer support can be life changing for many people struggling with their mental health." said Mindyra Health CEO, Bill Battey. "At Mindyra, we believe that everyone deserves affordable access to quality mental health care, and this partnership is another step towards making that a reality."
About HeyPeers
HeyPeers is a peer-to-peer support platform that connects people with trained Peer Supporters who have experience with similar issues. HeyPeers offers a safe and supportive environment for people to share their experiences and get the help they need to improve their mental health and wellbeing. HeyPeers is committed to making peer support accessible and affordable to anyone who needs it.
About Mindyra Health
Mindyra Health is a mental health technology company that provides innovative mental health solutions to employers, universities, nonprofits, and individuals. Mindyra's platform offers a comprehensive assessment, learning library, resilience tools, self-help apps, peer support, and unlimited teletherapy sessions with licensed clinicians. Mindyra's goal is to help individuals unlock their full potential through better mental health and provide organizations an all-in-one solution that optimizes mental health for the organization’s total population.
