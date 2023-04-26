Post Session Report :: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

SB 137, PN 397 (Mastriano) – Amends the Telemarketing Registration Act to require the Attorney General (AG) to notify the PA Department of Aging (PDA) of any investigation and enforcement actions when the consumer involved is 60 or older. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 232, PN 637 (Brooks) – Establishes protocols for the removal of a tick from a student. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 402, PN 346 (Rothman) – An Act providing for the annual designation and holiday observance of the fifteenth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik as “Diwali Day” in this Commonwealth. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Donald K. Anderson, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (reappointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-1:

Mark J. Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania (reappointment)