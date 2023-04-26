Deadline Extended for 2023 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award Nominations

Nominations are now due May 15

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 26, 2023) – The deadline to nominate individuals or families for the 2023 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award has been extended to May 15, 2023.

Farmers and landowners who invest in conservation practices, such as cover crops, wetlands and edge-of-field practices and incorporate best management practices into their operations to improve and protect the state’s natural resources are eligible for the award. Successful nominees must also actively serve as leaders in the agriculture community.

An appointed committee representing conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners. The recipients will be recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon at a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Seven hundred thirty-eight farm families have been recognized since the creation of the award in 2012. The nomination form and a list of previous awardees can be found on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.

Nominations for the 2023 awards will now be accepted through Monday, May 15, 2023.