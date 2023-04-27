Stirling CBD Oil Launches New Line of High-Quality CBD Tinctures

Stirling CBD Tinctures can help you stay calm and relaxed. Have A Relaxing Day With Stirling's CBD Tinctures! Feel more energized and focused with Stirling's CBD Tinctures.

Stirling CBD Oil, a leading producer of premium-quality CBD products, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of CBD tinctures.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stirling CBD Oil, a leading producer of premium-quality CBD products, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of CBD tinctures. Made from organic hemp extract and carefully formulated for maximum effectiveness, these tinctures provide a convenient and effective way to experience the benefits of CBD.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant. Studies have shown that CBD may have a range of potential health benefits, including reducing stress, relieving pain, and promoting better sleep.

Stirling CBD Oil's new line of CBD tinctures is made from high-quality organic hemp extract and is available in various strengths and flavors. Each tincture contains a precise dose of CBD, making it easy to find the proper dosage for your needs.

"Our new line of CBD tinctures is the result of months of research and development," said by Joe Kryzsak, CEO of Stirling. "We're committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality CBD products, and our new tinctures are no exception."

Stirling CBD Oil's CBD tinctures are easy to use. Simply place a drop or full underneath your tongue and hold them there for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. The effects of the tincture will typically be felt within 15-30 minutes and can last for several hours. Stirling uses MCT Oil which aids in the metabolism and can help boost the body's ability to burn fat for energy.

Stirling’s CBD Oil uses solventless extraction. Solventless water extraction is a process that uses only ice water and air to extract CBD from the hemp plant without using any solvents or chemicals. This results in a purer, more potent product free from any residual solvents or contaminants present in other extraction methods.

In addition to being a cleaner and safer CBD extraction method, solventless water extraction also has environmental benefits. It is a sustainable method that uses less energy and produces less waste than other extraction methods.

Stirling CBD Oil's use of solventless water extraction is just one of the ways they prioritize quality and sustainability in their products. Using this method, they can provide their customers with a premium CBD product that is effective and environmentally conscious.

Stirling CBD Oil's new line of CBD tinctures, made using solventless water extraction, is a testament to its commitment to quality and sustainability. These tinctures provide a convenient and effective way to experience the potential health benefits of CBD without any solvents or chemicals.

In addition to the new line of CBD tinctures, Stirling CBD Oil offers a variety of other premium CBD products, including capsules, topicals, and pet products. Each product is carefully crafted to deliver the highest quality CBD experience possible. All of Stirling CBD Oil's products are made from organic hemp extract and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency.

Stirling CBD Oil is also committed to educating its customers about the benefits of CBD and the science behind how it works. They provide a wealth of information on their website, including articles and blog posts covering everything from CBD's history to the latest research on its potential health benefits.