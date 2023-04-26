Jiva's New API 1184 Certification Exam Preparation Course Now Available
Helping Pipeline Facility Inspectors Get Certified.
We have been working for almost a decade to support the energy industry in maturing construction inspection standards...”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the American Petroleum Institute (API) launched a new certification program for pipeline facility inspection. This certification is aimed at helping to meet a growing demand for competent and qualified inspectors, who improve safety and construction quality. The API 1184 certification program follows the related API 1169 certification program, the first certification program for pipeline inspectors (launched in 2014). Both are part of a broader, multi year industry-level initiative, to support safety, environmental stewardship, and construction quality in the industry.
The API 1184 certification program is a significant milestone in the industry and Jiva’s new Facility Construction Inspection Exam Preparation course will support industry workers seeking to obtain this important certification. The course helps workers prepare for the rigorous qualification process and exam. Just as Jiva’s API 1169 exam preparation course helped hundreds of inspectors acquire API 1169 certification, this new course will prepare students for writing the API 1184 certification exam. The course consists of a combination of key concept reviews, recommended reading, and exam writing strategies. An extensive question bank, based on the API 1184 RP document, is designed to simulate exam conditions.
When discussing construction inspection practices, Jiva Consulting President Reena Sahney noted:
“We have been working for almost a decade to support the energy industry in maturing construction inspection standards and for this reason we are excited to release this course. The focus on facility construction inspection will remain important as both our current reliance on fossil fuels and the need for a responsible energy transition are a reality. Safe pipelines with mature construction inspection practices improve reliability and support the exploration of hydrogen blending options, a mechanism to support moving towards a responsible energy transition.”
