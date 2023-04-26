EDRM Announces “Proving the Facts: A Fireside Chat with Bob Zeidman on Winning the My Pillow CEO's Challenge”

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

Complimentary Flash Webinar Open to the Public on May 4, 2023 at 1PM Eastern

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce a new flash webinar in their series “Ripped from the Headlines” called “Proving the Facts: A Fireside Chat with Bob Zeidman on Winning the My Pillow CEO's Challenge.”

The flash webinar with Bob Zeidman, the renowned software expert, and founder and president of Zeidman Consulting, will be a discussion on how he won the "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge" initiated by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell offered a $5 million reward to anyone who could prove that the data he released related to the U.S. 2020 election was invalid.

The politically neutral conversation will focus on the role of the forensic engineer in proving facts in this high profile case with challenging, unique data from election systems.

“Election related cases are progressing through the courts, and because the systems need to be robust, trusted and secure, there is high interest in the data which can be extracted, authenticated and admitted into evidence,” said Mary Mack, CISSP, EDRM CEO and chief legal technologist. “EDRM is grateful to Bob Zeidman for sharing his process that resulted in a decisive outcome underscored by a $5m payday."

“I’ve dedicated my forensic career to uncovering truth, regardless of the consequences. This time it led to quashing a myth in American politics and may have significance in the upcoming presidential election,” said Bob Zeidman, founder of Zeidman Consulting. “Nothing feels better than righting a wrong, particularly of this importance.”

EDRM’s Flash Webinars are conversational and mostly PowerPoint-free, with questions and comments from the listening audience encouraged. The purpose of the Flash Webinars is to capture the moments that eDiscovery is in the news for educational purposes. All webinars are complimentary, and the webinars are open to the public.

Privacy and security enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their expertise with our global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“We are really excited about EDRM’s new ‘Ripped from the Headlines – Flash Webinar Series.’ What started as a fun experiment, with eDiscovery in the news headlines, has continued on with huge engagement and attendance with really about a week’s notice,” said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer at EDRM. “Keep your eyes open for these great discussions with incredible industry experts giving us the scoop on what all the news really means.”

The EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 136 countries spanning six continents.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

