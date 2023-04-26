Incentive Rebate360 Launched to Provide Incentive and Rebate Recovery Services for the United States and Canada

Incentive Rebate360 Logo

Organizations now have a Single Source Provider to Process Their Incentives and Rebates.

With incentive and rebate recovery, energy-efficient projects can see a 25% faster payback period and commercial organizations can see double the rebates recovered when utilizing our industry experts.” — Jeanette Strickstein, Vice President of Operations, Incentive Rebate360

ASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • Incentive Rebate360 was launched to fill the incentive and rebate void that currently exists in the United States and Canada as the only fully turn-key incentive and rebate recovery management company.

• We offer incentive and rebate recovery management services for lighting, EV chargers, HVAC, motors, foodservice, new construction, custom initiatives, and any other commercial energy-efficient incentive program.

• Jeanette Strickstein, formally of Schneider Electric, brings 17+ years of industry experience to Incentive Rebate360 as our Vice President of Operations.

ASTON, PA, USA, April 26, 2023 – There are currently over 900 incentive and rebate programs active across the United States and Canada, with no organization offering a fully turn-key rebate recovery service. Incentive Rebate360 was founded to fill the incentive and rebate recovery void currently holding back thousands of energy-efficient projects across North America.

“I saw the growing need in several markets for expert incentive and rebate recovery services that no one was offering,” shared Ted Stouch, CEO of Incentive Rebate360. “When I learned that Jeanette Strickstein and her team were looking for new employment opportunities, I reached out and proposed starting a new company with her at the helm of operations. We could not be more excited to have Jeanette and her team working on progressing energy-efficient projects through commercial incentive and rebate recovery.”

Incentive Rebate360 was launched with the goal of helping to accelerate the transition to energy-efficient products by facilitating the demand for incentive and rebate recovery services. Our industry experts have accumulated 62 years of experience in rebate recovery for lighting, EV chargers, HVAC, motors, foodservice, new construction, custom initiatives, and any other commercial energy-efficient incentive program.

Over 75% of the United States is covered by active commercial lighting rebates that, if taken advantage of, could dynamically accelerate the move from outdated lighting to energy-efficient LEDs. “What a lot of organizations need to realize is that with incentive and rebate recovery, most energy-efficient projects see a 25% faster payback period,” said Jeanette Strickstein, Vice President of Operations, Incentive Rebate360. “And commercial organizations can see double the rebates recovered when utilizing our industry experts instead of managing their incentives in-house.”

As North America continues to push for more energy-efficient products, we will see the need for our turn-key incentive and rebate organization grow. We are excited to offer these services on a national level and assist organizations in their goal of a net-zero future.

About Incentive Rebate360:

Founded in 2023, Incentive Rebate360 saw a problem: the United States has an abundance of commercial incentives and rebates available for energy-efficient projects, but little to no assistance is available for organizations wishing to pursue these projects and incentives. Now, commercial organizations have a single source turn-key incentive and rebate recovery service with Incentive Rebate360. With over 62 years of accumulated experience, the Incentive Rebate360 experts will maximize your incentive and rebate returns.

For more information, please visit www.IncentiveRebate360.com