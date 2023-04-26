Grand Slam Safety Hits a "Home Run" with Cloud-Based Software Cetec ERP

New York-based Grand Slam Safety implements modernized business suite Cetec ERP for greater traceability without the expensive cost.

CROGHAN, N.Y., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grand Slam Safety in Croghan, New York is excited about their recent implementation of Cetec ERP and its ability to grow with their business. In an enterprise software industry infamous for excessive cost, Cetec ERP offers commodity-based monthly pricing that allows small businesses to flourish and thrive without a hefty price tag.

Founded more than a decade ago, Grand Slam Safety (GSS) provides customized sports netting and fencing that is safe and functional. Before implementing Cetec ERP, Grand Slam Safety was using spreadsheets and paper and pencil; an inefficient way to track and manage their products. Dealing with multiple miscommunications and mislabels, GSS realized post-COVID that they desperately needed an ERP to track and manage their documentation and purchasing.

When looking around for an ERP system, GSS wanted a business software that could keep up with the growth of their company and also something cloud-based due to their nationwide install crews. They were drawn to Cetec for its efficient traceability and customizable options. GSS also appreciated the amount of customer support they received from Cetec ERP. Working in person with Cetec ERP's Senior Consultant Scott Ryan, GSS was able to feel guided and supported throughout the implementation process.

"I cannot say enough great things about Scott," says Heidi Lehmann, Director of Business Development at GSS. "He definitely was so patient with us and just really helped us understand what the program could do for us. Every Friday he would check in and we'd have a virtual phone call or video conference with him where we came with a list of questions and he helped us tackle each one of them so that we got a better understanding of the system."

Lehmann says she also liked that Cetec has a vast library of how-to videos she and her fellow employees could view as many times as needed to grasp how Cetec ERP worked. The hands-on learning was an essential tool she needed to feel confident in her ability to navigate the system with ease.

"I think another thing that convinced me was all the How-To videos that were there. The library we have accessed over and over again. I think that's a really good way for clients to feel enabled or empowered to learn the system at their own pace." -Heidi Lehmann, Director of Business Development at GSS.

Lehmann says the Cetec ERP does far more than what GSS is currently using it for, and they are excited to grow into it in coming months and years. As GSS continues to expand, they hope to really utilize Cetec ERP and its various capabilities to its full potential. Cetec ERP is a comprehensive, simple to use and powerfully designed SaaS platform aiming at industry disruption by giving ERP access at low-cost to manufacturers across the world. With all the tools growing small businesses need, Cetec ERP is a home run!

