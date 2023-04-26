InventHelp Inventor Develops New Sanitary Disposal System (DHM-640)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- … "I felt there should be a more appealing way to dispose of feminine sanitary products," said an inventor from Smithfield, NC "so I invented LADY BOX. My design fulfills the need for a system to dispose of feminine hygiene products in a discreet manner. It has rare odor control features, as well as a compact and attractive design."

The patent-pending LADYBOX is a disposal system that offers any woman, but especially young teens, a discreet way to dispose of their feminine hygiene products. This sleek and compact design offers an odorless method for disposals. This design could offer its user peace of mind, knowing their products have been discreetly disposed of in an attractive and odorless box. A design such as this is especially appealing to teen girls who tend to be shyer about disposing of their products.

