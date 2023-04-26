Celerant's eCommerce Platform Now Integrates with Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Consumer Financing Solution

Integration allows retailers to offer buy now, pay later with 0% APR on their eCommerce website to increase average order size and online sales

Celerant Technology, the #1 rated retail software in 2023, announced today a partnership with Sezzle Inc. SZL, a leading provider of consumer financing solutions. Retailers can now add Sezzle Pay to their Celerant eCommerce website to offer the convenience of "buy now, pay later" with 0% APR and connect with millions of existing Sezzle users– increasing both online sales and potential customers. Sezzle's integration for Celerant's in-store point of sale solution is coming soon.

"We're excited to partner with a leader in the retail software industry and to bring Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later financing to the millions of consumers that shop at Celerant's diverse ecosystem of brands," stated Paul Paradis, co-founder, and Chief Revenue Officer, Sezzle. "Sezzle brings Celerant merchants a great experience that resonates with all consumers. It is a runaway hit with millennials and Gen Z, in particular, who appreciate that it comes with no interest and no fees if you pay on time, along with the option to build credit."

Launching Sezzle on your eCommerce website

With Celerant's eCommerce platform, retailers can offer Sezzle to customers directly on their website. Launching Sezzle is fast, secure and risk-free as Sezzle pays the merchant in full at the time of purchase and assumes the risk of any missed payments. Once enabled, customers can select Sezzle as a payment method during the checkout process and split the order into 4 interest-free payments over 6 weeks with instant approval, allowing them to get the products they want now, and pay later. After a customer makes a purchase via Sezzle, the funds are directly deposited into the merchant's bank account within 1-3 business days.

Connecting with more online shoppers

Sezzle is a fast-growing and preferred payment option for millions of shoppers. By offering Sezzle, retailers can tap into Sezzle's user network to attract more customers and turn them into repeat shoppers at all stages of their credit journey. Sezzle users can locate a retailer's products and latest deals directly on their Sezzle mobile app, and purchase the items they want. Orders placed on the Sezzle app flow directly into Celerant's back office software, just as it would from their own eCommerce website, allowing the retailer to manage orders from all channels in a single place.

"With more consumers turning to instant credit apps to make ends meet, it was important to expand our technology with additional consumer financing options," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO, Celerant. "As a popular ‘buy now, pay later' solution in the industry, partnering with Sezzle provides more options for our retailers to offer their customers payment flexibility and help financially with larger purchases, and in turn increase our retailers' online sales."

To learn more about Celerant's point of sale, eCommerce and integration with Sezzle, please visit http://www.celerant.com/sezzle.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a Fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval decisions are made in real-time, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit-building feature, called Sezzle Up. For more information, visit http://www.sezzle.com.

