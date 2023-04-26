Reel Sound Distribution Now the Exclusive Distributor of Renowned Metaxas & Sins Hi-Fi Audio Equipment
Metaxas & Sins’ award-winning audio equipment is now available in North America for the first timeFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based Reel Sound Distribution Inc. is now the exclusive distributor of the world-renowned and award-winning hi-fi audio line from Metaxas & Sins, following a partnership agreement with designer Kostas Metaxas. The Metaxas & Sins equipment includes “product of the year” Tourbillion T-RX and Papillion reel to reel players available exclusively through Reel Sound Distribution Inc. in the U.S. and Canada through select retail gallery partners.
Veteran journalist Jonathan Valin of The Absolute Sound Magazine said of the Tourbillion reel to reel player, “This is the absolute sound in the definition of those words that makes the best sense to me: the sound that was recorded in the studio or the concert venue.”
This is the first time the new line of Metaxas & Sins reel to reel players has been available in North America.
Reel Sound Distribution will also be making available the equipment’s supporting family of amplification, speakers and accessories utilized in their design and performance.
Renowned designer Kostas Metaxas has spent more than 40 years of work in the field of high-end audio, from the design and manufacturing of entire playback systems to the recording of more than 300 acoustic concerts on analog tape using Swiss Stellavox decks, before designing his new line of reel to reel players/recorders and new audio equipment collection. His dream was to bring the most spectacular architecture, design and sculpture he had experienced and their emotional intensity, daring and seductive beauty to a new series of audio components.
As a recording engineer, Metaxas also wanted to “voice them” for extremely realistic recording playback and be able to easily reproduce all the nuance and emotion of a musical performance.
The new collection is the result. Machined from solid blocks of either aircraft aluminum, copper or titanium, the totally bespoke and modular electronics make them future proof. In true “Bugatti fashion,” each and every product is assembled by Metaxas or his sons.
Every Metaxas & Sins case is individually built from a solid block of solid metal. This presents a very solid, inert, non-resonant structure to shield and protect the delicate electronic signals. This low noise shielding assists in achieving breathtaking musical 3D depth, transparency and
realism.
Each Metaxas & Sins audio collection piece is considered an object of art – beautiful to look at and breathtaking to hear. The limited-production heirloom components are handcrafted from the finest materials and electronics and engineered by a visionary artisan.
These audio sculptures of purist design offer uncompromising performance that brings people closer to the musical event than ever before. Listeners can be there with their favorite artists, lost in the emotion of their performance and can hear what they heard in the studio or on the stage.
Reel Sound Distribution’s Jeff Garshon is a musician, producer and lifelong music collector with more than 20 years in audio/video system design and sales. He is also an entrepreneur and pioneer in life sciences communications. Having spent hundreds of hours in the studio, touring and performing, Garshon understands what real music and musicians sound like.
Garshon’s passion is curating audio systems that deliver musical content honestly and accurately but, above all, with emotion and beauty. Understanding that analog reel to reel tape is the purest music delivery format extant and the origin of all popular recordings prior to digital, Garshon began searching for the best reel to reel sources and audio components capable of delivering that content without corruption, which led to his partnership with Metaxas & Sins.
For more information, contact Garshon at jeff@reelsounddistribution.com or 954-648-3550.
