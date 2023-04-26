Elke Reva Sudin Launches The Crown Collection Limited Edition Scarves
The Crown Collection Limited Edition Scarves Launch Celebrating Jewish Spirituality and Diversity through Wearable Fine Art to be Held at Havurah Fashion Show
I love that I can make something that can translate across cultures and be reinterpreted in personal style.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Havurah, a collective of young Jewish artists, painters, writers, poets, musicians, filmmakers, photographers, and creatives is pleased to present "The Jewish Uniform," an exhibit that explores the expanding idea of Jewish garments and how Jewish fashion designers express their religion through their creations, and the cross-cultural applications of such.
— Elke Reva Sudin
The exhibition of contemporary Jewish fashion replete with runway and refreshments will be held at the Tribeca Synagogue (Synagogue for the Arts) on May 11th at 7:30 PM.
The Crown Collection is a limited edition series of scarves printed with original designs by artist Elke Reva Sudin. In a time of widespread hate and discrimination against Jews and others, Sudin felt called to create wearable works of art that celebrate the divine feminine and her own spiritual journey within her Jewish heritage.
Each scarf is designed to activate the subconscious, enlightening, illuminating, and fostering growth. The collection explores the power of finding balance and harmony in a world of duality. The scarves are mystical in nature, unapologetically psychedelic, and evoke the liquid and ethereal. The movement in each design taps into subtle wavelengths to enhance the energy patterns within each of us. Sudin created this as a channeling from G-d, and presents them as such.
Sudin's artistic vision embraces the unending tale of Jewish expression through the lens of what we wear. "I am celebrating a significant piece of my identity of over 15 years as a married Jewish woman. The scarf is my canvas, allowing me to embrace my abstract and ornamental illustrative style and use it as a language to express the esoteric as a spiritual adornment."
The Crown Collection scarves are the only luxury scarves of their kind by a Jewish artist for the Jewish community. They are limited-edition wearable art pieces made of silk and natural fibers ethically produced in small batches. "I love that I can make something that can translate across cultures and be reinterpreted in personal style," says Sudin.
The Crown Collection scarves are a reflection of the diversity and inclusivity of Jewish culture and a symbol of pride in one’s identity. The Jewish practice of head covering after marriage is publicly concealed by the popular wearing of wigs that unintentionally mask this tradition in the Western world. Sudin's designs also explore the intersection of different cultures and religious traditions who practice head covering whether it is called a turban, babushka, or hijab, in hopes to bring about an understanding of the practice and a sense of connection between women.
"The Jewish Uniform" exhibit will showcase the work of contemporary Jewish designers, headlined by Batsheva and Elke Reva Sudin, who are inspired by the past, here for the now, and designing for the future. The exhibit seeks to sew together the all-encompassing fabrics of Jewish tradition, thought, and contemporary life into the very seams of the clothing on display. Far from embellishing the traditional Jewish religious garments such as Tzitzit and Tallis, ‘The Jewish Uniform’ celebrates the diversity of Jewish identity as it is today.
Daniella Messer and Eitan Gutenmacher, co-founders of Havurah say, "We're excited to welcome Elke as a headliner and part of the exhibit, we've always been inspired by her creativity and leadership in Jewish art which builds a new world of Jewish wear while also bridging cultures.”
The Crown Collection scarves are available for purchase starting at $111 and are a one-of-a-kind addition to any wardrobe.
For more information on "The Jewish Uniform" exhibit see Havurah or to purchase a Crown Collection scarf, please visit https://www.elkerevasudin.com/work/crown-collection.
Alyssa Pinsker
Girl Gone Global Communications
girlgoneglobalcommunications@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other