Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,897 in the last 365 days.

Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc. Announces Appointment of Scott Crutcher to Board of Directors

Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc.

Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc.

Newest Director and CTO Leads Arb-IT™ 3.0 Arbitration and Mediation Platform Launch

The ARS mission is to increase awareness and access to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) for businesses and consumers—in real life.”
— Scott Crutcher
CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc. (ARS), a leader in online alternative dispute resolution services since 2012, announces Scott Crutcher’s appointment to the Board of Directors after leading the design and launch of Arb-IT™ 3.0 Arbitration and Mediation Platform in the role of Chief Technology Officer. This brings the number of board members to five.

“Scott Crutcher has been an instrumental member of our team and so it’s fitting he is being appointed to the ARS Board of Directors,” stated Mark Norych, President of ARS. “Scott’s work streamlining process design from the user perspective helped define the ARS 3.0 mission and we’re excited to see it continue to grow with a white label version of the platform brand conscious law firms and legal services organizations can leverage.”

“There is tremendous need to increase awareness and access to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) for businesses and consumers—in real life.” stated Scott Crutcher, ARS Board of Directors member and Chief Technology Officer. “Too often technology is overly complex for users and not sustainably accessible due to cost. #adr4irl is a message to our current and future clients and users that Arb-IT™ 3.0 is designed to work for them irl, in-real-life.”

About Scott Crutcher
Scott Crutcher contributes more than 20 years of technology expertise to many companies, leveraging his deep experience in a variety of SaaS, consumer web and e-commerce technologies and development methodologies. Scott most recently led the planning and development of an online dispute resolution platform that enables settlement of financial disputes using a patented double-blind bid algorithm; a platform that assists teams in solving complex innovation gaps, used by Fortune 500 companies; and a HIPAA compliant, proprietary platform that facilitates virtual inpatient care between hospitals and remote physicians. Scott holds a Bachelor of Architecture Degree from Kansas State University.

About Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc.
ARS is a leading provider of cloud-based alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for arbitration and mediation. ARS offers innovative legal solutions through an online, digital services platform that integrates easy-to-use technology with expert arbitrators and mediators for an irl or in-real-life approach to dispute resolution. The company’s proprietary Arb-IT™ 3.0 platform fully automates the step-by-step process of mediation or binding arbitration. Watch the reasons to use ARS.

Create your Arb-IT™ account today and see which alternative dispute resolution service works for you.
Arb-IT® is a registered trademark of Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc. ###

Mark Norych
Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc.
+1 888-934-1777 ext. 118
mnorych@arbresolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc. Announces Appointment of Scott Crutcher to Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more