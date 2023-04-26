Essen Health Care and Behavidence Partner to Improve Mental Health Outcomes
The collaboration highlights the importance of using technology to improve adherence to therapy and develop effective coping mechanisms for patients
Our digital phenotyping technology combined with Essen Health Care's expertise in patient care is already showing promising results in improving adherence to the psychotherapeutic process.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Essen Health Care, a patient-focused medical group, and Behavidence, a leading mental health digital phenotyping company, have announced a collaboration that highlights the importance of using technology to improve adherence to psychotherapy and develop effective coping mechanisms for patients.
The partnership between Essen Health Care and Behavidence aims to address the growing need for innovative solutions to mental health challenges. As a leading service provider in New York, Essen Health Care brings extensive experience in delivering high-quality healthcare services to diverse communities. Behavidence, on the other hand, was recently rated as one of the most promising health tech ventures, with a focus on using digital phenotyping to improve mental health outcomes.
The collaboration between Essen Health Care and Behavidence combines the expertise of both organizations to provide a comprehensive solution for mental health care. The partnership uses the Behavidence mobile app, which is designed to track and analyze patient behavior patterns to improve adherence to therapeutic courses. The app is complemented by psychotherapy sessions, which help patients adopt effective coping mechanisms and reduce the risk of relapse.
According to Sumir Sahgal, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Essen Health Care, "We are excited to partner with Behavidence to bring cutting-edge technology to our patients. This collaboration will help us provide better mental health care and improve patient outcomes."
Dr. Janine Ellenberger, Chief Medical Officer of Behavidence, added, "We are thrilled to work with Essen Health Care and bring our innovative solution to more patients. Our digital phenotyping technology combined with Essen Health Care's expertise in patient care is already showing promising results in improving adherence to the psychotherapeutic process."
Initial findings from the collaboration show that using the Behavidence mobile app combined with psychotherapy increases adherence to the therapeutic course and helps patients improve self-management strategies.
The partnership is anticipated to enhance the availability of mental health services and elevate patient outcomes for those facing difficulties with conventional therapeutic approaches. Essen Health Care and Behavidence will provide essential support, enabling patients to leverage advanced technology and receive more tailored, effective care.
