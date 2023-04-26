Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Major global multi-asset trading platform Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX), which allows users to trade Gold, Currencies, CFDs, and Cryptocurrencies has officially listed Floki on April 26, 2023.

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Officially Lists $FLOKI

FLOKI is an immensely popular cryptocurrency, that is currently in the midst of various expansions in the Web3 world through its Metaverse, NFTs, and gaming projects. As part of its continued efforts to grow, the token has been officially listed on DIFX at 12:00 PM UTC on 26th April 2023, as a USDT pair to further increase its global community. Furthermore in a joint Twitter AMA conducted by DIFX & FLOKI, representatives from both organizations stated their mutual plans on benefiting and developing the digital asset industry with the various new innovations and features to be released in 2023.

Introducing FLOKI

FLOKI is the native and utility token of the Floki ecosystem which was created in September 2021 by top crypto influencers and developers. The decentralized meme token is a functional multi-utility token designed to be employed as the medium of exchange between participants in the Floki ecosystem conveniently and securely without any centralized intermediaries or third parties.

It is also used to incentivize users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire Floki ecosystem. Based on a community-powered ecosystem, the FLOKI token powers the four major pillars that include, the Valhalla NFT Metaverse Game, FlokiFi DeFi ecosystem, Floki University Crypto Education platform, and the FlokiPlaces NFT & Merchandise Marketplace.

About $FLOKI

Built as an ERC20 & BEP20 token, $FLOKI is a CertiK audited token with a total supply of $10,000,000,000,000 tokens. The token is an integral and indispensable part of the Floki Ecosystem, as it serves as the key incentive for users to expand resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem.

Website: https://floki.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/FlokiInuToken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealFlokiInu

To trade $FLOKI on DIFX head on over to: https://difx.com/en/trade/FLOKI_USDT

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) is a leading centralized multi-asset trading platform launched in 2021 with a mission to bridge traditional and digital markets. It allows users to trade between multiple asset classes that include Indices, Forex, Crypto, CFDs, Metals, Commodities, and more. Along with multiple asset classes to invest in, DIFX comes with a secure crypto wallet because of its partnership with Fireblocks, one of the leading crypto custodians in the world.

To begin a journey with endless possibilities, download the app now from the iOS or Google Play Store, or visit the Company at https://difx.com/en.

