Servicon and TreePeople to Partner to Continue Commitment to Sustainability

Servicon Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability and Community by Sponsoring Tree Planting

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Earth Month, Servicon, Southern California's leading hospital environmental services (EVS) provider and commercial cleaning services company, is partnering with TreePeople to plant trees in Inglewood, CA. The event takes place on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. More than 20 Servicon employees from corporate headquarters and the field, including Servicon co-owner Greg Mahdesian, will plant the approximately 30 indigenous trees Servicon purchased for this year's event.

This year marks the second year Servicon and TreePeople will partner for the program. The first time was in 2019, and they planned to make it an annual event before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Their mutual goal is to make it a yearly Earth Month tradition moving forward.

Participating in tree planting is another way Servicon continues its commitment to sustainability. The company chose Inglewood because many Servicon employees work there, making it an excellent opportunity to give back to the community.

"Servicon management and staff are committed to doing all we can to be more sustainable, protect the environment, and create a better working and living environment, especially in the communities we serve," says Servicon President and CEO Laurie Sewell. "Expanding our tree canopy is one of the most effective ways to pull carbon out of the atmosphere and reduce greenhouse gasses to combat the climate crisis. It also helps reduce the heat-island effect that negatively impacts underserved communities and beautifies our neighborhoods to make them more pleasant places to live. It's good exercise and a fun opportunity to spend time outdoors as a team. And like Servicon, TreePeople is celebrating 50 years of service, so it is exciting to share a milestone year with them!"

About TreePeople

Born in 1973 from the hopes and dreams of a teenager, TreePeople is now the largest environmental movement headquartered in Southern California. Since its inception, the nonprofit has inspired, engaged, and supported more than three million people to take action for our environment by planting and caring for trees in forests, mountains, parks, and neighborhoods. TreePeople reforests after fires, creates greener schoolyards, donates fruit trees to combat food insecurity, and donates solutions to capture rainwater. As the world faces increasing threats from a more hostile climate, TreePeople helps create actionable solutions to encourage people to take personal responsibility for the urban environment. For more information, visit treepeople.com.

About Servicon, a California Leader in Sustainability

Servicon is a leading hospital EVS and commercial services cleaning company specializing in hospital EVS, life sciences, aerospace, and facility maintenance. For us, sustainability is more than a buzzword; it is a way of life and part of our DNA. Our state-of-the-art training center is LEED Platinum-certified; we are CIMS-GB certified and have won numerous sustainability awards. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and creating a more sustainable and healthy environment, especially in the communities we serve.

At Servicon, we live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. As a privately held, women-owned and operated company, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future, which includes a more sustainable one. To learn more about Servicon, including our sustainability efforts and services, visit servicon.com or contact us.

