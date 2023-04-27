Kubuntu Focus Announces the Focus Ir14 Laptop in Partnership with Carbon Systems
Kubuntu Focus has launched their new Ir14 laptop.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Kubuntu Focus team announces their latest Linux laptop: The Focus Ir14 developed in partnership with Carbon Systems of Santa Rosa, CA. This laptop is an affordable, enterprise-ready system designed to exude quality everywhere the customer looks and touches. This is the fourth Focus model featuring Kubuntu LTS and the KDE Plasma interface.
This 3-pound laptop has a 14-inch, 450-nit, narrow-bezel 1920×1200 display with 100% sRGB color reproduction. It also features a centered precision touchpad, all-alloy construction, 6 hours of battery life, and can charge from a USB-C display cable.
Systems are built to order and can be customized with up to 64 GB of 3200 Mhz dual-channel RAM, 4 TB of storage in a dual-disk setup, and optional no-cost full-disk encryption. Prices start at $895.
The Ir14 has many high-speed ports to make connecting simple and fun:
* 1 x HDMI 2.0
* 1 x USB-C 3.1 with 65 W Power Delivery IN
* 1 x USB-C + Thunderbolt 4 (15w)
* 2 x USB-A 3.1
* 1 x AX201 WLAN + Bluetooth, M.2 2230
* 1 x SD Card Reader
* 1×3.5mm 2-in-1 Headset Jack
* 1 x Kensington Lock
“The Ir14 is perfect for developers, creators, and engineers that want or need compatibility with the OS that powers the internet and billions of other devices,” says Michael Mikowski, General Manager. “The stars of the show are the vibrant display, the no-flex keyboard, and the large precision touchpad. We also like the 12th-gen H-series i5-12450H CPU, which provides excellent value, snappy performance, and mature Linux hardware support. We test and tune every one of these capabilities to provide the best possible experience. ”
"Kubuntu Focus has partnered with Carbon Systems to create the Focus Ir14. Carbon Systems supplies the Managed Service Provider (MSP) channel with systems carefully selected for features, reliability, manageability, and price. This matches well with our goal to deliver just-works systems and broader hardware choices, and brings us a step closer to complete solutions for Linux systems in the enterprise."
Dave Cook, President of Carbon Systems, states “After meeting with the team at Kubuntu Focus, a partnership just made sense. Our goals are closely aligned in providing the best quality solutions to the business market, and Kubuntu Focus does just that, but in the Linux world.”
About Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus works to provide the best out-of-the-box Linux experience and save customers time every day by building on KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS and Kubuntu 22.04 LTS with these features:
* Carefully selected and configured curated apps
* Hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations
* Unique and useful GUI tools
* Constantly tested kernels, graphics drivers updates, and desktop upgrades
* Quality high-speed NVMe drives and RAM
* Searchable HOWTOs designed specifically for your Focus system
* Live Support via phone, email, or remote session
Media Contact
Please direct questions to sales@kfocus.org, or call 1-844-536-2871.
Press images and materials are available here.
Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus
+1 844-536-2871
email us here