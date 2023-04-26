DICTATION TIPS for startups

My first dictation: Tips from the "Tippse" for future "dictators" - Precious tips for startups and lone wolfs to start their first dictation

WORPSWEDE, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- My first dictationTips from the „Tippse“ for future “dictators”The short and crisp guideline “My first dictation – tips from the ‘Tippse’ for future ‘dictators’” is a remarkable new book from Irmely Fannis. Written for lone fighters or founders, who want to dictate the first time in their life a profound text, without having yet the help and tips of experienced colleagues. “Words are weapons“, already Kurt Tucholsky knew, too precious to let “AI-machines” do the work. For “dictators”, who are blocked in the moment and cannot find the necessary powerful words, and whose “Tippse” is also not helping, this guideline from a long-time experienced “Tippse” is a fast and powerful help, written with a caring wink in internationally well understood American English.€ 4.99, 38 pages, ISBN 978-3-7519-6914-7Available in good bookshops and here The author was long time management assistant and secretary, before she founded her own typing-, editing- and office-service in Germany ca. 30 years ago and served mainly the international shipbuilding industry with temporarily up to ten employees. After Corona crashed her office business on site the customers offices she today serves only alone and online in her home office the very view remaining clients, but only with typing- and editing-works, and writes her own books and blogs.More details at the company website in German or in English