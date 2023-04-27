Build ‘Digital Process Twins’ For Predictive Maintenance with SoftwareAG’s TrendMiner 2023.R1 Release

With TrendMiner's 2023.R1 release, operational experts are empowered to create better production dashboards and achieve predictive maintenance efforts on a higher level. A single location to manage and build asset hierarchies, attach tags and attributes, include Machine Learning model tags for predictions, manage permissions, and show predictive and simulation results on specific dashboards.

Introducing the Digital Twin Manager Expanded Support for Cloud-Data Sources from AWS and Microsoft and Interactive Search to Make Data-Driven Decisions Faster

HASSELT, BELGIUM, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrendMiner, a Software AG company, is introducing the “Digital Twin Manager” in its latest 2023.R1 release. With the Digital Twin Manager, industrial companies can create the foundation for making a digital process twin. TrendMiner allows engineers to analyze historical process and asset data as well as create (predictive) machine learning models. This offers deeper insight into operational performance, which enables operational experts to create better production dashboards and achieve predictive maintenance efforts on a higher level.

The latest release also includes plug-and-play integration with market-leading cloud-data sources from Amazon and Microsoft. Among the list of new capabilities and enhancements is a new search refinement that helps TrendMiner 2023.R1 users accelerate insights from time-series data.

Introducing the ‘Digital Twin Manager’

Production lines in the process manufacturing industry are complex systems with many assets and sensors. Creating a process twin helps engineers identify assets and their parameters quickly. TrendMiner now includes the “Digital Twin Manager” in its latest 2023.R1 release. Users can build asset hierarchies using a wizard-style drag-and-drop feature inside the new Digital Twin Manager. Not only can they structure tags from enterprise historian or cloud data sources, but they also can attach tags or other information, such as dashboards or knowledgebase links. This includes machine learning models built in TrendMiner’s MLHub (introduced in the 2022.R2 release), or from a formula or aggregations made with Tag Builder. The new center also hosts previously existing functions to manage asset permissions or specific asset types.

Industrial Analytics for Market Leading Cloud-Data Sources

TrendMiner now has three new plug-and-play connectors with market leading cloud-data sources: AWS IoT SiteWise, Amazon Timestream, and Microsoft Azure Data Explorer. In addition to time-series data, IoT SiteWise also supports asset data and contextual data. Both IoT SiteWise and Timestream are compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) in the U.S.

"With the AWS IoT SiteWise and Timestream connector we are able to easily analyze our timeseries data with TrendMiner directly from our cloud storages. It is flexible to use for our different assets that store data in timeseries and helps us to analyze even more data and get a better picture of our production.” said Dierk John, Data Engineer at Bayer Pharma site in Weimar, and Ben Schulze, Expert Digital Manufacturing of Bayer AG, Leverkusen.

Search Result Refinement

Operators who are analyzing process events, such as batches, campaigns, defects, downtimes, etc., desire insights with the largest possible dimensionality to understand the behavior of the process or equipment during those events. The new search result refinement feature allows users to identify outliers more easily in process behavior by offering visualizations of the distribution of durations, calculations, and other summary metrics via histograms. Furthermore, the user can interact with the histograms to select a subset of interesting events with respect to one or more summary metrics and subsequently explore the relation with other dimensions as the histograms dynamically update.

Further Information

For details about all the new capabilities and improvements in the TrendMiner 2023.R1 release, please visit www.trendminer.com. Users of the TrendMiner software will get more information via other communication channels. For an interactive demonstration of TrendMiner’s functionality and to learn how analytics-empowered process and asset experts can help accelerate operational performance, visit www.trendminer.com/contact/request-demo/.

Learn more about industrial analytics for market leading cloud-data sources in our upcoming webinar. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6743344826004602970.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, of Software AG, delivers advanced analytics software to optimize process performance in chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner unlocks the full potential of IIoT data infrastructure, regardless of vendor, and taps into the available human intelligence for making data-driven decisions. We offer standard integrations with a wide range of data sources, such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian, Wonderware InSQL, Cumulocity, OSIsoft OCS, AWS S3, SiteWise, Timestream, Microsoft ADL, ADX, TSI, and SAP S/4 HANA DMC.

TrendMiner empowers everyone in manufacturing operations across multiple locations with powerful yet intuitive capabilities to iteratively generate and validate real-time context-aware time-series insights individually and as a team. Search, diagnostic, and predictive capabilities help speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes, and configure early warnings to monitor production 24/7. TrendMiner helps operators make data-driven decisions to improve production quality, meet business objectives, and increase profitability.