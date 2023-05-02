Information Shield welcomes Jason Taule to the Certification Advisory Board
Cyber veteran Jason Taule joins the Information Shield Certification Advisory Board
The Information Shield Cyber Certification enables any business to effectively demonstrate cyber security readiness to third parties
The Information Shield Certification greatly reduces the due diligence burden, enabling customers to quickly dispense with the TPRM (Third Party Risk Management) conversation”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Shield today announced that cyber security expert Jason Taule, CCSFP, CMC, CCISO, CISM has joined the Information Shield ™ Cyber Certification Advisory Board. Jason joins a distinguished list of cyber security professionals committed to the future of cyber security. The Advisory Board helps guide the content and validation protocols of the Information Shield ™ Certification. The certification is a new way for organizations to validate their cyber security readiness to customers and the rest of the information supply chain.
“We are honored to have Jason as the newest member of our Advisory Board,” said David Lineman, President of Information Shield. “In addition to his vast experience in governance, compliance and risk management, Jason is on the front line as a virtual CISO for many new technology companies. He understands that many companies need a simple way to validate cyber readiness to the market.”
“As the CISO-In-Residence at the Maryland Innovation Center, an advanced business incubator and acceleration program, my job is to remove obstacles to success, helping early-stage startups and SMB companies anticipate the demands of their customers, regulators, investors, and other third parties.” Said Jason. “A certification such as the one now being offered by Information Shield greatly reduces the due diligence burden enabling customers to quickly dispense with the TPRM (Third Party Risk Management) conversation and get down to business.”
About the Jason Taule
Jason Taule is an information assurance and cybersecurity veteran with over 30 years’ experience in both the intelligence community and commercial sectors. He first consulted with Federal agencies and then served as inside CISO and CPO both within Government and at large systems integrators like General Dynamics and CSC. Mr. Taule helped build the original DARPA CERT, helped develop the first computer security programs at the VA and NASA, and revised the Risk Assessment Methodology still used throughout the Federal Government. Mr. Taule previously served as the inside CISO and VP of Standards for HITRUST, where he was responsible for developing and maintaining the Common Security Framework (CSF).
About the Information Shield Certification
Businesses are facing a common problem across all industries: How can we demonstrate to partners, customers and regulators that we are a good “cyber risk”? The current “state of the art” of validating information security is the SSAE 18 SOC Audit. While the SOC II audit has a valid place in the industry, it is very complex and typically runs from $25K to $100K does not scale well for Small and medium sized businesses. In addition, the SOC II audit requires a Public Accounting Firm that has been certified by the IACPA, further increasing costs. Another option, the ISO 27001 certification, takes many months and many tens of thousands of dollars. The Information Shield Cyber Certification is designed to meet the needs of modern organizations that are more virtual and may not have the resources to support a full SOC II audit.
Supporting a “Standard of Due Care” for Cyber Security and Data Privacy
The Information Shield ™ Cyber Certification can be used as a standard way for one organization to demonstrate cyber resilience to any third party. The key is the Information Shield “Common Control Library (CCL)” - a common set of controls that is culled from international data security and privacy frameworks. Using the Common Controls, organizations can quickly build a defensible cyber security program that addresses cyber risks and indicated management support for cyber security. Adding the +Privacy addendum, organizations can also validate they are following data privacy best practices.
Streamlined Software Support
Organizations that wish to certify can use the ComplianceShield software platform. ComplianceShield enables organizations to quickly define their information security program and prepare for validations. The Information Shield certification is based on industry best-practices that are culled from various frameworks including ISO 27002, NIST CSF and UK Cyber Essentials. Once defined, the security program can be quickly documented with the built-in library of information security policy templates and security job descriptions.
A free trial of ComplianceShield is available by registering at the Information Shield web site.
