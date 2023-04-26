Treedis Launches Augmented Reality App for its One-Stop SaaS Platform
The new app uses groundbreaking digital twin technology to blend the physical and digital worldsTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Treedis, which uses groundbreaking digital twin technology to seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds and provide a truly immersive experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of its augmented reality app.
Treedis is a SaaS platform that offers a range of powerful solutions for creating immersive experiences through the power of digital twins. Through a one-stop-shop platform, Treedis offers hundreds of 3D, AR and VR solutions available for 3D creators or Enterprises to bring their vision to life, with no coding required. Over 5,000 clients have used Treedis to onboard the hybrid metaverse, including large corporations such as Skoda, Havells, Optical Center, Coca Cola, Dow Jones.
A digital twin is an immersive, interactive and accurate 3D model of a real-world space. It enables customers, teams, partners and stakeholders to interact virtually with a physical space, explained Treedis CEO Omer Shamay.
“With our app, you can view enhanced versions of your digital twins within their physical counterparts, making it easier to visualize changes and modifications in real time. Our AR technology lets you navigate indoors and view each staged element,” Shamay said. “With the app, you will be able to visualize all the 3D objects, tags, directions and content you have included in your digital twin. Any changes made to your digital twin will be instantly visible in AR, ensuring seamless collaboration and communication across your team.”
With one scan of their digital twin, users can access Treedis in three dimensions: digital, virtual reality and, now, augmented reality. In addition, with the app’s indoor navigation tool, users can navigate in real time and get directions instantly.
Treedis, which is based off Matterport technology, creates immersive experiences for retail, training, onboarding, marketing, storytelling, games and more.
While Treedis has started implementing the solution for its enterprise clients, it is also making the app available for all business clients through its user space. It is one of the only apps accessible to the industry in terms of low prices and an easy-to-use AR solution, Shamay said.
The new app will soon be implemented at the Hebrew Music Museum, where its visitors will be able to experiment with the app, and three additional international enterprise clients are currently in the process of adopting the latest Treedis solution.
For more information about Treedis and to start a free trial, visit treedis.com.
