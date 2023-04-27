Celebrus Wins “Data Privacy Solution Provider of the Year” in 2023 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Celebrus Logo

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

D4t4 Solutions plc (LSE:D4T4)

We do our best to foster a culture of innovation, and I could not be prouder of what our talented team has been able to accomplish in this past year.” — Bill Bruno, CEO

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K., April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4t4, "the Group", "D4t4"), the AIM-listed data solutions provider, today announced that Celebrus has been selected as winner of the “Data Privacy Solution Provider of the Year” award in the fourth annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

Celebrus is deployed in 27 different countries today and directly addresses consumer privacy concerns. While adhering to international privacy laws, Celebrus allows brands to deliver better experiences to consumers while respecting their preferences for data capture. Celebrus solves four key gaps in the digital industry today as a true, first-party platform: data accuracy, digital identity verification, data availability, and compliance.

In addition to the first-party data options, Celebrus CX Vault is a no-party data solution that provides the ability for brands to build contextualized experiences for consumers who have elected to opt-out of data capture. With Celebrus CX Vault, brands can act on live-time information without setting any cookies, or storing any data which allows the consumer to remain anonymous. Celebrus CX Vault recognizes the context of a browsing session in real-time, then applies machine learning to trigger signals to perpetuate relevancy based on user interest.

“Our goal is to build better relationships between brands and consumers by providing digital data fit for purpose in live-time,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus. “The recent innovations to the product also close a gap in data that no other technology has been able to. We do our best to foster a culture of innovation, and I could not be prouder of what our talented team has been able to accomplish in this past year.”

“Consumers and businesses face a challenge finding common ground in their expectations when it comes to privacy and customer experience. Customers want to be able to retain privacy preferences while also utilizing the relevant customer experience they expect. Meanwhile, companies are not just having to straddle this line, they are concerned information might be lost with the deprecation of the third-party cookie,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “Celebrus is a true breakthrough with the unique capability to solve the gap in data across brand-owned websites or in-browser web applications. With Celebrus, companies can safeguard customer PII with the only data capture and contextualization platform that puts privacy and compliance first, while also delivering enriched user-specific journeys.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 4th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from across the globe.

####

About D4t4

D4t4 Solutions (www.d4t4solutions.com) is ALL ABOUT THE DATA, providing comprehensive products and services that drive value from clients’ data assets. D4t4 Solutions was established in 1985 and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (stock code: D4T4).

About Celebrus

Celebrus from D4t4 Solutions plc (celebrus.d4t4solutions.com) is a leading data technology solution used widely by banking, insurance, retail, travel, and telecommunications clients. Celebrus captures the market’s most complete picture of customer behaviour and experience, creating events and profiles, and connecting in real-time to enterprise applications focused on next-best actions, 1-to-1 personalization, and streaming analytics. Celebrus is quick and easy to deploy and connects to industry-standard data applications for customer insight and engagement. Celebrus also gives clients complete control by enabling best-in-class privacy compliance and flexible options for hosting data on-premise or securely in the cloud.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.