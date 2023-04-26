TDEC Announces Additional $232 Million in Water Infrastructure Investments

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 102 grants totaling $232,709,981 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $634,404,544 in grant funds through ARP programming.

Of the 102 grants announced today, 17 are collaborative grants and 85 are non-collaborative grants. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. The awards announced today include funding for 132 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address critical systems needs. Those include developing Asset Management Plans, addressing significant non-compliance, updating aging infrastructure, mitigating water loss for drinking water systems, and reducing inflow and infiltration for wastewater systems.

The grants announced today are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs for local communities across Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”

“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”

“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”

Grants announced today are awarded to:

Collaborative Grants Town of Atwood – $815,203 Town of Jasper – $1,363,324 Bradley County – $8,650,011 Town of Kimball – $799,195 Carroll County – $2,224,218 Knox County – $15,166,601 City of Charlotte – $687,212 City of Lakeland – $2,614,797 City of Clarksburg – $669,054 Town of Stanton – $4,024,745 City of Dayton – $3,963,044 Town of Tracy City – $915,194 Dickson County – $ 4,370,769 Washington County – $6,353,535 Hancock County – $3,009,713 City of Waverly – $1,325,000 Jackson County – $3,646,305 Non-Collaborative Grants Town of Alamo – $831,197 City of Kingston – $1,692,595 City of Algood – $722,955 City of La Vergne – $3,494,124 City of Allardt – $611,154 Lawrence County – $5,168,790 Town of Baileyton – $617,833 Lauderdale County – $4,411,275 Town of Bell Buckle – $587,437 City of Lawrenceburg – $2,056,490 City of Belle Meade – $666,588 Town of Linden – $3,820,722 Town of Benton – $737,437 City of Loretto – $739,398 Benton County – $1,481,306 City of Madisonville – $1,085,917 City of Bolivar – $2,550,364 Marion County – $637,500 City of Bradford – $794,015 Marshall County – $3,075,564 City of Brownsville – $2,078,119 City of McEwen – $1,273,527 City of Camden – $2,442,490 City of Middleton – $1,545,363 Town of Carthage – $765,538 City of Milan – $1,729,735 City of Chapel Hill – $969,173 City of Millersville – $955,714 Cocke County – $6,584,513 Town of Monterey – $1,479,719 City of Covington – $1,789,511 City of Morristown – $4,472,852 City of Cowan – $764,654 City of Murfreesboro – $10,115,421 Crockett County – $1,713,706 Town of Oakland – $1,596,587 City of Crossville – $3,549,752 City of Pulaski – $1,751,814 Town of Cumberland City – $859,047 City of Red Bank – $1,619,984 Town of Decatur – $4,159,003 Red Boiling Springs – $748,472 Decatur County – $1,424,739 Roane County – $2,651,889 Town of Dover – $748,283 City of Savannah – $4,714,467 City of Dyersburg – $4,204,446 Scott County – $2,217,776 City of Eagleville – $601,250 City of Scott's Hill – $2,230,909 City of East Ridge – $2,533,124 Town of Selmer – $6,046,448 Town of Estill Springs – $733,485 Sevier County – $7,128,064 City of Friendship – $1,848,671 City of Sneedville – $777,319 City of Gallatin – $3,926,714 Town of Somerville – $2,259,831 Town of Gates – $664,662 City of South Fulton – $879,957 Gibson County – $3,530,705 City of Sparta – $1,072,232 City of Goodlettsville – $1,909,021 Town of Tennessee Ridge – $1,895,856 Grainger County – $3,949,472 Town of Thompson's Station – $832,321 City of Grand Junction – $1,827,974 City of Tiptonville – $2,321,792 City of Greenbrier – $1,144,207 Town of Toone – $657,188 Grundy County – $3,909,120 City of Trenton – $1,208,392 Town of Halls – $885,728 Town of Troy – $725,905 Hardin County – $770,850 Town of Vanleer – $599,993 Town of Henning – $708,224 Town of Wartrace – $637,105 Town of Hornbeak – $613,985 City of Waverly – $1,487,920 Town of Hornsby – $592,243 City of Westmoreland – $258,776 Town of Huntsville – $1,268,141 City of Winchester – $1,395,523 Town of Jacksboro – $3,569,953

Details for each award are:

Collaborative Grants

Town of Atwood – $815,203

The Town of Atwood, in collaboration with Carroll County, will use ARP funds to improve system resilience and modernize aging and failing infrastructure. Projects include the purchase of a backup generator and installation of 8-inch diameter water lines. Atwood will also replace the aged sewer lift station with a new station.

Bradley County – $8,650,011

Bradley County, in collaboration with McMinn County and the Utility Districts of Ocoee, Savannah Valley, Hiwassee, Cleveland, Calhoun, and Charleston, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and make improvements to their drinking water and wastewater systems. Bradley County will develop a centralized Wastewater Treatment Plant, install 12,800 linear feet of new water lines, and replace aged water treatment plant filters.

Carroll County – $2,224,218

Carroll County, in collaboration with the Cedar Grove Utility District, will leverage ARP and State Revolving Fund (SRF) funds to address critical needs including the development of an Asset Management Plan and aging infrastructure. Projects include the replacement of aged asbestos cement lines, GIS mapping, and an inventory assessment. Additional projects include the replacement of approximately 83,000 linear feet of the drinking water distribution system.

City of Charlotte – $687,212

The City of Charlotte, in collaboration with the Water Authority of Dickson County, will use ARP funds to address critical needs, including the development of an Asset Management Plan, and implement improvements to their wastewater and drinking water systems. Charlotte will begin the inventory of their sewer system, replace aging sewer system equipment, and install approximately 7,000 linear feet of pipe to improve their drinking water system.

City of Clarksburg – $669,054

The City of Clarksburg, in collaboration with Carroll County, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and develop an Asset Management Plan. Clarksburg will use these funds to rehabilitate two sewer pump stations that are critical to the collection of the city's wastewater.

City of Dayton – $3,963,044

The City of Dayton, in collaboration with Rhea County, will use ARP funds to improve its wastewater treatment plant and replace sewer lines. The sewer replacement line project will allow Rhea County and Dayton to meet the residential, industrial, and commercial wastewater demands of the Dayton sewershed area of Rhea County.

Dickson County – $4,370,769

Dickson County, in collaboration with the Water Authority of Dickson County, the Town of Vanleer, and the Sylvia Tennessee City Pond Utility District, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include the consolidation of drinking water systems connecting to Vanleer. The county will also replace a waterline for the Sylvia Tennessee City Pond Utility District to increase resilience during severe weather conditions and reduce system water loss.

Hancock County – $3,009,713

Hancock County, in collaboration with the City of Sneedville and the Sneedville Utility District, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs, including reducing excessive inflow and infiltration as well as excessive water loss. Hancock County will improve its drinking and wastewater systems by replacing 6,000 linear feet of asbestos pipe to provide reliable water to currently unserved residents, as well as replacing 1,890 linear feet of aging sewer lines and modernizing their facility.

Jackson County – $3,646,305

Jackson County, in collaboration with Putnam County, will use ARP funds to address significant non-compliance and make critical water loss improvements. Project activities include water line extension and rehabilitation of two water tanks. This project will also enhance service to disadvantaged communities by expanding public potable water service to rural neighborhoods.

Town of Jasper – $1,363,324

The Town of Jasper, in collaboration with Marion County, will use ARP funds to address critical wastewater needs. Jasper's will make improvements to the town's effluent exceedances by rehabilitating sewer lines. Projects include conducting flow monitoring, rehabilitating collection system issues, and replacing surface aerators.

Town of Kimball – $799,195

The Town of Kimball, in collaboration with Marion County, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan as well as a Capital Improvement Plan and budget. The Town of Kimball will use ARP funds to replace parts of the main sewer line to create a more stable force main from Kimball Main Lift Station to Kimball city limits.

Knox County – $15,166,601

Knox County, in collaboration with Knox County Engineering and Public Works, First Utility District of Knox County, Hallsdale Powell Utility District, Knox Chapman Utility District, Knoxville Utilities Board, Luttrell Blaine Corryton Utility District, Northeast Knox Utility District, and West Knox Utility District, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and increase the availability of clean drinking water to rural areas of the county. Projects include the construction of a stormwater pumpstation, sewer rehabilitation, updates to booster stations and raw water intakes, aged water line improvements, and new zone water meters to address water loss.

City of Lakeland – $2,614,797

The City of Lakeland, in collaboration with Shelby County, will leverage ARP and SRF funds to decrease wastewater flows to the City of Memphis' sewer system. Projects include the diversion of all Lakeland wastewater currently flowing to the City of Memphis' Fletcher Creek Sewer Interceptor north to Lakeland's Scotts Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. A new force main will carry the wastewater flows and connecting sewers will be eliminated. Wastewater will be directed to two new Lakeland pumping stations and a Vortex Flow Insert Tower will be constructed as part of the project.

Town of Stanton – $4,024,745

The Town of Stanton, in collaboration with Haywood County and Haywood County Utility District, will use ARP funds to address critical needs in their drinking water system and develop an Asset Management Plan. Stanton will replace aging components of the water distribution system, regionalize the water supply in the county, and replace aging water meters to record water consumption more accurately.

Town of Tracy City – $915,194

The Town of Tracy City, in collaboration with Marion County, will develop an Asset Management Plan and conduct an Inventory and Condition Assessment. The City will also address aged water infrastructure through the construction of a new booster pump station and a new settling basin. Additional projects include the repair and replacement of approximately 750 linear feet of existing mains.

Washington County – $6,353,535

Washington County, in collaboration with Johnson City Water and Sewer, the City of Jonesborough, and the City of Kingsport, will use ARP funds to address critical needs including water loss reduction and reliability of water to residents. Washington County will develop an Asset Management Plan.

City of Waverly – $1,325,000

The City of Waverly, in collaboration with Humphreys County, will use ARP funds to address water loss and replace the existing water tank in the County. The project includes the replacement of the aging tank with a 325,000-gallon steel ground storage tank.

Non-Collaborative Grants

Town of Alamo – $831,197

The Town of Alamo will use ARP funds to address critical needs, as well as develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan. Alamo's wastewater project represents a second phase of an inflow and infiltration reduction and treatment plant modification. These ARP funds will enable the Town to continue implementing action items as required to bring the system into compliance with state, federal, and local requirements.

City of Algood – $722,955

The City of Algood will use ARP funds to address critical needs and make improvements to their wastewater system. Algood's project will involve the replacement of 5,500 linear feet of sewer mains, as well as the replacement and rehabilitation of service taps and manholes.

City of Allardt – $611,154

The City of Allardt will use ARP funds to reduce water loss and modernize drinking water infrastructure. Projects include the exchange of direct read meters with automated meter reading equipment throughout Allardt's water system. The installation of automatic meter readers addresses state goals and priorities through modernization and the improvement of the technical, managerial, and financial capabilities of Allardt’s water infrastructure system.

Town of Baileyton – $617,833

The Town of Baileyton will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs, including excessive inflow and infiltration. Projects include the replacement of residential pumping stations and the installation of new equipment at the Wastewater Treatment Plant to continue properly treating flow to the plant.

Town of Bell Buckle – $587,437

The Town of Bell Buckle will leverage ARP, EPA, and capital funds to address critical wastewater needs, capacity, and significant non-compliance. Bell Buckle's wastewater project will utilize data from a comprehensive flow monitoring system to identify areas of excessive inflow and infiltration. the reduction of excessive inflow and infiltration will significantly reduce overflows and restore capacity at the Bell Buckle Wastewater Treatment Plant and provide additional capacity within the collection system.

City of Belle Meade – $666,588

The City of Belle Meade will use ARP funds to address critical needs. Projects include the development of an Asset Management Plan and an Inventory and Condition Assessment. Additional projects include the installation of telemetry hardware at grinder pump locations.

Benton County – $1,481,306

Benton County will use ARP funds to improve wastewater and drinking water services in three utilities: North Utility District (NUD), Harbor Utility District (HUD), and the Benton Decatur Special Sewer District (BDSSD). NUD's project will extend potable water service to county residents who are currently without adequate water service. HUD will address risk management and resiliency to extreme weather events through a generator project and BDSSD will initiate a wastewater collection system improvement program to address excessive inflow and infiltration. These projects will enhance sewer revenues and ensure that Benton County utility districts operate successfully.

Town of Benton – $737,437

The Town of Benton will use ARP funds to conduct water loss improvement projects and replace approximately 11,020 linear feet of aged galvanized and ductile iron water lines including service lines, meters, valves, and hydrants. Funds will also be used to develop an Asset Management Plan, which will include GIS Mapping and an Inventory and Condition Assessment.

City of Bolivar – $2,550,364

The City of Bolivar will use ARP funds to upgrade and modernize water and wastewater infrastructure. Projects include two water projects and two sewer system projects that focus on addressing critical needs including addressing excessive inflow and infiltration and the development of an Asset Management Plan for water and wastewater utilities.

City of Bradford – $794,015

The City of Bradford will use ARP funds to a complete sewer system rehabilitation by means of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) process and develop an Asset Management Plan. Projects will address excessive inflow and infiltration and aging infrastructure through the rehabilitation and replacement of pipes over 50 years old.

City of Brownsville – $2,078,119

The City of Brownsville will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure at Brownsville Energy Authority's Wastewater Treatment Plants and to improve drinking water infrastructure. Brownsville's projects also include completing the design of a new Wastewater Treatment Plant, replacing existing sludge dewatering equipment, and purchasing and installing advanced metering infrastructure.

City of Camden – $2,442,490

The City of Camden will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure needs, including water loss mitigation and modernizing their Water Treatment Plant. Camden will also develop an integrated Asset Management Plan. The investigation, planning, and design projects will enable the city to leverage future funding opportunities for construction projects and further address critical system needs.

Town of Carthage – $765,538

The Town of Carthage will use ARP funds to replace aging water mains. Funds will also be used to develop an Asset Management Plan, including the identification of critical assets, GIS mapping, rate analysis, and the development of a 5-year capital improvements plan.

City of Chapel Hill – $969,173

The City of Chapel Hill will use ARP funds to address multiple critical needs and a State mandated Director’s Order. Projects will focus on asset management, water loss, modernization, and compliance. Development of an Asset Management Plan will help the City determine the life of aging wastewater infrastructure and ensure that assets are efficient and productive and sewer system rehabilitation efforts.

Cocke County – $6,584,513

Cocke County will use ARP funds to address critical needs in the wastewater system, including significant non-compliance, and develop an Asset Management Plan. Cocke County will construct 56,800 linear feet of new wastewater lines as part of a 20-year plan to replace all CIP/AC lines.

City of Covington – $1,789,511

The City of Covington will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and make critical improvements to its wastewater system. Projects include the replacement of the Wastewater Treatment Plant clarifier and thickener mechanisms as well as the sludge press control system.

City of Cowan – $764,654

The City of Cowan will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address the critical needs of modernization and excessive inflow and infiltration. Cowan will make improvements to their wastewater system by identifying areas within the collection system that require rehabilitation through cleaning and smoke testing. Cowan will make improvements to their drinking water system by rehabilitating the city's two elevated water storage tanks, deemed necessary following TDEC inspection in 2020.

Crockett County – $1,713,706

Crockett County will ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water needs. Projects will focus on the County Wide Utility District and the Crockett Mills Utility District and include the replacement of approximately 20,000 linear feet of water lines to address their aged water distribution system and water meter replacements to address water loss.

City of Crossville – $3,549,752

The City of Crossville, alongside Cumberland County, will use ARP funds to address critical needs in the City's water distribution system, as well as the wastewater collection system. Projects include rehabilitation of the wastewater collection system to address Wastewater Treatment Plant capacity issues, bar screen installations to remove debris and prevent station overflows, and overall water distribution improvements.

Town of Cumberland City – $859,047

The Town of Cumberland City will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and complete three drinking water and four wastewater projects that address water loss and aging infrastructure critical needs. Projects include the replacement of lines to avoid large main breaks and installing a zone metering station to continuously monitor water loss in the distribution system. Additional projects will reduce excessive inflow and infiltration through the installation of 1,600 linear feet of new sewer lining, manhole rehabilitation, and point repairs. Cumberland City will also replace an aged lift station to prevent sanitary sewer overflows and rehabilitate an aging Wastewater Treatment Plant lagoon.

Decatur County – $1,424,739

Decatur County will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs in two utility districts, Perryville Utility and North Utility of Decatur-Benton. Perryville will address water loss and modernize drinking water lines. North Utility of Decatur-Benton will develop an Asset Management Plan and make water loss improvements to the Woodlawn Shores Resort area water system. Additionally, Perryville Utility will seek SRF funding to develop an Asset Management Plan.

Town of Decatur – $4,159,003

The Town of Decatur will leverage ARP and SRF funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in their drinking water system. Projects include the construction of a new raw water intake to ensure reliable drinking water for town and county residents.

Town of Dover – $748,283

The Town of Dover will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical aging infrastructure needs. Projects will reduce excessive inflow and infiltration through the installation of approximately 3,600 linear feet of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining and the modernization of the Dover Landing and Sonic Lift Stations.

City of Dyersburg – $4,204,446

The City of Dyersburg will use ARP funds to improve its drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems. The projects will focus on renovations and modernizations to its water and wastewater treatment plants. Dyersburg's stormwater project entails renovating a parking lot to address downtown stormwater runoff issues.

City of Eagleville – $601,250

The City of Eagleville will use ARP funds to address critical needs in their wastewater system and develop an Asset Management Plan. Projects include the modernization of its Wastewater Treatment Plant by identifying lands for drip irrigation disposal and planning and designing a physical pipe connection between two decentralized treatment plants.

City of East Ridge – $2,533,124

The City of East Ridge will use ARP funds to comply with state and federal regulations and address significant non-compliance issues including excessive inflow and infiltration and chronic sanitary sewer overflows. Projects include the rehabilitation of approximately 8,400 linear feet of pipelines, 50 manholes, and 305 service laterals within five priority basins in the East Ridge Service Area.

Town of Estill Springs – $733,485

The Town of Estill Springs will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and make improvements to their drinking water system. Estill Springs plans to do this through the modernization of its water system pipeline transport operations.

City of Friendship – $1,848,671

The City of Friendship will use ARP funding to address aging drinking water infrastructure and create an Asset Management Plan. The projects will focus on developing a new water treatment plant, in addition to conducting system mapping activities.

City of Gallatin – $3,926,714

The City of Gallatin will use ARP funds to address critical needs through the replacement of aging infrastructure. Gallatin's projects include planning and designing a new water intake for the City in order to replace the current intake which is over 50 years old. Additional projects include the rehabilitation of the sewer system including the replacement of approximately 19,000 linear feet of sewer main via pipe bursting methods. Approximately 180 service taps and approximately 80 manholes will also be replaced.

Town of Gates – $664,662

The Town of Gates will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the community. Gates’s projects will include the inventory of their wastewater system, the installation of a telemetry system for monitoring, and the rehabilitation of their sewer system to address excessive inflow and infiltration.

Gibson County – $3,530,705

Gibson County will use ARP funds to replace approximately 44,650 feet of an existing water main. Funds will also be used to replace 116 customer service lines, along with installing 12 new water valves and 12 new hydrant assemblies. These projects address two critical needs of the Gibson County Municipal Water District: modernizing the drinking water systems and addressing the district’s excessive water loss.

City of Goodlettsville – $1,909,021

The City of Goodlettsville will use ARP funds to rehabilitate the Mansker Creek Pump Station. The wastewater project will include cleanout of the pump station wet well, removal and replacement of sewage lift pumps, and a variety of electrical upgrades.

Grainger County – $3,949,472

Grainger County will use ARP funds to address critical system needs for several of the utility systems providing service in the County and develop an Asset Management Plan. Utilities include the Bean Station Utility District, the Town of Bean Station Wastewater System, the Grainger County Wastewater System, and the Luttrell-Blaine-Corryton Utility District. Projects include improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and collection system, and meter and water line replacements and extensions.

City of Grand Junction – $1,827,974

The City of Grand Junction will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan, address critical needs, and respond to compliance requirements. Grand Junction will replace approximately 565 aged customer meters to ensure accurate water consumption data and construct a new bleach feed system, chlorine contact basin, and dichlorination system along with related piping, effluent flume, and related appurtenances. Additional projects include the inspection and cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation of approximately 5,300 linear feet of service main, point repairs of eight instances of failure, and various manhole repairs.

City of Greenbrier – $1,144,207

The City of Greenbrier will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance issues in the wastewater system. Projects include the rehabilitation of failing sewer lines and service connections through pipe bursting, point repairs, and manhole rehabilitation and replacement. Greenbrier's wastewater project will reduce excessive inflow and infiltration in the system.

Grundy County – $3,909,120

Grundy County will use ARP funds to make improvements to drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Projects include water line replacements, upgrades to the Coalmont Wastewater Treatment Plant, and expansion of the Land Application System to increase capacity and improve operations. Big Creek Utility District will leverage SRF funds to develop an Asset Management Plan.

Town of Halls – $885,728

The Town of Halls will use ARP funds to rehabilitate gravity sewers using cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) and coat manholes with a multi-layer polymer system. This will protect the sewers and manholes from hydrogen sulfide as well as reduce inflow and infiltration into the system. This is in efforts to improve the inflow and infiltration and modernize the collection system.

Hardin County – $770,850

Hardin County, alongside the Saltillo Utility District will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water needs and aging infrastructure. Projects include the installation of new water meters to provide accurate water consumption data and the installation of standby generators to minimize disruption. Additional projects include the modernization of well controls, elevating two water supply wells for flood avoidance, and a new pressure reducing valve (PRV) control system.

Town of Henning – $708,224

The Town of Henning will use ARP funding to address multiple critical needs, including the development of an Asset Management Plan. The town plans to evaluate and repair the wastewater collection system, conduct improvements that will address inflow and infiltration reduction, replace aging sewer lines and equipment, and increase wastewater plan capacity. A sewer system study will also be completed using a combination closed circuit television inspection (CCTV) and cleaning, and smoke testing of approximately 35,000 liner feet of sewer lines.

Town of Hornbeak – $613,985

The Town of Hornbeak will use ARP funds to address critical needs and expand sewer service to approximately 30 residents within the Town’s existing service area. Funds will also be used to develop an Asset Management Plan including GIS mapping and the collection of critical GPS data for the wastewater system.

Town of Hornsby – $592,243

The Town of Hornsby will use ARP funds to modernize water meters and water lines and develop an Asset Management Plan. Most of the town’s water system and appendages, including the existing water main, are over 50 years old. The installation of a modern meter system will help to lower the town’s water loss and improve meter reading. The existing water main was one of the original mains of the town’s water system and the original materials (PVC pipe) need to be replaced to limit the risk of a water main breakage.

Town of Huntsville – $1,268,141

The Town of Huntsville will leverage ARP, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding to address critical needs, including significant non-compliance, and develop an Asset Management Plan. Huntsville will use these funds to conduct a Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES), make upgrades to the community's pump station, and implement improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.

Town of Jacksboro – $3,569,953

The Town of Jacksboro will use ARP funds to replace approximately 6,700 liner feet of 10-inch force main with a new 16-inch force main and update the three existing pumps in the pump station. These improvements will provide increased capacity for future growth and reduce maintenance costs at the station. ARP funds will also be used to replace undersized lines serving two interstate exits, an industrial park, and households.

City of Kingston – $1,692,595

The City of Kingston will leverage ARP funds, as well as funds transferred from Roane County, to address critical needs and develop an Asset Management Plan. Kingston will make improvements to its drinking water system by developing an Aged Infrastructure Replacement Plan and subsequently implementing distribution system repairs. Kingston will make improvements to its wastewater system by conducting a Sewer System Evaluation Study and making sewer collection system repairs.

Lauderdale County – $4,411,275

Lauderdale County will use ARP funds to improve the water production, treatment, and distribution process for the water system, which is owned and operated by the county. Lauderdale County will replace vital equipment and conduct architectural repairs to address aging equipment at the water treatment plant and will construct a new elevated water storage take to service an area roughly 15 miles from the plant. The county will also make two connections between the Lauderdale County Water System and the City of Halls Water System to provide an additional layer of capacity in the event that either system is unable to produce water or has an emergency.

City of La Vergne – $3,494,124

The City of La Vergne will use ARP funds to make improvements to its drinking water system. Projects include modernizing SCADA hardware and software, replacing the Water Treatment Plan clarifiers' tube settlers, and upgrading an aging water line.

Lawrence County – $5,168,790

Lawrence County will use ARP funds to conduct a utility study that will ensure the county’s systems become more sustainable, affordable, and reliable. The study will provide each water and wastewater system in Lawrence County a comprehensive Asset Management Plan, GIS mapping and appropriate software, water loss investigation (zone meters, software, and field hardware), inflow and infiltration investigation (flow meters, software, and field hardware), and more.

City of Lawrenceburg – $2,056,490

The City of Lawrenceburg will use ARP funds to conduct two wastewater projects that address critical needs. The first project will address significant non-compliance issues. The second project will address excessive inflow and infiltration and aging infrastructure by replacing an over 50-year-old sewer main line.

Town of Linden – $3,820,722

The Town of Linden will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water and wastewater needs, including the development of an Asset Management Plan. Projects include the installation of a new water line to provide service to currently unserved residents, rehabilitation of sewers and manholes in the wastewater system, and removal of sludge to support the repair of the treatment plant.

City of Loretto – $739,398

The City of Loretto will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure needs and develop an Asset Management Plan. Additional projects include water treatment plant instrument and control upgrades as well as conducting a water treatment plant capacity study.

City of Madisonville – $1,085,917

The City of Madisonville will use ARP funds to address wastewater critical needs, including significant non-compliance and developing an Asset Management Plan. Madisonville’s funds will be used to conduct investigative work, including smoke testing, to find areas for improvement in the system, and subsequently replace or repair faulty wastewater lines and manholes.

Marion County – $637,500

Marion County will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan, including an Inventory and Condition Assessment, Planned O&M, and a Work Order System, as well as improve its drinking water system. Projects include the replacement of approximately 5,280 linear feet of water line.

Marshall County – $3,075,564

Marshall County will use ARP funds to address critical needs in their drinking water system and develop an Asset Management Plan. Marshall County's drinking water projects will include the installation of 37,000 linear feet of new water lines to modernize the system and replace aging water lines.

City of McEwen – $1,273,527

The City of McEwen will use ARP funds to address critical needs, including developing an Asset Management Plan. McEwen will address excessive inflow and infiltration through the rehabilitation of their sewer system including manhole repair and pipelines rehabilitation and replacement.

City of Middleton – $1,545,363

The City of Middleton will use ARP funds to address critical needs, including the development of an Asset Management Plan, and wastewater and water system improvements. Middleton will update its wastewater treatment facility to be in full compliance and to provide its operator with an improved facility to achieve long term compliance. Additionally, the City will address its excessive inflow and infiltration by conducting a study and making repairs.

City of Milan – $1,729,735

The City of Milan will use ARP funds to rehabilitate approximately 3,200 liner feet of existing 10- and 12-inch gravity sewer, 1,900 liner feet of 8-inch collection sewer, 42 brick manholes, 58 sewer service connection, and miscellaneous repair items affected during construction. Milan’s project is an ongoing effort by the City to rehabilitate aging infrastructure and reduce excessive inflow and infiltration in the system.

City of Millersville – $955,714

The City of Millersville will use ARP funds to address critical needs and develop an Asset Management Plan. Millersville's projects will include the evaluation of the community's four lift stations, the development of a preventative maintenance plan for the system, and evaluation and rehabilitation of system manholes.

Town of Monterey – $1,479,719

The Town of Monterey, alongside Putnam County, will use ARP funds to address critical wastewater needs and modernize facilities. Projects include the rehabilitation of sewer lines and updating the existing sewer collection system in order to reduce overflows. A new sludge handling unit will also be installed in the new Wastewater Treatment Plant currently under construction.

City of Morristown – $4,472,852

The City of Morristown will use ARP funds to implement one drinking water and two stormwater projects. Morristown's stormwater projects include stabilizing existing ditch drainage through grading, clearing, grubbing, and erosion control as well as repairing an aging box culvert. The City's drinking water project includes system improvements to the water system and installing new water infrastructure to improve system reliability.

City of Murfreesboro – $10,115,421

The City of Murfreesboro will use ARP funds to address the critical need of WWTP capacity and make improvements to the wastewater system. Murfreesboro will complete four projects for its wastewater system, which will correct defects in its large diameter mainlines, address issues with their small diameter mainlines and associated manholes, and address the upsizing in lines resulting in restrictions in a portion of the system.

Town of Oakland – $1,596,587

The Town of Oakland will use ARP funds to expand its sewage treatment plant. Oakland has experienced significant growth and development, and expanding the wastewater treatment plant will help the Town meet growing capacity demands.

City of Pulaski – $1,751,814

The City of Pulaski will leverage ARP and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to address critical wastewater needs including aging infrastructure and excessive inflow and infiltration as part of the City's Capital Improvements Master Plan. Projects will meet requirements in the City's Consent Order and Assessment and include the rehabilitation of approximately 25 main trunk line manholes, 5,931 linear feet of gravity sewer renovation, sewer service connections, and closed-circuit TV inspection of approximately 5,784 linear feet of gravity sewer.

City of Red Bank – $1,619,984

The City of Red Bank will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and complete three stormwater projects. Projects include the reconstruction of the White Oak Pond's Culvert Crossing in order to improve and protect the water quality of Stringer's Branch. Red Bank will also purchase a JetVac Truck for stormwater management and conduct GIS mapping of stormwater assets including inlets, outfalls, and conditions.

Red Boiling Springs – $748,472

Red Boiling Springs will use ARP funds to replace customer water service meter and service lines to the water main, including replacement of all service lines from the water main to the meter. All water meters will be replaced with automatic meter reading meters. Red Boiling Springs will also develop an Asset Management Plan to address areas of critical need, including the reduction of water loss.

Roane County – $2,651,889

Roane County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs for a variety of utilities in the area. Projects include the replacement of a lift station, aged water line replacements, and a force main line evaluation to identify any other necessary updates.

City of Savannah – $4,714,467

The City of Savannah will use ARP funds to address water permit violations and modernize their water treatment plant, as well as update the SCADA system for both the water and wastewater treatment plants.

Scott County – $2,217,776

Scott County will use ARP funds to address priority needs for the Huntsville Utility District and expand the system to provide safe, potable water to outer lying rural areas. The three drinking water projects will include the planning, design, and construction of a water AC line replacement and water line extensions on Hurricane and Coal Hill Roads.

City of Scott’s Hill – $2,230,909

The City of Scott's Hill will leverage ARP and SRF funds to improve water plant capacity and develop an Asset Management Plan. The planning, design, and construction projects for its water plant will lead to a connection to Decaturville's water system, to be used in the case of emergency.

Town of Selmer – $6,046,448

The Town of Selmer will use ARP funds, as well as funds transferred from McNairy County, Ramer, and Eastview, to address critical needs and develop two Asset Management Plans. The projects will also consist of the replacement of aged and deteriorated water lines and the development of an action plan for wastewater system collection improvements.

Sevier County – $7,128,064

Sevier County, alongside the Town of Pittman Center, will use ARP funds to address significant non-compliance and critical system needs for the East Sevier County Utility District. Projects include a planning study to evaluate a secondary water source for the Utility and the extension of water lines to six areas of the County in order to provide a safe, potable water supply for residents.

City of Sneedville – $777,319

The City of Sneedville use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and modernize and improve its wastewater facilities. Sneedville's wastewater projects will specifically address excessive inflow and infiltration while creating an inflow and infiltration reduction plan.

Town of Somerville – $2,259,831

The Town of Somerville will use ARP funds to address aging wastewater infrastructure. Sommerville’s project will focus on sewer rehabilitation, replacing sewer lines and upgrading a pump station. Project activities address aged and undersized equipment and will help Somerville meet wastewater permit requirements.

City of South Fulton – $879,957

The City of South Fulton will use ARP funds to install a sewer pumping station, which will eliminate aging sewer lines and reduce inflow and infiltration. Construction activities include a wet well, a wet well mounted pump station, an emergency bypass connection, and new electrical feeds. South Fulton will also use ARP funds to create Asset Management Plans for both its drinking water and wastewater systems.

City of Sparta – $1,072,232

The City of Sparta will use ARP funds to improve critical wastewater infrastructure through a sewer system rehabilitation project, in addition to the development of an Asset Management Plan. Rehabilitation activities will include main line repairs, manhole inspections and repairs, and service line renewals and replacements. Sparta's sewer system rehabilitation project aims to significantly reduce inflow and infiltration.

Town of Tennessee Ridge – $1,895,856

The Town of Tennessee Ridge will use ARP funds to address critical needs in its drinking and wastewater systems and develop Asset Management Plans for both systems. Tennessee Ridge's drinking water projects will include the replacement of 1,500 linear feet of water mains, the addition of a water production well, and the extension of water lines to an underserved portion of the Town.

Town of Thompson’s Station – $832,321

The Town of Thompson’s Station will leverage ARP and SRF funds to increase the capacity of the Town’s regional wastewater treatment plant. Thompson’s Station’s project includes the construction of a new wastewater membrane bioreactor in order to expand the plant's capacity to 1.5 million gallons per day.

City of Tiptonville – $2,321,792

The City of Tiptonville will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs, significant non-compliance, and modernization. Tiptonville will complete lagoon improvements and sewer system rehabilitation to reduce inflow and infiltration, as well as replace the south wall of the Tiptonville Water Treatment Plant to build resilience to extreme weather events.

Town of Toone – $657,188

The Town of Toone will use ARP funds to address critical needs and develop an Asset Management Plan. Projects include line upgrades, mapping, and wastewater system improvements. These activities will aid the Town in water loss issues and help eliminate permit violations from aging infrastructure.

City of Trenton – $1,208,392

The City of Trenton will use ARP funds to replace all the existing water meters with new magnetic flow meters, which will provide more accurate measurements over the life of the meter and decrease the time it takes to read the meters monthly. The increase in water meter accuracy will address water loss in the system by accounting for additional water used by the customers, but not billed.

Town of Troy – $725,905

The Town of Troy will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs including excessive inflow and infiltration. Projects include the rehabilitation of aging and failing sewer lines through cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) and point repair methods, the addition of a lagoon meter and vault to help monitor flows and calculate inflow and infiltration, and the rehabilitation of three lift stations. Troy will also conduct planning, design, and modeling for the water system and explore the feasibility of water system expansion in order to provide clean drinking water to more Obion County residents.

Town of Vanleer – $599,993

The Town of Vanleer will use ARP funding to address critical drinking water needs, including the development of an Asset Management Plan and assessing the current state of infrastructure. Additional projects will focus on a work order and preventative maintenance program as well as overall equipment modernization.

Town of Wartrace – $637,105

The Town of Wartrace will use ARP funds to modernize, improve, and strengthen water infrastructure through three drinking water projects. Projects will focus on creating and implementing a comprehensive Asset Management Plan as well as reducing water loss.

City of Waverly – $1,487,920

The City of Waverly will leverage ARP and SRF funds to address critical needs in their drinking water system and develop an Asset Management Plan. Waverly will replace an existing failing water tank with a new 400,000-gallon multi-column elevated steel storage tank which will raise the overflow elevation and provide additional pressure to the system.

City of Westmoreland – $258,776

The City of Westmoreland, currently under Commissioner’s Order WPC18-0129, will use ARP funds to address significant non-compliance and complete a comprehensive Asset Management Plan for both drinking water and wastewater. Westmoreland will perform a Supplemental Environmental Project to address inflow and infiltration in its collection system, which will bring the system into compliance with state requirements.

City of Winchester – $1,395,523

The City of Winchester will use ARP funds to conduct a project to improve the community's wastewater system. Winchester's project will involve redirecting the flow of water from the oldest parts of the system to a discharge location closer to the treatment plant in efforts to improve system operation and provide additional capacity.

TDEC focuses these grants on the following goals:

Protect and promote human health and safety and improve the quality of water by supporting water systems in non-compliance to work toward compliance with water quality requirements;

Improve the technical, managerial, and financial capabilities of small, disadvantaged, or underserved water infrastructure systems; and

Address critical water infrastructure needs across the state.

Cities and counties throughout the state were eligible to apply for these grants. Details of previous grant announcements may be found at this link, and additional grant announcements are expected.

TDEC’s strategy for deployment of ARP funds is described in the Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. This plan was developed by TDEC based on input from leaders and experts from agencies internal and external to state government. All funds from the ARP must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.