Artificial Turf Market Update - Stimulus, Recovery Hopes May Boost Future | DowDuPont, Tarkett, Controlled Products

Stay up to date with Artificial Turf Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF MI Latest Report, “Global Artificial Turf Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029”, the global Artificial Turf market size is expected to reach USD 30567.5 Million in 2022, the market will reach USD 41946.8 Million by 2028, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% over the period 2023-2028.
The Global Artificial Turf Market covers key business segments and wide-scope geographies to get deep-dive analyzed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information on the Artificial Turf market. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are DowDuPont (United States), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (United States), Shaw Industries Group (United States), Victoria PLC (United Kingdom), Act Global (United States), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (United Kingdom), Matrix Turf (United States).
What is Artificial Turf Market?
The Artificial Turf Market refers to the global market for synthetic grass products used as an alternative to natural grass for landscaping, sports fields, and other applications. Artificial turf, also known as synthetic turf, is made from synthetic fibers that are designed to resemble natural grass. It is a low-maintenance, durable, and cost-effective solution for areas where natural grass is difficult to grow or maintain. The market includes a wide range of products, including landscaping turf, sports turf, leisure turf, and other specialty turf products.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the Artificial Turf market based on type, distribution channel, and region.
Global Artificial Turf Market Breakdown by Application (Contact Sport (Football, Rugby, Hockey, Others), Non-Contact Sports (Tennis, Golf, Others), Leisure & Landscaping, Others) by Type (Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type,, Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type) by Installation (Flooring, Wall cladding) by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been studied along with the profiles of the major players. Players profiled are DowDuPont (United States), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (United States), Shaw Industries Group (United States), Victoria PLC (United Kingdom), Act Global (United States), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (United Kingdom), Matrix Turf (United States)
