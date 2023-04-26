Banking as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with PayPal, Mambu , Avaloq
Stay up-to-date with Global Banking as a Service Market research
The Latest Released Banking as a Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Banking as a Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Banking as a Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as GreenDOT, BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Novopayment, Sopra Banking Software, PayPal, Mambu , Avaloq, Starling Bank , SolarisBank, RazorpayX
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Banking as a Service market to witness a CAGR of 23.07% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Government, Banks, NBFC) by Type (API-based, Cloud-Based) by Component (Web Banking, Mobile Banking) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Banking as a Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 29191.849 Million at a CAGR of 23.07% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 11795.51Million
Banking as a Service (BaaS) is a financial service model that allows non-bank financial institutions, such as fintech companies, to offer banking services to their customers by using the infrastructure and services of traditional banks. In other words, BaaS enables third-party companies to build and offer their own banking products and services, without having to become a licensed bank themselves.Under the BaaS model, banks provide their infrastructure, such as customer-facing technology, payment processing, and regulatory compliance, to third-party financial institutions, which can then integrate these services into their own platforms. This allows fintech companies to offer banking products and services, such as digital wallets, payments, loans, and account management, without having to invest in their own banking infrastructure.
• The rising adoption of retail banking, as well as the third-party registrations in the UK and EU for open banking access, has unlocked capabilities towards baking as a service.
• Cumulating Demand for Digital Money among People has Increased the Market Potential of the BaaS
• Rising Fame of Internet Banking is making its way to Drive the Industry Parameters
• Digital banking & cards are providing an opportunity in this market. In this type of opportunity, the client can use these cards as a backbone to build retail or SME banking offerings. For example, Penta is one of the offerings from SolarisBank. This has
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Banking as a Service Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Banking as a Service
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: GreenDOT, BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Novopayment, Sopra Banking Software, PayPal, Mambu , Avaloq, Starling Bank , SolarisBank, RazorpayX
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
